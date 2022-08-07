News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian women's hockey team wins CWG bronze

Indian women's hockey team wins CWG bronze

Source: PTI
August 07, 2022 15:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Savita Punia

IMAGE: Team India celebrate their victory with skipper and keeper Savita Punia. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Image

The Indian women's hockey team beat defending champions New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win the bronze medal and finish its campaign at the Commonwealth Games on a high note in Birmingham on Sunday.

Leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into shootout after Olivia Merry's equaliser.

India held their nerves in the shootout to emerge winners.

 

Coming off their heartbreaking loss to Australia in a controversial semifinal, India showed the intent to wrap up their campaign with a win and earn a podium finish.

Salima Tete

IMAGE: India’s Salima Tete celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Salima Tete's goal gave India the lead and they led 1-0 at half time, paving the way for an entertaining second half.

Neha Goyal almost doubled the lead after the break, but good defending by New Zealand prevented the Indians from consolidating their position.

New Zealand have had to do a lot of defending and they've done quite well to remain disciplined until that Tete's goal. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Para TT at CWG: Bhavina wins gold, bronze for Sonalben
Para TT at CWG: Bhavina wins gold, bronze for Sonalben
CWG Hockey: India men edge South Africa to enter final
CWG Hockey: India men edge South Africa to enter final
CWG Wrestling: Vinesh, Ravi, Naveen win golds
CWG Wrestling: Vinesh, Ravi, Naveen win golds
SSLV injects both satellites, orbit unstable: ISRO
SSLV injects both satellites, orbit unstable: ISRO
Recipe: Kasundi Begun Pora or Bharta
Recipe: Kasundi Begun Pora or Bharta
Mumbai girl, kidnapped 9 yrs ago, reunited with family
Mumbai girl, kidnapped 9 yrs ago, reunited with family
Fun Recipe: Chef Brar's Red Chilly Hot Chocolate
Fun Recipe: Chef Brar's Red Chilly Hot Chocolate

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG 2022: How India fared on Saturday, August 6

CWG 2022: How India fared on Saturday, August 6

CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on August 7

CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on August 7

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances