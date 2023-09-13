News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Very Sexy Esha Gupta

The Very Sexy Esha Gupta

By REDIFF STYLE
September 13, 2023 08:59 IST
Esha Gupta has one of the most exciting wardrobes in Bollywood.

It's the reason why the actor goes viral ever so often.

Her wardrobe is: Dramatic. Head-turning. Bold.

Filled with revealing bikinis and figure-hugging dresses. Phenomenal latex pants and red-carpet friendly slinky gowns.

The actress has an eye for detail and the knack for making everything she wears look fabulous.

A fashion chameleon, her fearless personality reflects in her jaw-dropping style.

IMAGE: Her svelte frame does not shy away from laidback denim shirts.
Make-up and accessories take a backseat as she lets the outfit shine.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A eye-popping vision in green!

 

IMAGE: Could black get more casual? Or more figure-hugging?

 

IMAGE: Esha's itsy-bitsy pink bikini allows her to soak vital Vitamin D.

 

IMAGE: Esha goes traditional in this lovely sky-blue salwar-kameez.

 

IMAGE: Making a statement in purple.

 

IMAGE: Can there ever be such a thing as too many cutouts for Esha? We think not!
They lend this lavender outfit a spicy spin.

 

IMAGE: A plain sari gets a blushworthy blouse.

 

How Can Prachi Desai Look So Gorgeous!

How Can Prachi Desai Look So Gorgeous!

Have You Met Jawan's Janhvi?

Have You Met Jawan's Janhvi?

