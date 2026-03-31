The Gulf War: Prem Panicker' Must Read Blog!

Prem Panicker's Must Read Blog On The Gulf War:
- The New Fog of War
- Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?
- Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Economy
- Iran War Exposes Washington's Strategic Chaos
- Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests
- Trump Is Caught Between Two Bad Options
- Iran Rewrites Rules of War
- Why Did Israel Kill Ali Larijani?
- Trump'sWar Has Crossed Energy Rubicon. And There's No Turning Back
- War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance
- Gulf War: Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield
- Will Trump's 5 Day Pause End The War On Friday?
- Trump's Pause Gives Iran NOTHING!
- Will Trump Send Troops To Iran By The Weekend?
- Gulf War: US, Israel Didn't Expect This To Happen
- Does The US Plan To Continue This War For One Or Two Years?