Comebacks Should Be Like This!

IMAGE: Returning from injury, K L Rahul scored his sixth ODI ton. Photographs: BCCI/X

Returning from injury, K L Rahul scripted a fairytale comeback as he scored a run-a-ball century. Having been out of action for nearly four months due to multiple injuries the 31 year old made a sensational comeback to international cricket.

With Shreyas Iyer missing out due to a back spasm, Rahul got an opportunity to make it to the playing XI. And he made the most of it as India got a big boost ahead of the ODI World Cup, a fact that was asserted by Shubman Gill during the mid-innings break.

Hailing Rahul's knock, Gill said, 'Very special for us, playing like this in his first match after injury.'

Celebrating his ton, Rahul took his helmet off, closed his eyes and punched his bat straight up in the air, while Virat Kohli applauded from the other end. This was Rahul's sixth ODI century.

Rahul's unbeaten 111 off 106 balls was peppered with 12 boundaries and two sixes.

Kohli and Rahul's unbeaten partnership -- 233 off 194 balls for the third wicket -- was the highest partnership in the Asia Cup in the ODI format. The pair overtook Mohammed Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed's 224 run stand against India in 2012.

The partnership was also India's highest stand against Pakistan in ODIs.

The previous record was held by Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu who put up 231 for the second wicket against Pakistan in 1996.

India's total of 356 for 2 was the joint highest in ODIs against Pakistan. India had posted 356 for 9 in a 2005 ODI against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam.

That game on April 5, 2005 heralded Mahendra Singh Dhoni's arrival on the international stage; he scored 148 from 123 balls (15 fours and 4 sixes).