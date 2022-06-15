Mouni's Exciting Cool-Girl Style!

Fashion loves Mouni Roy and Mouni Roy loves fashion.

Be it Indian or Western, or even a fusion of the two, the actor serves up major style goals as she readies for an interesting turn in the much-awaited film, Brahmastra.

Do click on the images below for a better look at her exciting wardrobe.

IMAGE: Mouni's sari is the perfect day-to-night outfit.

Dress it up with stunning metallic jewellery or dress it down by teaming it with a pair of elegant pearl studs.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni sizzles in a fashionable two-piece ensemble.

The gold chains lend it an elegant twist.

IMAGE: The actress paints a pretty picture in a cheery pink cropped top worn with a matching skirt.

IMAGE: Her pale blue two-piece is a cool take on the flirty bikini.

IMAGE: Mouni's fabulous figure does justice to this sexy white dress. And the shades are a nice doff to the summer.

IMAGE: Talk about making a bold statement!

Mouni brightens up an overcast day in this lovely lime yellow ensemble.

IMAGE: The actress is all class and poise in these lace separates.

IMAGE: From all-white to all-black. And Mouni looks just as stunning.