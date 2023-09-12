News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How Can Prachi Desai Look So Gorgeous!

How Can Prachi Desai Look So Gorgeous!

By REDIFF STYLE
September 12, 2023 08:59 IST
When it comes to style, Prachi Desai believes in being versatile.

The actress, who turns 35 today, September 12, plays by her own fashion rules.

Her wardrobe is an explosion of colour and she has the courage to show you her real, unedited self.

IMAGE: If the phrase 'sadagi mein hi sundarta hain' was a picture, it would be this one!
'Itna cute hone vi guna hain,' says a fan. We agree.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachi Desai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can someone look so gorgeous when stepping out just to get coffee? Chand bhi sharma jayega iss khoobsurti ko dekh ke!

 

IMAGE: Chic semi-formals that can easily take you from work to the dance floor.

 

IMAGE: She knows accessories are a girl's best friend.
It's amazing how just adding a fab choker lifts the entire outfit. As do the golden heels and brown handbag.

 

IMAGE: Pracchi is a whole mood in her vintage print skater dress.
The nails are on point and the casual footwear a nice touch.
'Such an easy slow kind of vibe,' she writes.

 

IMAGE: She brings out her glitzy arsenal for the red carpet with statement pieces that are bound to make you say 'wow'.

 

IMAGE: When she decides to fly, she wants to look cozy yet edgy.

 

IMAGE: She amps up her date night game with purple sequins and amazing boots.

