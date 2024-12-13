News
Radhika, Komal Are Bewitched By...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
December 13, 2024 11:10 IST
When it comes looking perfect at a wedding, every detail matters.

One accessory that can instantly elevate your look is the bling bag.

These glittering wonders -- adorned with rhinestones, sequins, crystals, beads or metallic finishes -- are more than just functional. They're statement pieces that add a touch of glamour and sophistication to your look.

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Shalini Passi takes her love for Judith Leiber bags to the next level with this golden fish-shaped purse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: The vintage seashell bag just what Sanya Malhotra's breezy sari and bustier top need. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna's initials are captured beautifully by Torani in this gorgeous green handbag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Torani/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan is in full bloom with this gorgeous floral sari. Balancing the sweetness of her pink attire is her spicy boho bag laden with mirrors, tassels and sequins. Photograph: Kind courtesy Torani/Instagram

 

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: If glam had a face, it would be Genelia Deshmukh holding this dazzling potli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's tasseled minaudiere is meant for weddings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Nitibha Kaul

IMAGE: Take a cue from Nitibha Kaul's manicure that goes well with her shimmery clutch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

 

Juhi Godambe Jain

IMAGE: Even the stars take notes because Juhi Godambe Jain's white potli bag is shining brighter than the moonlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Plode/Instagram

 

Kulvir Malhotra

IMAGE: Kulvir Malhotra's red tote is a modern must-have accessory that will make your outfit stand out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kulvir Malhotra/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's micro bag can put any disco ball to shame. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Less is more? Not in Komal Pandey's dictionary! Her plan includes bold bags and unstoppable vibes... Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Alaviaa Jaaferi

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi's pearlcore bag carries an attitude of its own. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
