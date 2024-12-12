When Hansika, Shriya, Sobhitha Choose To Bedazzle

Sobhita Dhulipala's lavish bridal bling is the talk of the town.

Inspired by the temple jewellery of the Chola dynasty, as seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan I, these pieces are making a fashionable comeback. They carry a rich cultural heritage and have a fascinating history (external link). You can read more about south Indian temple jewellery here as well (external link).

Made using gold and gemstones, it adorns gods and goddesses in temples. As time passed, Bharatanatyam dancers started wearing this kind of jewellery, contributing to their increasing popularity.

Today, it is an integral part of the jewellery worn during weddings and pujas in south India. Though traditional in nature, jewellery designers are now incorporating multiple external influences and techniques such as embossing, engraving, filigree and kundan work.

IMAGE: With her golden kanjivaram sari and traditional jewellery, Sobhita Dhulipala looks resplendent as the quintessential south Indian bride. The most striking feature of her bridal look is the nathu bullakku, or septum ring, worn on her nose bridge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Influencer Sowmiya Kaarthikh recreates Aishwarya Rai's look as Nandini from Ponniyin Selvan I which features extensive jadau detail and gold filigree work. The designs were inspired by the Chola dynasty, considered the pioneers of temple jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Sindhia/Instagram

IMAGE: Temple jewellery often features rich engravings of Hindu deities; an example can be seen here on Tarini Kalingarayar's nethi chutti or maang tikka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarini Kalingarayar/Instagram

IMAGE: Placed on either side of Shriya Srivatsan's maang tikka are celestial-inspired hair ornaments. Known as the surya pirai and chandra pirai, they symbolise the cosmic balance of the sun with the moon. At the back of the head, a rakodi is worn to secure the bun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Srivatsan/Instagram

IMAGE: Preity Mukhundhan -- of Aasa Kooda fame -- wears a multiple pearl stringed nakashi necklace (inspired from temple architecture), jhumkas and a nethi chutti or maang tikka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Mukhundhan/Instagram

IMAGE: Jada billai is placed on the bun or the braid for an ornate hairstyle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Storiesbysiahhhh/Instagram

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani is all giggles in her dolled up look which perfectly goes with her vibrant personality. The standout piece is the striking armlet or vanki, embellished with lovely green beads. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: The oddiyanam or the waistbelt accentuates Hansika Krishna's tiny waist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Krishna/Instagram

IMAGE: A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, Shriya Saran sports a baesari, a traditional nose ring often worn by dancers of this art form. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

IMAGE: Ahaana Krishna's jimikki earrings prove that a little sparkle can go a long way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahaana Krishna/Instagram

IMAGE: The valayal or sarivu are plain gold bracelets with bold motifs. To give them a royal appearance, they are occasionally carved with images of gods, animals or birds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sri Sankara Narayanan/Instagram

IMAGE: The anklets are known as kolusu and are part of bride's shringaar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaani Krishna/Instagram

