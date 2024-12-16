Keerthy-Anthony Steal A Kiss...

After the traditional Iyengar ceremony on December 12, Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil had a Christian wedding ceremony on Sunday, December 15.
It's '#ForTheLoveOfNyke' again, of course!
And t0hey seal it with a kiss!
Keerthy's father -- actor-producer G Suresh Kumar -- walks her down the aisle.
Guess what their pet dog is named? Nyke!
After the shaadi, it's The Time To Disco!
Keerthy wears a stunning halter-neck gown from the shelves of Zuhair Murad, and Antony matches her perfectly.
Keerthy and Antony have known each other since their school days in Kerala.
Antony, who has an engineering degree from the US, owns a chain of resorts in Kerala as well as a bespoke interior solutions business, Asperos.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com