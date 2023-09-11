VOTE: Who's Your Favourite Jawan Lady?

Post Jawan, it's confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan is The Baap.

But which of King Khan's female actors in the film deserve the most taaliyaan?

The incomparable Deepika Padukone?

South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the film?

The vivacious Sanya Malhotra?

Surilee awaaz Sanjeeta Bhattacharya?

Ridhi Dogra, who plays SRK's mom?

Priyamani, whose expressive eyes are enough to set the box office cash registers ringing?

There's also 'actor by choice' Ritooja Shinde who will wow you with her sadgi.

Don't forget to vote for your favourite in the poll below.

Deepika Padukone



Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram IMAGE: 'In a game of clothes, a saree will always win' confesses Deepika Padukone , but when she flaunts her 10/10 figure in a bikini, fans can only say 'WOWWWW!'

Nayanthara



Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikki Official/Instagram IMAGE: If looks could kill, we'd all be dead! Nayanthara , who made her Instagram debut a few days ago, does not rule just hubby Vignesh Shivan's heart.She's the queen for her 3.4 million fans who know her as the 'Real Lady Superstar'.

Priyamani



If you've watched The Family Man, you would have loved

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyamani/Instagram IMAGE: The woman who keeps SRK on his toes -- first to the beats of 1 2 3 4... Get on the dance floor from Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express and now in Jawan.If you've watched The Family Man, you would have loved Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari.

Sanya Malhotra



likes her wardrobe to be as out-of-the-box as her choices as an actor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram IMAGE: This Little Miss Sunshine has fun playing dress-up. Sanya Malhotra likes her wardrobe to be as out-of-the-box as her choices as an actor.

Ridhi Dogra



And this is how stunning she looks. IMAGE: It's amazing how mommy-like 38-year-old Ridhi Dogra looks in Jawan!In real life, she is 19 years younger than her on-screen son.And this is how stunning she looks.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya



Ritooja Shinde



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritooja Shinde/Instagram IMAGE: Ritooja Shinde is a Kathak dancer. Is that the secret behind those lovely expressions?She loves to travel and garden and her fresh-as-a-daisy style is what fans fancy right now.

