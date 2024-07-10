10 Key Moments Of Sonakshi's Wedding

We have loved seeing pictures of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding and reception.

There were candid pictures clicked by stars as well as media pictures.

But what did the wedding look like through Sona's eyes?

She takes us through 10 poignant moments.





Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'A wedding can be chaotic... but you have to steal those moments in between, that will stay with you forever.

'Pic 1&2: being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper,' Sonakshi writes.





Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Pic 3&4: hero watching his heroine get ready for her dream role. And since there's too much peace in the process... of course he HAS to disrupt it by saying something silly to make her laugh.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Pic 5: listening to a voice note from his all time favorite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day... i think this was the highlight of @iamzahero's day.'





Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Pic 6&7: ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Pic 8: since bride was ready, she went to admire groom from afar who still wasnt. I remember telling @sam_and_ekta who are the geniuses behind capturing all these moments 'Isn't he supposed to be admiring me like this while i get ready?!?' There was a collective nod from everyone present in the room.'





Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Pic 9&10: a minute to breath and take a walk around the home we will build together.'

'What a day 23.06.2024'