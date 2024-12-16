Keerthy-Anthony Steal A Kiss...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

After the traditional Iyengar ceremony on December 12, Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil had a Christian wedding ceremony on Sunday, December 15.

It's '#ForTheLoveOfNyke' again, of course!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

And t0hey seal it with a kiss!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Keerthy's father -- actor-producer G Suresh Kumar -- walks her down the aisle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Guess what their pet dog is named? Nyke!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

After the shaadi, it's The Time To Disco!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Keerthy wears a stunning halter-neck gown from the shelves of Zuhair Murad, and Antony matches her perfectly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Keerthy and Antony have known each other since their school days in Kerala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Antony, who has an engineering degree from the US, owns a chain of resorts in Kerala as well as a bespoke interior solutions business, Asperos.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com