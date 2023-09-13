Ananya, Mouni, Tiger...STUNNING!

High-octane glamour took centre stage at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, where shades of white and black dominated.
The celebs didn't hesitate to embrace their boldest styles in scene-stealing outfits.
IMAGE: Ananya Panday
led the style brigade in a regal beige lehenga
that showed off intricate embroidery and mirror work.
IMAGE: Esha Gupta
could be mistaken for a delightful bride.
IMAGE: Malaika Arora
, who usually gravitates towards western silhouettes on the red carpet, chose a lovely embroidered sari.
IMAGE: Mouni Roy
let ivory drape around her curvaceous form.
IMAGE: Radhika Madan
reveals how a beautifully embellished blouse can be the perfect companion to a plain chiffon sari.
IMAGE: Black. Gold. Green. Blue. Red... None of the shades are a match for Shilpa Shetty
's perfect abs.
IMAGE: Couple goals in black? Yes, say Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh.
IMAGE: That why everyone wants to look at Tiger Shroff.
IMAGE: The man who loves white turned up in black. At 81, Jeetendra still looks dashing.