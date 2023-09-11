Shriya Saran Is Fantastic As A Mom. Here's Proof

IMAGE: Shriya Saran sparkles in silver on the red carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

On January 10, 2021, Shriya Saran added a special new role to her life -- she became a mom.

That, however, did not affect the Drishyam actor's mazedaar dressing style.

It's hard to ignore her splendid energy levels, especially when it comes to playing with her baby girl.

Shriya, who turns 41 today, September 11, wears many hats -- actor, Kathak dancer, scuba diver, wife and proud mother to little Radha.

Her photographs are a source of constant joy to her followers and one can never grow tired of watching videos of her gushing over her little one.

IMAGE: Meet Shriya's 'world'! The mom-daughter duo twin in pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram



Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shriya honouring all things couture in a ludo-inspired dress with a high-slit.

IMAGE: Radha looks suspiciously at the waves, but Shriya can't stop savouring this wonderful moment in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

IMAGE: Costume trials can be fun when Radha is around.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

IMAGE: This is how she captured the 'sunshine from Tuscany in these pictures'.

'Memories, hope they brighten your day', she says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

IMAGE: Just another day in Rome! After becoming a mother, Shriya seems to have gotten way more fab.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram