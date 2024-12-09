News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Triptii, Kirti Are Fixated On...

Triptii, Kirti Are Fixated On...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
December 09, 2024 08:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the world of latex, sleek, shiny and sensational are the only standards.

These daring outfits are not for the faint of heart; they are designed for the unapologetic.

Get ready to slip into something that feels as empowering as it looks with a little style gyaan from these Bolly stars!

Shruti Haasan

IMAGE: Who needs rain when you've got a glossy latex trench coat this fierce?
Shruti Hassan turned the streets into a runway, rocking a bold trench that has major spy-thriller-meets-high-fashion energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

Kriti Kharbanda

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda's yummilicious attire featuring red latex coords layered over a white crop top can put any red velvet cupcake to shame. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii is in her 'main character energy' from head to toe, showing up in fiery red latex. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

 

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: With skin-baring details and a shine that makes the night jealous, Avneet is powerful in this black cutout number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday takes sweet and sassy to a whole new level with a bubblegum pink latex dress that glows brighter than the camera flashes and cements her place as a fashion force to reckon with. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
COMMENT
Print this article
Radhikka, Priyanka Slay Winter's Hottest Trend
Radhikka, Priyanka Slay Winter's Hottest Trend
Hey Sayani, A Penny For Your Thoughts?
Hey Sayani, A Penny For Your Thoughts?
Triptii Is India's Mehboob
Triptii Is India's Mehboob
Sending Team To Pak Would Be Dangerous
Sending Team To Pak Would Be Dangerous
Don't waste time in hotels: Gavaskar slams Team India
Don't waste time in hotels: Gavaskar slams Team India
Fall of Assad regime: What the US will do now
Fall of Assad regime: What the US will do now
EPL PIX: Chelsea stage comeback win; Arsenal stumble
EPL PIX: Chelsea stage comeback win; Arsenal stumble
More like this
Manu Bhaker Charms The Ramp
Manu Bhaker Charms The Ramp
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances