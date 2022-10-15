News
Why Malaika Makes Our Hearts Beat Faster!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 15, 2022 09:17 IST
The pandemic, and the work from home culture it enforced, redefined many rules. Including, among other things, the way we dress. 

Comfort, now, is high on the radar, especially if it can be served up with a dose of chic.

So why can't you replace formal partywear with classy loungewear?

Limerick's Abirr n' Nanki have some cute, casual ideas.  

IMAGE: Malaika Arora brings her cool-girl aesthetics to this stunning purple ensemble. 
It's perfect for those who are in a holiday state of mind. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The billowy detachable cape has an interesting pattern inspired by Mughal structure against the backdrop of a beautifully lit sky.

 

IMAGE: Malla's hot and she knows it!

 

IMAGE: The designers have created outfits for all body types, including this fun halter-neck swimsuit for the plus-sized. 

 

IMAGE: The mini just got a cool update. 

 

IMAGE: The designers take to the ramp with their showstopper. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
