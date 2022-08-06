News
CWG: India win silver in men's fours lawn bowls

CWG: India win silver in men's fours lawn bowls

Source: PTI
August 06, 2022 20:47 IST
India's Dinesh Kumar, Sunil Bahadur and Navneet Singh interact during the Men's Fours Gold medal match against Northern Ireland on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Victoria Park at the Leamington Spa, England, on Saturday

IMAGE: India's Dinesh Kumar, Sunil Bahadur and Navneet Singh interact during the Men's Fours Gold medal match against Northern Ireland on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Victoria Park at the Leamington Spa, England, on Saturday. Photograph: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The Indian team comprising Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) helped the country win a second medal in lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games as the men's fours team settled for a silver medal after losing to Norther Ireland in the final in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

The final score read 18-5 in favour of Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland's last gold medal in lawn bowls came way back in the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Cam Barkley (lead), Adam McKeown (second), Ian McClure (third) and Martin McHugh (skip) formed the Northern Ireland team that looked favourites to win the top prize from the onset.

On the other hand, India struggled and failed to open their account in the first four ends, even as their opponents led 7-0.

India finally earned their first point after five ends, but that hardly mattered to the aggressive Norther Ireland quartet, as it extended its domination and stretched the lead to seven points after 10 ends. The scoreline read 12-5 at that stage of the final.

Continuing in same vein, Northern Ireland won six more points in the next four ends to emerge easy winners and claim the gold medal.

The Indian team defeated hosts England by a close 13-12 margin in the semi-final to assure the country of at least a silver medal.

This comes after the women's quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final to hand India a historic gold on Tuesday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
PIX! Mirabai & Co. return home to hero's welcome
CWG: Sable, Priyanka add silver to India's kitty
CWG Boxing: Panghal, Nitu storm into final; eye gold
CWG: Dipika-Saurav go down in squash semis, to play for bronze
EPL PIX: Fulham hold Liverpool to 2-2 draw
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India
Jagdeep Dhankhar, once a 'reluctant politician' to VP
