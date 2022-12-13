Pataakha Radhika Madan's Style

Kacchey Limbu, Monica, O My Darling, Sanaa, Kuttey are some of the places you saw her recently. Or will see her soon.

You must view Radhika Madan on the red carpet.

May her sassy tastes inspire young fashionistas.

IMAGE: For the world premiere of Sanaa in Tallinn, Estonia, she chose to wear quite a brave hue and a complicated Namrata Joshipura construct.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

IMAGE: 'I zest my case': Chic in a vibrant Fanta orange.

IMAGE: As cool in casuals as in couture: These are the kind of clothes you need for a holiday in Anjuna, Goa.

IMAGE: Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Red Unpolkadotted Bikini: Radhika's back in Goa and 'pooling around' in Miramar.

IMAGE: Summer-ness: In a cobalt blue top, shredded denim and white sneakers the actor is a daytime vision.

IMAGE: One word, nine letters: Ravishing.

IMAGE: Preppy: She quite obviously loves cropped fare. Radhika gravitates towards neutrals in an aam aadmi-esque khaki pants and check shirt.

IMAGE: If love was an outfit, it'd be this mini with its eye-catching phool.

IMAGE: Definitely boat-appropriate.

IMAGE: A look that's as fierce as a Pataakha.