News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Record-breaking Mirabai Chanu claims India's first gold at CWG

Record-breaking Mirabai Chanu claims India's first gold at CWG

Source: PTI
July 30, 2022 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gold medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu celebrates during the medal ceremony for Women's Weightlifting 49kg Final on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on Saturday

IMAGE: Gold medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu celebrates during the medal ceremony for Women's Weightlifting 49kg Final on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch.

She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

The former world champion ended with a total lift of 201kg (88kg+113kg), which is far from her personal best.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu reacts after performing a clean & jerk

IMAGE: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu reacts after performing a clean & jerk. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

She equalled her national record lift of 88kg in the snatch section.

The Olympic silver medallist, who has been working on her snatch technique, then attempted the much-anticipated 90kg but couldn't pull it off.

Sporting her famous 'lucky' earrings shaped like the Olympic rings, Chanu lifted more than twice her body weight (109kg, 113kg) in the clean and jerk, in which she holds the world record (119kg).

Mauritian weightlifter Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa 172kg (76kg+96kg) won the silver.

Canada’s Hannah Kaminski 171 kg (74kg+97kg) also finished on the podium with a bronze.

With this Chanu added a third CWG medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Misleading CWG video on Hima Das goes viral
Misleading CWG video on Hima Das goes viral
Boss Baby! Anahat, 14, makes winning start at CWG
Boss Baby! Anahat, 14, makes winning start at CWG
Sindhu focusing on CWG, but ultimate goal is Olympics
Sindhu focusing on CWG, but ultimate goal is Olympics
Chahar, Sundar picked for Zim ODIs; Rahul misses out
Chahar, Sundar picked for Zim ODIs; Rahul misses out
Kiplangat takes wrong turn on way to CWG marathon gold
Kiplangat takes wrong turn on way to CWG marathon gold
Allow LGBT+ athletes live without fear: Dutee Chand
Allow LGBT+ athletes live without fear: Dutee Chand
CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on July 31
CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on July 31

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: Lifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category

CWG: Lifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category

'I dedicate this medal to my wife'

'I dedicate this medal to my wife'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances