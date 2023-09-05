News
Hey Sanya, Kya Bolti Tu?

By REDIFF STYLE
September 05, 2023 08:54 IST
If you ask Sanya Malhotra about her sense of style, she's probably answer in three letters -- F U N!

She doesn't believe in sticking to any one genre -- she's equally happy with dynamic prints, cheerful pantsuits, timeless saris, structured gowns and ethnic salwar suits.

On the red carpet, she always has sartorial drama for company.

Off-duty, she's a style punk who is constantly pushing the fashion envelope.  

IMAGE: She's a total phataka in black.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yellow shirt, white pants, brown flats and curls worn loose... That's how you do sophisticated yet simple at the same time.

 

IMAGE: Why should travelling be a sober affair? The curly-haired babe spices things up in pink sneakers and a punchy yellow sling bag.

 

IMAGE: She looks as cute as a gift-wrapped doll in this metallic jute number.

 

IMAGE: The floral corset-style top is an instant mood-lifter.

 

IMAGE: Channeling her inner Meenakshi? Begs the question: How does one look so hot in a sari?

 

IMAGE: Pretty as a yellow bloom, you want to look at her again and again.

REDIFF STYLE
Meet Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Mom

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Mom

Manushi Chhillar Loves Her Bikinis!

Manushi Chhillar Loves Her Bikinis!

