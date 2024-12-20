2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...

Celeb-approved bridal fashion has never looked this good.

The year 2024 saw many tinsel town insiders tie the knot. From ethereal classics to vibrant bold statements, these fashionistas set the stage for every bride to glow on their D-day with confidence and style.

Ivory saris, floral lehengas and vintage whites were popular as were bold hues like emerald greens, regal reds and playful teals.

With intricate jewellery, dreamy drapes and modern hairdos, they gave brides endless inspiration to make their big day truly unforgettable.

IMAGE: Teal, pink and a bold red mane -- Ira Khan is all about personality, panache and colour play on her special day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Ira proves that bridal beauty is eternal in this dreamy white wedding look that's pure poetry. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Aaliyah Kashyap brings fresh bridal vibes in a blooming floral lehenga and multicoloured jewellery. That wavy hair? Just the right touch of freshness. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari's ethereal glow in moon motifs and red hues and a statement matha patti creates celestial magic for a bride who loves both fantasy and tradition. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi, draped in ivory and gold, walks under a phoolon ka chadar; kundan bling seals the deal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Surbhi Chandna makes minimal look magical for brides who love soft glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

IMAGE: Her emerald green outfit and matching jewels are a statement look straight out of a royal wedding diary. Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

IMAGE: Nothing says dulhan goals like Surbhi Jyoti in a traditional red outfit and bold emerald bling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

IMAGE: Surbhi indulges in the richness of peacock blue, paired with gold jewels that whisper tradition. Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

IMAGE: Pretty in pink and stealing hearts -- Kriti Kharbanda's bridal look is for every girl dreaming of fairy-tale pheras. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

