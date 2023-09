Who Won Best Ma, Pita, Beta, Beti...

Who won what at the Star Parivaar Awards?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod won the Most Stylish Female Sadasya award. Oh, and she won the Best Bahu award too.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was delighted that her show took home as many as five awards, including the Best Ma award for Rupali.

Co-star Sudhanshu Pandey won the Best Beta award.

Anupamaa's Muskan Bhamne won the Best Sister award.

Teri Meri Doriyaann's Himanshi Parashar won the Best Beti award.

Jay Soni (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) won the Best Pita award.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh make a pretty picture.

Bhavika and Shakti won the Best Naya Sadasya Female and Male awards.

Teri Meri Doriyaann actors Vijayendra Kumeria and Prachi Hada arrive, along with their fellow actors...

...Roopam Sharma and Tushar Dhemla.

Titli actors Neha Solanki -- who won the Fresh Face award -- and Avinash Mishra.

Yeh Hai Chahatein's Shagun Sharma.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's Karishma Sawant.

Pandya Store's lead actors Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel.

Simran Budharup and Krutika Desai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pragati Mehra.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Niyati Joshi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shambhavi Singh.

Jyoti Gauba (Imlie) and Adhik Mehta (Anupamaa).

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sheetal Maulik and Vihaan Verma.

Keh Doon Tumhein's Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar