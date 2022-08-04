News
CWG: Hima qualifies for 200m semis; Manju in hammer throw final

Source: PTI
August 04, 2022 17:15 IST
IMAGE: Hima Das qualified for the women's 200m semi-finals after winning her heat at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the women's 200m semi-finals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

 

The 22-year-old Hima led the five-woman field from the start with Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia clocking 23.85s to finish second while Jacent Nyamhunge of Uganda finished third with a timing of 24.07.

There are six heats lined up in the women's 200m and the top-16 will qualify for the semi-final.

Hima won heat 2 but Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.71s in Heat 1) and the formidable Elaine-Thompson-Herah (22.80s in heat 5) had superior timings.

At least six athletes have clocked better time, compared to Hima, en route their semi-final entries.

IMAGE: Manju Bala finished 11th in the qualification round with a best throw of 59.68m in her first attempt to make it to the final. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in the women's hammer throw event, India's Manju Bala advanced to the final, while compatriot Sarita Singh failed to make the cut.

The 33-year-old Bala finished 11th in the qualification round with a best throw of 59.68m in her first attempt.

In the same event, the other Indian athlete Sarita failed to make the final after she finished 13th with her best throw of 57.48.

According to the rules, best 12 performers advance to the final, which will be held on Saturday, August 6.

Canada's Camryn Rogers topped the qualification round with best throw of 74.68m, which is a Commonwealth Games record.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
