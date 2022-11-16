News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sparkling Star Pooja Hegde

Sparkling Star Pooja Hegde

By REDIFF STYLE
November 16, 2022 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pooja Hegde's style is anything but basic.

Her party clothes will make your jaws drop.

She's never afraid of bold colours.

Glitter and shine are her BFFs.

She gravitates towards metallic silhouettes and edgy designs.

From shimmering gowns to sequin clad traditional Indian wear, her style knows no bounds. Scroll down for some inspiration.

IMAGE: Pooja being her chic self in all things gold.
All photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She shines like a disco ball in a silver high-neck gown.

 

IMAGE: Bored of sequins and glitter?
Take a cue from the actress and turn to mirrorwork for that extra shine.
Pooja looks sweet and stylish in an elegant Archana Jaju embroidered sharara set.

 

IMAGE: Even her night suits showcase a glamorous vibe that make it anything but ordinary.

 

IMAGE: She looks every bit the movie star in a playful lemon yellow lehenga-bustier combo that makes her glow from head to toe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Kriti Sanon, Style Chameleon
Kriti Sanon, Style Chameleon
Sharvari Steals The Show!
Sharvari Steals The Show!
Fall Head Over Heels For Shefali's Chic
Fall Head Over Heels For Shefali's Chic
G20 statement shows divergence on Russia-Ukraine war
G20 statement shows divergence on Russia-Ukraine war
IPL 2023: Who Has Most Cash To Spend?
IPL 2023: Who Has Most Cash To Spend?
G20 statement echoes Modi, says this era not of war
G20 statement echoes Modi, says this era not of war
Rakul, Janhvi, Sidharth At Awards Night
Rakul, Janhvi, Sidharth At Awards Night

More like this

Glamorous, Glittery Sandeepa

Glamorous, Glittery Sandeepa

Manushi Chhillar, Fave Fashion Girl

Manushi Chhillar, Fave Fashion Girl

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances