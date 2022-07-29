The Magnificent Shilpa Shetty!

Shilpa Shetty is clearly ageing backwards -- at 47, she looks hotter than she did in her thirties.

The actress and TV host showed up on the FDCI ramp in a jaw-dropping sequinned gown with cutouts that showcased her fab waist.

All eyes were on her as she elegantly walked the runway for Dolly J.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Dolly J with her showstopper and muse, the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty.

The designer dresses Shilpa in an exquisite sequinned gown that has a fitted bodice, a flowing skirt and faux feathers.

Most interestingly, the gown has pockets as well!

Meraki, says the designer, is a collection that pays 'tribute to the period of introspection which lies at the heart of creation'.

Alesia Raut's embellished party gown comes with an attached cape.

The outfits featured ruffles, crystal work, sequins, shimmering fabric... what more could a girl want?

Here's a fun way to play with faux feathers.

And here's another.

This look will silence those who believe the era of the ballroom gown is over.

A criss-cross choli worn without a dupatta -- is that a trend waiting to go viral?

Shimmer scattered strategically over the hair elevates the party feel.

This sharara, paired with a sheer kurta, serves as style inspiration for to-be brides.