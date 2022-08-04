News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Man United coach tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness

Man United coach tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness

August 04, 2022 14:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'He is a fantastic football player, he proved it so many times, but you can always be judged on what you are now, what you are presenting now, performing now.'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo 

IMAGE: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo could fit into his style of play but that the forward would need to build up his fitness before getting the chance to prove he deserves a place in the team.

 

Ronaldo did not join United's squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia and was left out of a friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid, but played 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Asked if the Portugal international can fit into his vision of how he wants United to play, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: "I think he can.

"But to start with he has to get fit, he's just started.

"He is a fantastic football player, he proved it so many times, but you can always be judged on what you are now, what you are presenting now, performing now."

Ronaldo's future at United has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported that the 37-year-old told the club that he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

United, who will play in the second-tier Europa League this term, open their Premier League campaign on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Thompson-Herah, Omanyala win CWG 100m run
PHOTOS: Thompson-Herah, Omanyala win CWG 100m run
CWG Cricket: India rout Barbados to enter semis
CWG Cricket: India rout Barbados to enter semis
In form Hendricks sees SA down Ireland
In form Hendricks sees SA down Ireland
China conducts precision strikes over Taiwan Strait
China conducts precision strikes over Taiwan Strait
The Great Weddings of Munnes Review
The Great Weddings of Munnes Review
What's Happening In China?
What's Happening In China?
Domestic investors overtake FPIs as shareholders
Domestic investors overtake FPIs as shareholders

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Nikhat's Birthday Promise For 'Ammi'

Nikhat's Birthday Promise For 'Ammi'

PICS: Tejaswin wins CWG bronze in men's high jump

PICS: Tejaswin wins CWG bronze in men's high jump

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances