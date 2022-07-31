News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Jeremy wins India's 2nd gold at CWG, sets Games record

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 31, 2022 16:49 IST
Jeremy Lalrinnunga

IMAGE: Lalrinnunga Jeremy during men's 67kg category weightlifting final of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he added a second yellow metal to India's tally on Sunday.

The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men's 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).

Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia took bronze with an effort of 290kg (130kg+160kg).

The 19-year-old from Aizwal wrote the Games snatch (140kg) and overall lift (300kg) record in his name but not before an injury scare as twice he grimaced in pain during the clean and jerk attempts.

 

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

IMAGE: From left, silver medalist Vaipava Nevo Ioane of Samoa, gold medalist Lalrinnunga Jeremy of India and bronze medalist Edidiong Joseph Umoafia of Nigeria pose for a photo during the medal ceremony. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Jeremy opened up a huge 10kg gap with the nearest rival Edidiong Joseph Umoafia when he lifted 140kg in a successful second attempt. He had begun with 136kg.

Jeremy further targetted 143kg in his final attempt, but did not succeed.

In Clean and Jerk, the 2021 Commonwealth Championship winner began with 154kg and followed that up with 160kg, but could not complete the 165kg attempt.

This was India's fifth medal from the weightlifting arena with Mirabai Chanu (gold), Sanket Sargar (silver), Bidyarani Devi (silver) and Gururaj Poojary (bronze) earning podium finishes on Saturday.

Son of a national-level boxer Lalneihtluanga, Lalrinnunga also aspired to don the gloves but shifted to weightlifting as it involved just power to excel, something he found fascinating. 

Source: PTI
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

