Hey Sanya, Kya Bolti Tu?

If you ask Sanya Malhotra about her sense of style, she's probably answer in three letters -- F U N!

She doesn't believe in sticking to any one genre -- she's equally happy with dynamic prints, cheerful pantsuits, timeless saris, structured gowns and ethnic salwar suits.

On the red carpet, she always has sartorial drama for company.

Off-duty, she's a style punk who is constantly pushing the fashion envelope.

IMAGE: She's a total phataka in black.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Yellow shirt, white pants, brown flats and curls worn loose... That's how you do sophisticated yet simple at the same time.

IMAGE: Why should travelling be a sober affair? The curly-haired babe spices things up in pink sneakers and a punchy yellow sling bag.

IMAGE: She looks as cute as a gift-wrapped doll in this metallic jute number.

IMAGE: The floral corset-style top is an instant mood-lifter.

IMAGE: Channeling her inner Meenakshi? Begs the question: How does one look so hot in a sari?

IMAGE: Pretty as a yellow bloom, you want to look at her again and again.