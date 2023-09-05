Hey Sanya, Kya Bolti Tu?

If you ask Sanya Malhotra about her sense of style, she's probably answer in three letters -- F U N!
She doesn't believe in sticking to any one genre -- she's equally happy with dynamic prints, cheerful pantsuits, timeless saris, structured gowns and ethnic salwar suits.
On the red carpet, she always has sartorial drama for company.
Off-duty, she's a style punk who is constantly pushing the fashion envelope.
IMAGE: She's a total phataka in black.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Yellow shirt, white pants, brown flats and curls worn loose... That's how you do sophisticated yet simple at the same time.
IMAGE: Why should travelling be a sober affair? The curly-haired babe spices things up in pink sneakers and a punchy yellow sling bag.
IMAGE: She looks as cute as a gift-wrapped doll in this metallic jute number.
IMAGE: The floral corset-style top is an instant mood-lifter.
IMAGE: Channeling her inner Meenakshi? Begs the question: How does one look so hot in a sari?
IMAGE: Pretty as a yellow bloom, you want to look at her again and again.