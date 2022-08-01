News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG 2022: Weightlifter Sheuli clinches India's third gold

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Sheuli clinches India's third gold

Source: ANI
Last updated on: August 01, 2022 01:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Achinta Sheuli

IMAGE: India’s Achinta Sheuli during the men's weightlifting 73kg final. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal with a combined lift of 313kg in the men's 73kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

With this, he won the country its sixth medal at CWG 2022 and its third gold medal at the event. In his first attempt at the Snatch category, Achinta Sheuli made a great start and successfully lifted 137kg.

 

Without breaking, a sweat Achinta lifted 140kg in the second attempt of the category. In the third and final attempt, he successfully lifted 143kg.

It is three out of three for Achinta, as he lifted 143kg in his last attempt in the snatch round to create a new Commonwealth Games Record.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Achinta exhibited a stunning display of power as he lifted 166kg in his first attempt. In the second attempt of the category, he decided to lift 170 kg but failed. In the third and last attempt of the C&J category, he lifted 170kg with ease.

With a successful lift of 170kg in his third clean and jerk attempt, Achinta Sheuli finished with a total of 313kg (143kg + 170kg).

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli ended up adding the sixth medal to India's tally by capturing a gold medal. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The secret behind golden boy Jeremy's tattoo...
The secret behind golden boy Jeremy's tattoo...
Boxing at CWG: Nikhat, Sagar storm into quarters
Boxing at CWG: Nikhat, Sagar storm into quarters
CWG done, time for Jeremy to set sights on Olympics
CWG done, time for Jeremy to set sights on Olympics
ED arrests Sanjay Raut after 6 hours of grilling
ED arrests Sanjay Raut after 6 hours of grilling
England clinch Women's Euro with win over Germany
England clinch Women's Euro with win over Germany
CWG 2022: How India fared on Sunday, July 31
CWG 2022: How India fared on Sunday, July 31
Badminton at CWG: Defending champs India enter semis
Badminton at CWG: Defending champs India enter semis

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG 2022: How India fared on Sunday, July 31

CWG 2022: How India fared on Sunday, July 31

When India play Pakistan at cricket...

When India play Pakistan at cricket...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances