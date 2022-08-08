Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG

Indian athletes are on a roll at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games. With 55 medals thus far, India are 5th on the list of medal winners.

Rediff.com introduces you to the athletes who've brought India glory in Birmingham...

SANKET SARGAR

Young weightlifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in the men's 55kg category, putting India on the medal tally on Saturday, July 30.

The 21-year-old managed a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg). He targetted a gold medal but injured his right elbow while attempting to lift 139kg in clean and jerk to eventually settle for a second place.

GURURAJA POOJARY

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

Gururaj was placed fourth after snatch competition. He lifted 151kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to to seal the bronze with a total lift of 269kg, edging out Canada's Youri Simard (119kg).

MIRABAI CHANU

Record-breaking Mirabai Chanu claimed India's first gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai bossed the 49kg field as expected to defend her Commonwealth Games title on Saturday.

The Olympic silver medallist aggregated 201kg (88kg + 113kg ) to achieve a Commonwealth Games record in the process -- smashing the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch. She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

BINDIYARANI DEVI

Bindyarani Devi produced a tremendous effort to secure a silver in the women's 55kg category as India secured a fourth weightlifting medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 23-year-old created a Games record by lifting 116kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86kg in the snatch section, totalling 202kg.

JEREMY LALRINNUNGA

Jeremy Lalrinnunga fought pain on his way to a sensational gold medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games as the teen sensation shattered two CWG weightlifting records, in Birmingham on Sunday, July 31.

The reigning Youth Olympic champion first bettered the snatch mark with a successful 140kg attempt and then lifted 160kg in clean and jerk to take his aggregate to 300kg, which is a new Games record in the men's 67kg competition.

ACHINTA SHEULI

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing to win India's third gold at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, on Sunday, July 31.

A junior World Championships silver medallist, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg). He executed three clean lifts -- 137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section and his 143kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best.

L SHUSHILA DEVI

Indian judoka L Shushila Devi battled injuries to sign off with a silver medal after losing the women's 48kg final against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi at the Commonwealth Games in Coventry on Monday, July 1.

Shushila, who had four stitches on her right toes, fought hard before losing the final via 'Waza-Ari' in 4.25 minutes.

VIJAY KUMAR YADAV

Varanasi's Vijay Kumar Yadav (men's 60kg) defeated Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus by 'Ippon' in just 58 seconds to win bronze. bagged a waza-ari after just 5 seconds of the bell and held on to clinch the Ippon to take home bronze.

HARJINDER KAUR

India's Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax on Monday, August 1.

The 25-year-old Harjinder totalled 212 (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk).

WOMEN LAWN BOWLS TEAM

The Indian women lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday, an unheralded quartet pulling the sport from obscurity to limelight with its inspiring show.

The Indian team of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) overcame mid-match slump to beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

This was India's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena in this edition.

VIKAS THAKUR

Indian heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men's 96kg in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 2.

The seasoned Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second. This is his third CWG medal across three editions -- he won a silver in the 2014 Glasgow edition and returned with a bronze from Gold Coast in 2018.

MEN'S TT TEAM

The India's men's table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games gold medal after a close fight against Singapore in the final, in Birmingham, on Tuesday, August 2.

World No. 121 Harmeet Desai outsmarted 133rd-ranked Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 in the third singles to ensure India's third gold men's team medal in CWG history.

India won the team gold for the first in Melbourne in 2006 before repeating the feat in the Gold Coast Games four years ago.

Badminton Mixed Team

India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for a silver medal in the Mixed Team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday, August 2.

Kidambi Srikanth came up with an underwhelming performance against Tze Yong Ng in three games as the defending champions went on the backfoot in the final. P V Sindhu won her women's singles tie while the men's doubles pairing of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in the opening doubles.

LOVEPREET SINGH

India's Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men's 109 kg in weightlifting on Wednesday, August 3.

The 24-year-old son of a tailor from Amritsar lifted a personal best of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium.

SOURAV GHOSAL

India's top male squash player, Saurav Ghosal claimed India's first ever singles medal in squash -- a bronze -- at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, August 3.

World No.15 Ghosal dominated England's James Willstrop, winning 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in the bronze play-off.

It was Ghosal's second CWG medal, having won a mixed doubles silver with Dipika Pallikal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition.

TULLIKA MAAN

Indian judoka Tulika Maan came up short against Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final to settle for a silver medal in the women's 78kg category on Wednesday, August 3.

Tulika, who won two fights earlier in the day to make it to the final, led for majority of the bout before Adlington pulled off a decisive move, an Ippon, to win gold.

GURDEEP SINGH

Gurdeep Singh rounded off India's weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the men's 109+kg event on Wednesday, August 3.

The-26-year-old debutant had a best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for a podium finish.

With this, India ended its weightlifting campaign with 10 medals -- three gold, three silver and four bronze.

TEJASWIN SHANKAR

Tejaswin Shankar, a last-minute addition to the athletics team, became the first Indian to win a men's high jump medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching a bronze in the final, in Birmingham, on Wednesday, August 3.

The National record holder cleared 2.22 metres to finish third on countback.

The 23-year-old Shankar was unable to soar over 2.25 metres in two attempts. He then went for 2.28 metres in his third and final attempt in a bid to win a silver but failed. He has a season's best of 2.27m and personal best of 2.29m.

He was added in the squad last-minute on the orders of Delhi High Court.

SUDHIR

India powerlifter Sudhir proved a class above the field to win the gold medal in men's heavyweight para event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday, August 3.

The 27-year-old, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, thus opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

SREESHANKAR

Murali Sreeshankar clinched a silver in the men's long jump event to give India a second medal in athletics at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

The 23-year-old national record holder soared to 8.08m in his fifth attempt to finish second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas in a nerve-wrecking men's long jump final.

BAJRANG PUNIA

Bajrang Punia was a class apart while defending his title in the 65kg competition. He won three of his four bouts inside first rounds.

SAKSHI MALIK

Sakshi Malik won her maiden CWG gold in the 62kg bout.

She began by pinning home team wrestler Kelsey Barnes and followed that with a technical superiority win against Cameroon's Berthe Emilienne.

In the final against Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez, Sakshi trailed 0-4 but the Indian used power to pin Gonzalez, turning the tables on her rival in a sensational manner to claim the gold.

DEEPAK PUNIA

Deepak Punia (86kg) also contributed in swelling India's medal tally by winning the men's free style gold.

He beat Pakistan's Muhammad Inam 3-0 for the top prize.

ANSHU MALIK

Anshu Malik (57kg) had to be content with a silver medal in her maiden CWG appearance.

She won by technical superiority against Australia's Irene Symeonidis and Sri Lanka's Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando Poruthotage before losing the gold bout 3-7 to Nigeria's Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye.

DIVYA KAKRAN

Divya Kakran won bronze. She had got a tough 68kg draw as she found Tokyo Olympic silver medallist and 11-time African champion Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria in her campaign-opener.

The first round was worth a final though but Divya was outplayed by the formidable Nigerian. The Asian Games bronze medallist won her repechage round against Blandine Nyeh Ngiri by fall.

MOHIT GREWAL

Mohit Grewal (125kg) bagged bronze. She won against Cyprus' Alexios Kaouslidis 10-1 but lost in the semi-final to Canada's Amarveer Dhesi by technical superiority.

Up against Jamaica's Aaron Anthony Johnson, Grewal dominated the bout by fall.

AVINASH SABLE

Avinash Sable broke his own national record to win a silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:11.20s to better his earlier national record of 8:12.48 and finish behind Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot (8:11.15). Another Kenyan Amos Serem took the bronze with a time of 8:16.83.

PRIYANKA GOSWAMI

Priyanka Goswami also clinched a medal of the same hue in the women's 10,000m race walk

Goswami also scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event.

Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finish second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.

LAWN BOWLS MEN'S FOURS

The Indian team comprising Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) helped the country win a second medal in lawn bowls in Birmingham as the men's fours team settled for a silver medal after losing to Norther Ireland in the final in Birmingham on Saturday, August 6.

VINESH PHOGAT

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals.

In what was expected to be a tough opener against World championship bronze medallist Samantha Leigh Stewart, Vinesh reduced it to a no-contest and finished it in mere 36 seconds.

Next up for the 27-year-old Vinesh was Nigeria's Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye, who tried to resist a bit but soon the Indian had her in an iron grip. Vinesh kept her in that position for more than a minute in a magnificent show of power, winning 6-0.

With only four wrestlers in the women's 53kg draw, Vinesh now needed to beat Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don and she did it in style, winning 'by fall' to clinch her third successive gold.

RAVI DAHIYA

Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi Dahiya was also too good for the 57kg field. He won both his bouts -- against Suraj Singh of New Zealand and Pakistan's Asad Ali -- by technical superiority en route the final.

In the final, Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson, Ravi won the bout byu take down.

NAVEEN

Naveen outclassed Pakistan's Tahir Mohammad Shari 9-0 to claim the gold in the men's freestyle 74kg.

BHAVINA PATEL

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women's singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday, August 6.

The 35-year-old prevailed 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 over Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.

SONALBEN PATEL

Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women's singles class 3-5.

The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY TEAM

India’s women's hockey team overcame the stopwatch controversy in the semi-finals to beat New Zealand 2-1 in shoot-out and win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, on Sunday.

Leading 1-0 through Salima Tete goal in the 29th minute, India conceded a penalty-corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter and Olivia Merry scored from it to take the match into shoot-out.

In Sunday’s shoot-out, captain and goalkeeper Savita showed her class, pulling off three spectacular saves to give India its third CWG medal.

After Megan Hull put New Zealand ahead, an agile Savita denied Rose Tynan, Katie Doar and Olivia Shanon, while Sonika and Navneet scored for India.

MEN'S TRIPLE JUMP

Eldhose Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events and was followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker in Birmingham on Sunday, August 7.

Paul produced his best effort of 17.03m in his third attempt while Aboobacker was not behind much as he finished at 17.02m, which he managed in his fifth attempt.

Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda won the bronze with his best jump of 16.92m.

ANNU RANI

Annu Rani became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day in Birmingham on Sunday, August 7.

Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to win a bronze medal.

NIKHAT ZAREEN

The indomitable Nikhat Zareen added a Commonwealth Games light flyweight (50kg) title.

Nikhat asserted her dominance over Northern Ireland's Carly Mc Naul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance.

AMIT PANGHAL

Amit Panghal (51kg) began his redemption journey with a much-needed gold winning show.

Panghal, on the other hand, avenged his 2018 Commonwealth Games final loss against Kiaran MacDonald by clinching the title with a comprehensive 5-0 win over the favourite.

NITU GANGHAS

Nitu Ganghas upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

SHARATH KAMAL-SREEJA AKULA

Indian table tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal defied age and teamed up with young Sreeja Akula to win the mixed doubles gold medal on Sunday, August 7.

Sharath and Akula pair was in complete control of the tie, comfortably beating Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the gold medal contest.

SHARATH KAMAL-G SATHIYAN

The seasoned Indian pair of Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan lost to familiar foes Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England in the men's doubles final on Sunday, August 7.

The Indian duo had to settle for silver for the second successive edition after losing 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to the English combine.

SAURAV GHOSAL-DIPIKA PALLIKAL

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won the bronze medal in squash on Sunday, August 7.

In a repeat of last edition's final, Ghosal and Pallikal hardly broke a sweat as they prevailed 11-8, 11-4 over the Australian combine of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal play off.

KIDAMBI SRIKANTH

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth prevailed over Singapore's world number 87 Jia Heng Teh 21-15, 21-18 to claim a bronze medal.

TREESA JOLLY-GAYATRI GOPICHAND

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered a 21-15 21-18 win over world number 159 Australian pair of Wendy Hsuan-Yu Chen and Gronya Somerville to finish third on the podium in their first major event together as a combination.

SAGAR AHLAWAT

Sagar Ahlawat bagged the silver medal as he lost by an unanimous 0-5 verdict against England's Delicious Orie in the men's over 92kg (super heavy weight) category.

WOMEN'S CRICKET TEAM

The Indian women's cricket suffered a nine-run defeat against Australia to claim the silver medal in the cricket final.

With 50 needed off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand, and Harmanpreet (65 off 43) still in the middle, India were always in the chase. However, India lost eight wickets for 32 runs to come short in a major final once again.

PV SINDHU WINS MAIDEN CWG GOLD





PV Sindhu added a Commonwealth Singles gold to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canada's Michelle Li in the women's singles final.



The World No 7 from India outplayed her 13th ranked opponent 21-15 , 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena in Birmingham.



The 30-year-old had to produce something special for her first win against Sindhu in eight years but the Indian did not give her a window.



Sindhu was clinical in her short game and pounced on the slightest of attacking opportunities.

LAKSHYA SEN





Young gun Lakshya Sen lived up to expectations by grabbing the gold medal in the men's singles badminton event.



10th-ranked Sen came from behind to end Ng Tze Yong's giant-killing run in the competition. The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

CHIRAG-SATWIKSAIRAJ

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won India a third gold in badminton with a straight game victory over England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy on Monday.

They won The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.

SHARATH KAMAL

Veteran Indian table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal won gold medal in the men's singles event, thrashing England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final.

Kamal won 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 to finish on top of podium after a gap of 16 years.

INDIAN MEN'S HOCKEY TEAM

The Indian men's hockey team suffered an embarrassing 0-7 drubbing at the hands of defending champions Australia to bring home a silver medal.

This was India's third defeat against Australia in a CWG final, having lost to them in the 2010 and the 2014 editions of the Games.