Ananya: Dream Girl In White

A vision in white.

Yes, it is rather cliched, but that's exactly how fashion's sweetheart Ananya Pandaylooks in this colour.

From all-white to cream to ivory, it can make for a very graceful and versatile choice.

That's why the Dream Girl 2 actor finds herself returning to these shades over and over again. And shows you why this flattering hue can take centrestage in your wardrobe too.

IMAGE: Ananya and this corset-style bustier are a match made in B-Town.

She will have you buzzing about the Victorian-inspired piece of high fashion while keeping the spotlight on all-white.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: There's something very chic about a woman dressed in cream.

IMAGE: Ananya's cute off-the-shoulder zippered dress is exactly what a fun outfit should be.

IMAGE: She may be the face of a sports shoe brand, but all one notices is that figure-hugging number in beige.

IMAGE: Isn't it time Ananya was crowned the queen of bustiers? But before that, let's give her a round of applause for rocking a neutral palette, time and again.

IMAGE: Can you fault this Manish Malhotra sequinned ivory sari, which Ananya paired with a square-neck choli?

IMAGE: The beach babe... in white.