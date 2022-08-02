News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG TT: India slay Singapore to retain men's team gold

CWG TT: India slay Singapore to retain men's team gold

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 21:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harmeet Desai gave India the decisive win en route the gold medal

IMAGE: Harmeet Desai gave India the decisive win en route the gold medal. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Harmeet Desai raised his game in the decisive singles as the Indian men's table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games gold medal after a close fight against Singapore in Birmingham on Tuesday. 

World No. 121 Harmeet outsmarted 133rd-ranked Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 in the third singles to ensure India's third gold men's team medal in CWG history.

 

The gold was India's seventh since the sport was first introduced at the Manchester 2002 CWG.

India were expected to beat Singapore but Clarence accounted for veteran Sharath Kamal in the first singles to level the match at 1-1.

Harmeet and Sathiyan had little difficulty in getting past Yong Izaak Que and Ye En Koen Pang in the opening doubles.

Sathiyan had given India a 2-1 lead with a 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 victory over lower-ranked Pang.

The stand-out performance came from India's third player, Harmeet.

Sharath had struggled to contain Clarence but Harmeet went on the offensive against the left-hander and ensured that he did not get room to go for his powerful forehand winners. Harmeet's backhand was also on fire as he won majority of the long rallies.

In the first singles, Sharath went down 7-11, 14-12, 3-11,9-11 against Clarence.

Whenever, the Indian placed the ball deep on Clarence's forehand, the return was a winner.

Two net chords helped Sharath in the second game but Clarence comfortably won the next two. 

India had beaten a stronger opponent in Nigeria on Monday with Sharath stunning world number 15 Aruna Quadri. But his loss against a much lower ranked opponent on Tuesday showed rankings did not matter much in a multi sporting event.

India had won the team gold for the first in Melbourne 2006 before repeating the feat in Gold Coast four years ago.

It was also Sharath's 10th medal in the Games history and he is set to add more with singles and doubles events to follow.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG 2022: How luck favoured weightlifter Harjinder
CWG 2022: How luck favoured weightlifter Harjinder
CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl
CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl
CWG Swimming: Page, Rawat enter 1500m freestyle final
CWG Swimming: Page, Rawat enter 1500m freestyle final
CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl
CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, looks China in the eye
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, looks China in the eye
Red alert in Kerala's 10 dists amid heavy rain; 2 die
Red alert in Kerala's 10 dists amid heavy rain; 2 die
Court sends Sanjay Pandey to jail in phonetapping case
Court sends Sanjay Pandey to jail in phonetapping case

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Did Punam compete in CWG with injury?

Did Punam compete in CWG with injury?

Lifter Punam Yadav falters, finishes last in 76kg

Lifter Punam Yadav falters, finishes last in 76kg

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances