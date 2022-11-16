Sparkling Star Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's style is anything but basic.

Her party clothes will make your jaws drop.

She's never afraid of bold colours.

Glitter and shine are her BFFs.

She gravitates towards metallic silhouettes and edgy designs.

From shimmering gowns to sequin clad traditional Indian wear, her style knows no bounds. Scroll down for some inspiration.

IMAGE: Pooja being her chic self in all things gold.

All photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: She shines like a disco ball in a silver high-neck gown.

IMAGE: Bored of sequins and glitter?

Take a cue from the actress and turn to mirrorwork for that extra shine.

Pooja looks sweet and stylish in an elegant Archana Jaju embroidered sharara set.

IMAGE: Even her night suits showcase a glamorous vibe that make it anything but ordinary.

IMAGE: She looks every bit the movie star in a playful lemon yellow lehenga-bustier combo that makes her glow from head to toe.