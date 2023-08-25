Beautiful As Always Nushrratt

Spunky. Fierce. Bindaas. Nushrratt Bharuccha is a firebrand.

She is also a fashion revolutionary. OMG, does she knows her palazzos from or her cigarette pants, trumpet cuts from fishtail silhouettes and can dole out vast gyaan, by example, on which colour to glow in.

The Akelli actress is a Chhorri whose 'dil goes ummmm' when it rains. Some of it, of course, is reflected in her clothes.

IMAGE: She sparkles more deliciously than a chandi-garnished milk barfi in a dress whose neckline is an extension of the leg-of-mutton sleeves.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

IMAGE: Isse kehta hai rani pink or a Pink Rani.

IMAGE: You can't look away from Nushrratt in her white dress. So we say: Janhit Mein Jaari.

IMAGE: An aristocratic pose in a gown with Disney-esque prints, as she looks out at the BKC skyline.

Psst... Zoom into the pic and tell us if Nushrratt is actually wearing two different shoes.

IMAGE: She's ready to salsa into the sunset an asymmetrical dress and twirl-able high heels.