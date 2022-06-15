News
Mouni's Exciting Cool-Girl Style!

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: June 15, 2022 16:28 IST
Fashion loves Mouni Roy and Mouni Roy loves fashion.

Be it Indian or Western, or even a fusion of the two, the actor serves up major style goals as she readies for an interesting turn in the much-awaited film, Brahmastra.

Do click on the images below for a better look at her exciting wardrobe.  

IMAGE: Mouni's sari is the perfect day-to-night outfit. 
Dress it up with stunning metallic jewellery or dress it down by teaming it with a pair of elegant pearl studs.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni sizzles in a fashionable two-piece ensemble. 
The gold chains lend it an elegant twist. 

 

IMAGE: The actress paints a pretty picture in a cheery pink cropped top worn with a matching skirt.

 

IMAGE: Her pale blue two-piece is a cool take on the flirty bikini.

 

IMAGE: Mouni's fabulous figure does justice to this sexy white dress. And the shades are a nice doff to the summer.

 

IMAGE: Talk about making a bold statement! 
Mouni brightens up an overcast day in this lovely lime yellow ensemble.

 

IMAGE: The actress is all class and poise in these lace separates. 

 

IMAGE: From all-white to all-black. And Mouni looks just as stunning. 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
