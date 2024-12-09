Triptii, Kirti Are Fixated On...

In the world of latex, sleek, shiny and sensational are the only standards.

These daring outfits are not for the faint of heart; they are designed for the unapologetic.

Get ready to slip into something that feels as empowering as it looks with a little style gyaan from these Bolly stars!

IMAGE: Who needs rain when you've got a glossy latex trench coat this fierce?

Shruti Hassan turned the streets into a runway, rocking a bold trench that has major spy-thriller-meets-high-fashion energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda's yummilicious attire featuring red latex coords layered over a white crop top can put any red velvet cupcake to shame. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

IMAGE: Triptii is in her 'main character energy' from head to toe, showing up in fiery red latex. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

IMAGE: With skin-baring details and a shine that makes the night jealous, Avneet is powerful in this black cutout number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday takes sweet and sassy to a whole new level with a bubblegum pink latex dress that glows brighter than the camera flashes and cements her place as a fashion force to reckon with. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

