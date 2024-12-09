SoChay's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

Days after Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's beautiful traditional wedding& on December 4, at the family's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the pictures dominate social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

Chay -- as Naga Chaitanya is known in the family -- ties the thali around Sobhita's neck.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

Eyes only for the bride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

The Jaimala ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

The wedding rituals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

The happy bride gets showered with flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

Chay's mama (maternal uncle) Venkatesh applied the 'nazar ka tika' on the bridegroom's face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

More rituals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

After the wedding, the couple worshipped at the Mallikarjuna temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, with Chay's dad Nagarjuna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

Later, the bride changed into a gold Kanjivaram sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita channels her inner goddess at her wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita wears heritage gold jewelry, featuring statement necklaces, intricately designed bangles and ornate earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

She is also wearing a basikam (the thread) on her forehead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala

Chay and Sobhita have been dating for two years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

They got engaged on August 8.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com