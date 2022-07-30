Weightlifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022

IMAGE: 21-year-old Sanket Sargar lifted a total of 248kg -- 113 in the snatch and 135 in the clean and jerk as an injury saw him miss the gold medal by just one kilo. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games when he claimed the silver medal in the men's 55kg event in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold medal he could manage only one legal lift in the clean and jerk after an unsuccessful second lift resulted in an elbow injury, and his attempt at the third lift of 135kg saw him worsen the injury.

IMAGE: Sanket Sargar was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.



Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.



