SoChay's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Days after Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's beautiful traditional wedding& on December 4, at the family's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the pictures dominate social media.
Chay -- as Naga Chaitanya is known in the family -- ties the thali around Sobhita's neck.
Eyes only for the bride.
The Jaimala ceremony.
The wedding rituals.
The happy bride gets showered with flowers.
Chay's mama (maternal uncle) Venkatesh applied the 'nazar ka tika' on the bridegroom's face.
More rituals.
After the wedding, the couple worshipped at the Mallikarjuna temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, with Chay's dad Nagarjuna.
Later, the bride changed into a gold Kanjivaram sari.
Sobhita channels her inner goddess at her wedding.
Sobhita wears heritage gold jewelry, featuring statement necklaces, intricately designed bangles and ornate earrings.
She is also wearing a basikam (the thread) on her forehead.
Chay and Sobhita have been dating for two years.
They got engaged on August 8.
