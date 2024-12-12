Keerthy Suresh Weds

National Award-winning (Mahanati) actor Keerthy Suresh, who will make her Bollywood debut in the Christmas release Baby John, wed boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa in a traditional Iyengar ceremony on Thursday, December 12, 2024.
Among the many guests at the wedding was Thalapathy Vijay, Keerthy's co-star in films like Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018).
Keerthy captions her wedding pictures, 'For the love of Nyke.'
In case you're wondering what that means, that's Keerthy's nickname for themselves: 'AntoNY x KEerthy'.
Keerthy looked like a traditional South Indian bride in her yellow and green madisar sari, with a side bun in the Aandal Kondai style.
The 32 year old is living her dream, and it shows in her eyes.
During the ceremony, Keerthy couldn't help but get emotional.
Keerthy and Anthony have known each other since their school days. While confirming their relationship, she had posted on Instagram: '15 years and counting.'
Film folk like Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Raashii Khanna, Mouni Roy and Hansika Motwani showered her with congratulatory messages on social media.
While Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire wore their pets on their hands, Keerthy and Anthony made sure theirs featured in the wedding album as well.
Here's wishing the happy couple the very best!