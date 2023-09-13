News
Ananya, Mouni, Tiger...STUNNING!

Ananya, Mouni, Tiger...STUNNING!

By REDIFF STYLE
September 13, 2023 14:28 IST


High-octane glamour took centre stage at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, where shades of white and black dominated.

The celebs didn't hesitate to embrace their boldest styles in scene-stealing outfits.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday led the style brigade in a regal beige lehenga that showed off intricate embroidery and mirror work.

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta could be mistaken for a delightful bride.

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, who usually gravitates towards western silhouettes on the red carpet, chose a lovely embroidered sari.

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy let ivory drape around her curvaceous form.

 

IMAGE: Glimmer! Glitter! Razzle-Dazzle! That's what Nushrratt Bharuccha chose to wear.

 

Who was Pooja Hegde playing peekaboo with?

 

IMAGE: Radhika Madan reveals how a beautifully embellished blouse can be the perfect companion to a plain chiffon sari.

 

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra made a shimmering statement in sequins.

 

IMAGE: Black. Gold. Green. Blue. Red... None of the shades are a match for Shilpa Shetty's perfect abs.

 

IMAGE: Couple goals in black? Yes, say Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh.

  

IMAGE: That why everyone wants to look at Tiger Shroff.

 

IMAGE: Suniel Shetty, always dapper. Anna must be delighted at son-in-law K L Rahul's spectacular comeback to international cricket.

 

IMAGE: The man who loves white turned up in black. At 81, Jeetendra still looks dashing.

