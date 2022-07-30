News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Weightlifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022

Weightlifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022

July 30, 2022 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: 21-year-old Sanket Sargar lifted a total of 248kg -- 113 in the snatch and 135 in the clean and jerk as an injury saw him miss the gold medal by just one kilo. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games when he claimed the silver medal in the men's 55kg event in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

21-year-old Sargar lifted a total of 248kg -- 113 in the snatch and 135 in the clean and jerk as an injury saw him miss the gold medal by just one kilo.

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold medal he could manage only one legal lift in the clean and jerk after an unsuccessful second lift resulted in an elbow injury, and his attempt at the third lift of 135kg saw him worsen the injury.

IMAGE: Sanket Sargar was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance
CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance
IN PIX: The BEST of CWG Opening Ceremony
IN PIX: The BEST of CWG Opening Ceremony
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
SEE: Manish Malhotra outfits You'd LOVE To Wear
SEE: Manish Malhotra outfits You'd LOVE To Wear
Maha Guv should be sent back home or to jail: Uddhav
Maha Guv should be sent back home or to jail: Uddhav
CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts
CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts

CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts

Boss Baby! Anahat, 14, makes winning start at CWG

Boss Baby! Anahat, 14, makes winning start at CWG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances