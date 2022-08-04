News
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth advance in singles

CWG Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth advance in singles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: August 04, 2022 17:22 IST
IMAGE: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu thrashed Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 in the Round of 32 match in just 21 minutes. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of their respective singles events after scoring comfortable victories at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

 

While two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu routed Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 in the women's singles first round, Srikanth outclassed Daniel Wanagaliya of Uganda 21-9, 21-9 in the men's singles event.

Taking the court first, the last edition's silver medallist Sindhu did not need her 'A' game since the Maldives shuttler was no match to her class.

Fathimath produced some resistance in the second game but Sindhu pulled away from 9-9.

Srikanth was crestfallen after losing his singles match against lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia in the mixed team final but the World No 13 seemed to have taken it in his stride as he comfortably beat his rival.

He used his cross-court angled drop shots to good effect to pocket points.

Most of the points which the Ugandan shuttler managed were from unforced errors of Srikanth.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
