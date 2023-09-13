The Very Sexy Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta has one of the most exciting wardrobes in Bollywood.
It's the reason why the actor goes viral ever so often.
Her wardrobe is: Dramatic. Head-turning. Bold.
Filled with revealing bikinis and figure-hugging dresses. Phenomenal latex pants and red-carpet friendly slinky gowns.
The actress has an eye for detail and the knack for making everything she wears look fabulous.
A fashion chameleon, her fearless personality reflects in her jaw-dropping style.
IMAGE: Her svelte frame does not shy away from laidback denim shirts.
Make-up and accessories take a backseat as she lets the outfit shine.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: A eye-popping vision in green!
IMAGE: Could black get more casual? Or more figure-hugging?
IMAGE: Esha's itsy-bitsy pink bikini allows her to soak vital Vitamin D.
IMAGE: Esha goes traditional in this lovely sky-blue salwar-kameez.
IMAGE: Making a statement in purple.
IMAGE: Can there ever be such a thing as too many cutouts for Esha? We think not!
They lend this lavender outfit a spicy spin.
IMAGE: A plain sari gets a blushworthy blouse.