Nikhat's Birthday Promise For 'Ammi'

IMAGE: World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen with her mother. Photograph: Nikhat Zareen/Twitter

World Champion Nikhat Zareen took no time in winning in winning her bout and advance to the semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Zareen produced a dominating 5-0 unanimous decision win over Helen Jones of Wales in the light flyweight quarter-finals.

And her endearing act after stepping out of the ring has gone viral.

'Happy birthday, ammi. I love you. Allah aapko khush rakhen', Nikhat wished her mum on camera following her bout.

Video: Kind courtesy Sagar/Twitter

Earlier in the day she took to Twitter, promising to bring her ammi a special birthday present.

'Happy Birthday to my superwoman, your smile keeps me strong & your spirit lifts me up. I wish I could be there with you on this special day but I promise jaldi hi apka gift lekar aaungi aate time. Love you so much ammi.'