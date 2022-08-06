Race walker Priyanka makes history with CWG silver

IMAGE: India's Priyanka Goswami celebrates with teammate Bhawna Jat after winning the silver medal in the Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.

The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk -- bronze -- in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.