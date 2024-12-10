News
Home  » Get Ahead » Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress

By SHRISTI SAHOO
December 10, 2024 13:48 IST
Get ready to embrace your curves, one stylish outfit at a time, with a little help from our fashion-forward Bollywood queens who are loving their cute ruched dresses.

These eye-catching pieces are designed to hug your body in all the right places, creating an hourglass silhouette, which is why they are the ideal choice for stylish entrances at a party or a date night.

Disha Patani

IMAGE: Can't miss out on Disha's whimsical white dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: Esha's flirty keyhole detail removes this dress from the realm of the faint-hearted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: Trust Esha to serve a hit with each ruched outfit; this time, she opts for peek-a-boo detailing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara sizzles in this white dress with applique deets and chandelier earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: And there she is, looking glorious in a sunset orange ruched dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sasha Jairam/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa scintillates in a Greek goddess avatar with feathered ear cuffs and golden coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wrapped in satin and pearls, this pretty face is ready to conquer the world with her enticing eyes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Dressed to the nines in a sparkly black dress, Khushi Kapoor is serving looks and sass in every ruche. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya is ravishing in red. When in doubt, ruche it out! Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Shefali is all dressed up and ready to shine in this perfect ruched golden dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

