Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Tejaswin wins bronze in men's high jump

CWG: Tejaswin wins bronze in men's high jump

Source: PTI
August 04, 2022 02:15 IST
IMAGE: Tejaswin Shankar celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's high jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Tejaswin Shankar opened Indian athletics team's medal account with a bronze in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

 

National record holder Shankar cleared 2.22m to finish third in the event.

IMAGE: Tejaswin Shankar registered a best jump of 2.22m to finish third in the event. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

The 23-year-old Shankar, who was added in the squad last-minute on the orders of Delhi High Court, has a season's best of 2.27m and personal best of 2.29m.

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won the gold while Australia's Brandon Starc clinched the silver. Both cleared 2.25m but could not soar over 2.28m but the Kiwi won the gold on count back.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
