News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ananya: Dream Girl In White

Ananya: Dream Girl In White

By REDIFF STYLE
August 23, 2023 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A vision in white.

Yes, it is rather cliched, but that's exactly how fashion's sweetheart Ananya Pandaylooks in this colour.

From all-white to cream to ivory, it can make for a very graceful and versatile choice.

That's why the Dream Girl 2 actor finds herself returning to these shades over and over again. And shows you why this flattering hue can take centrestage in your wardrobe too.

IMAGE: Ananya and this corset-style bustier are a match made in B-Town.
She will have you buzzing about the Victorian-inspired piece of high fashion while keeping the spotlight on all-white.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There's something very chic about a woman dressed in cream.

 

IMAGE: Ananya's cute off-the-shoulder zippered dress is exactly what a fun outfit should be.

 

IMAGE: She may be the face of a sports shoe brand, but all one notices is that figure-hugging number in beige.

 

IMAGE: Isn't it time Ananya was crowned the queen of bustiers? But before that, let's give her a round of applause for rocking a neutral palette, time and again.

 

IMAGE: Can you fault this Manish Malhotra sequinned ivory sari, which Ananya paired with a square-neck choli?

 

IMAGE: The beach babe... in white.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
When Kriti's In Masti Mode...
When Kriti's In Masti Mode...
Is Gadar 2's Simratt India's New Darling?
Is Gadar 2's Simratt India's New Darling?
The Stunner From Por Thozhil
The Stunner From Por Thozhil
'Your struggle is your biggest gift'
'Your struggle is your biggest gift'
Post disappointing results, valuation support for LIC
Post disappointing results, valuation support for LIC
What is '17 minutes of terror' for Chandrayaan 3?
What is '17 minutes of terror' for Chandrayaan 3?
Food poisoning hampered Carlsen's prep for WC final
Food poisoning hampered Carlsen's prep for WC final

More like this

Jawan's Classy Priyamani!

Jawan's Classy Priyamani!

Meet Katrina Kaif's Stunning Lookalike

Meet Katrina Kaif's Stunning Lookalike

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances