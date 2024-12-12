Keerthy Suresh Weds

National Award-winning (Mahanati) actor Keerthy Suresh, who will make her Bollywood debut in the Christmas release Baby John, wed boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa in a traditional Iyengar ceremony on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Among the many guests at the wedding was Thalapathy Vijay, Keerthy's co-star in films like Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy captions her wedding pictures, 'For the love of Nyke.'

In case you're wondering what that means, that's Keerthy's nickname for themselves: 'AntoNY x KEerthy'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy looked like a traditional South Indian bride in her yellow and green madisar sari, with a side bun in the Aandal Kondai style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

The 32 year old is living her dream, and it shows in her eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

During the ceremony, Keerthy couldn't help but get emotional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy and Anthony have known each other since their school days. While confirming their relationship, she had posted on Instagram: '15 years and counting.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Film folk like Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Raashii Khanna, Mouni Roy and Hansika Motwani showered her with congratulatory messages on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

While Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire wore their pets on their hands, Keerthy and Anthony made sure theirs featured in the wedding album as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Here's wishing the happy couple the very best!