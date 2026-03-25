Trump's Pause Gives Iran NOTHING!

The pause gives the US time to breathe, to regroup, to move its expeditionary force into position without risk of interception along the way.

It gives Iran nothing -- on the ground, attacks against its infrastructure continue apace.

Prem Panicker in his must read daily blog on the Gulf War.

IMAGE: A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and a 3D-printed miniature model depicting US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

If what we are seeing is diplomacy, then it is diplomacy performed for effect rather than in expectation of a desirable outcome.

The leaked outlines of the United States' 15-point proposal to Iran do not, at least to my eyes, read anything like a basis for serious negotiation.

It is an impractical, one-sided wish list framed as terms.

From Tehran's vantage, it is all concession and no reciprocity: Constraints on enrichment, intrusive verification, limits on military capability and, most crucially, the suggestion that Iran restrict itself to 'defensive weapons'. [Reuters (external link); Wall Street Journal (external link)]

US-Iran 15-Point Proposal Crisis

Key Points US 15-point proposal seen as one-sided, offering no reciprocity, making meaningful negotiations with Iran highly unlikely.

Israel signals independent war strategy, continuing strikes despite US-led pause and diplomatic overtures toward Iran.

Ongoing military escalation undermines credibility of talks, turning diplomacy into perception management rather than genuine negotiation.

India shifts from observer to stakeholder as Hormuz risks threaten energy security and economic stability.

Global impact intensifies through oil volatility, supply risks, and geopolitical uncertainty affecting markets and policymaking.

That phrase looks disarmingly simple but its implications are, for Tehran, disastrous.

In the region as it exists, the prohibition against weapons of offence amounts to asking a State that is already under sustained military pressure to formalise its own vulnerability, to accept a future in which it is structurally incapable of deterring Israel, and expose its jugular not just to Israeli forces but to any hostile alignment that may emerge in its neighborhood.

To understand that, imagine that this condition had been imposed on Iran in June last year, at the conclusion of Operation Midnight Hammer (external link).

Imagine that in the intervening months, Iran had under international supervision given up all its offensive weapons.

And then imagine February 28 -- the day this war broke out.

Iran would have no real defence against combined US-Israel military operations.

What is keeping the attacking forces from completely overrunning the country is not 'defensive' weapons but Iran's offensive capacity to retaliate.

IMAGE: Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, November 12, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

Shorn of that, where would it be today?

One does not have to take a sympathetic view of the Iranian regime (for all that this blog has tended to see things from Iran's point of view, I am no fan of the regime's repressive tactics) to recognise that no sovereign State will sign up to a condition like that lightly, least of all in the middle of a war.

But even if one accepts the proposal's problematic points in toto, there is a larger, more basic question: Who, exactly, is negotiating?

I ask that because even as Washington calls for a five-day moratorium framed as space for talks, Israel is making clear, publicly and unambiguously, that it does not consider itself bound by any such process.

Benjamin Netanyahu has said in so many words that the IDF, and not the US, will decide when the war will end, and on what terms.

(Which is probably why a US official has 'clarified' that the pause only applies to attacks on Iran's energy strikes, not to general targets. In other words, the pause is not exactly a pause -- the US will hit limited targets while Israel hits everything everywhere.) [Semafor (external link); The Washington Post (external link)] [Reuters (external link)]

IMAGE: Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 29, 2025. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Netanyahu Signals War Control

Netanyahu's stance is in effect a statement of hierarchy.

It tells you that whatever channel may or may not exist between Washington and Tehran, it is not what will determine events on the ground.

And there is concrete evidence that Israel does not feel bound by anything Washington may do.

Within hours of Trump's announcement, Israeli forces stepped up its strikes across the theatre of war.

Targets have included areas in and around Iran's nuclear infrastructure: The very sites that, in any serious negotiation, would normally be insulated from attack. [Guardian live coverage (external link); Haaretz (external link)]

IMAGE: An Iranian missile with cluster warhead flies over Tel Aviv, Israel, March 24, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Talks Continue, Strikes Intensify

This is much more than the breach of a pause (or temporary ceasefire); rather, it is a clear signal that no pause exists in any meaningful sense.

Or, more pointedly, that pauses declared by Washington do not bind decisions taken in Tel Aviv.

This leaves the 'talks' in a strange space.

They exist, in that proposals are being drafted, envoys are being named, positions are being aired, and various officials are briefing the press.

But they exist alongside a parallel reality in which the central actor in the conflict -- and you have to be remarkably naive to assume that it is the US, not Israel, that is controlling events -- is prosecuting the war on its own timeline, with its own objectives, and with no visible intention of subordinating those objectives to a diplomatic track.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Pool/Reuters

In that sense, the negotiations risk becoming nothing more than a form of narrative cover, a way of demonstrating that diplomacy was attempted, even as a situation is being created on the ground that make any eventual compromise narrower, harsher, and more one-sided.

There is also the unspoken point: The pause, such as it is, gives the US time to breathe, to regroup, to move its expeditionary force into position without risk of interception along the way.

It gives Iran nothing -- on the ground, attacks against its infrastructure continue apace.

There is a second-order effect here that is easy to miss.

The structure of this moment -- the United States advancing terms Iran is unlikely to accept, even as Israeli military pressure continues -- echoes earlier breakdowns in US-Iran diplomacy, where talks proceeded in parallel with escalating threats, resulting in deep mistrust. (In this connection, worth noting that Iran has rejected Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as US interlocutors, saying that those two had 'backstabbed' it in the run up to this war.) [Reuters background on failed negotiations (external link)]

If the Iranian reading is that negotiations, such as they are, are a staging ground for pressure, then the incentive shifts decisively toward endurance and retaliation.

And once that shift hardens, it is difficult to reverse.

Wars acquire their own logic and diplomacy, once devalued, struggles to find credibility again.

All of which brings us back to the starting point.

If one party is proposing terms that the other cannot accept, and another party is prosecuting the war while disclaiming any obligation to be party to the talks, then what remains is not negotiation in the classical sense.

It is signaling, positioning, and the management of perception.

The risk is that in mistaking such self-serving posturing for diplomacy, we end up swallowing a narrative that, from the outset, is designed to fail.

(And when it fails, as it inevitably will if the US insists on its 15-point proposal, the consensus will be that Washington did its best to bring the war to a close, but Iran's intransigence foiled that bid.)

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at the White House. February 13, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Not India's war, until it is

If the past 24 hours have clarified anything, it is this: India is no longer a passive observer of the Iran war.

The phone call between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi, anodyne on the surface, was in fact a signal of that shift.

The two leaders spoke about the 'importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open', with India reiterating its standard line of de-escalation and peace.

The subtext matters more than the phrasing.

Nearly 40 per cent of India's crude imports pass through Hormuz.

What seems to be routine diplomacy is in fact a baby step towards risk management. [Reuters (external link); The Indian Express (external link)]

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a meeting on global and regional security and India's defence preparedness in New Delhi, March 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

India Faces Hormuz Risk

The calm tone masking structural anxiety runs through everything else New Delhi has done in the same 24-hour window.

The government has moved to convene an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, signaling both the scale of concern and the need to seek political consensus on whatever comes next, no matter how much it goes against the ruling BJP's 'our way or the highway' grain.

It also signals that the government knows times are going to become really bad, and when fingers are pointed at it, as it will inevitably be, it can point the finger right back and say whatever we did was in consultation with all political parties. [Times of India (external link)]

At the same time, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level review of military preparedness, an indication that the conflict is no longer being treated as distant or containable. [Economic Times (external link)]

None of these are in themselves dramatic moves.

But taken together, they suggest a system quietly shifting from being passive observers and headline managers to getting serious about contingency planning.

The economic layer tells the same story, even more bluntly.

Markets rallied briefly on Trump's pause announcement, tracking global sentiment, before the contradictions in that pause became apparent and the market readjusted.

Oil volatility continues to ripple through the system; policymakers are now publicly emphasizing fuel preparedness, supply buffers, and resilience. [Reuters (external link); Times of India (external link)]

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the site following an Iranian missile barrage in central Israel, March 24, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Oil Shock And Economic Fallout

One major reason for the shift in New Delhi's stance could be hidden inside an RTI response to a journalistic query: The ministry of petroleum and natural gas states in response to RTI said that India's strategic crude oil reserves can meet 'about 9.5 days of crude oil requirement' in case of disruption of imports.

Think of that: The government is saying existing crude cannot meet our requirements even for a fortnight. [Business Standard (external link)]

And then there is the diplomatic tightrope, which is becoming harder to walk with each passing day.

India continues to call for de-escalation without explicitly criticising the US-Israel strikes.

That ambiguity has been sustainable, even spinnable, so far as strategic, but as the conflict deepens and as it begins to target infrastructure critical to global energy flows, the cost of ambiguity rises.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel respond following Iranian missile strikes in central Israel, March 24, 2026. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

Taken together, the last 24 hours in India are about convergence.

Political consultation, military review, market sensitivity, and carefully worded diplomacy are all aligning around a single fact: This is no longer someone else's war.

It is a crisis with direct, material consequences for India's economy, its energy security, and its geopolitical positioning.

Which casts that initial phone call in a different light.

Not as routine engagement, but as an acknowledgment, however indirect, that the distance between New Delhi and the conflict zone has collapsed.

Even as Trump described peace talks with Tehran as productive, the Pentagon confirmed the deployment of elements of the 82nd Airborne Division, a force designed to be combat-ready within 18 hours, to join the Marines already en route to the Gulf.

Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth, standing beside the president, put it in schoolyard-bully terms: 'We negotiate with bombs'"

The gap between the diplomatic narrative and the military reality has rarely been this visible. [James Politi and Steff Chavez for the Financial Times (external link)]

The best-reported account of what the 'talks' actually consist of: Witkoff communicating through Pakistan and regional intermediaries, a 15-point plan Tehran has not accepted, and an announcement timed, by Trump's own acknowledgment, to coincide with Wall Street's opening bell.

Iran calls it market manipulation.

The gap between what Washington is claiming and what Tehran is not confirming tells you most of what you need to know. [Vivian Salama and Jonathan Lemire (external link)]

In the Economist, a clear-eyed military accounting of what forcing the strait open would actually require: three sequential phases, each taking weeks, each carrying significant risk.

The US scrapped its last dedicated mine-clearing ships in January.

Iran had 6,000 mines stockpiled before the war began.

The closing assessment: Iran has been husbanding these resources for decades and can sustain this for as long as Washington is willing to. [The Economist (external link)]

Written last week but more relevant today than when it was published, Mark Urban's analysis of the war's military balance makes a point the official narrative obscures: Iran currently has escalation dominance.

It struck Saudi and Kuwaiti facilities the morning after Trump's overnight threat, the USS Ford stood down after a fire, and Iranian drone firing rates are rising rather than falling.

Urban's postscript on why Iran may have reasons to keep fighting even after the US signals it wants to stop -- namely, to draw Gulf states away from American bases, seek great-power guarantees against future Israeli mowing the grass' -- is essential background for understanding why a negotiated exit is harder than it looks.

The Economist piece linked to above tells you what forcing the strait open would require militarily, and Urban tells you why the current military balance makes that harder than advertised.

Thus, these two pieces are in direct conversation with each other. [Mark Urban, War & Peace blog (external link)]

SecDev has the most rigorous probabilistic framework yet applied to this conflict.

Broader regional escalation is the most likely outcome at 45-50 per cent, not because anyone has decided to widen the war, but because all three principals are trapped in a dynamic where the domestic cost of appearing to concede now exceeds the strategic cost of continued fighting.

An essential document for anyone trying to think clearly about where this goes, with a helpful table embedded to help you navigate the many options. [SecDev (external link)]

Justin Logan here with a serious attempt at an exit framework, worth reading as a counterpoint to the day's prevailing mood.

Logan's case: The four stated US war aims have been achieved, so the logic for continuing is gone.

He sketches a three-phase diplomatic path, names the three spoilers (Netanyahu, the Iranian regime, rogue Iranian actors), and ends with a Clausewitz reminder that diplomacy is a political instrument just like military force.

Whether you agree or not, this is the most coherent off-ramp argument currently on the table. [Justin Logan, The American Conservative (external link)]

Alexander Langolis makes the Iraq analogy with precision rather than polemic.

Same rhetorical tools as in Iraq: Denying it's a war, shifting goalposts, vague end-states.

And the same structural conditions for mission creep: No Congressional authorisation, no defined achievable goals, no serious negotiations.

Israel has already said its renewed Lebanon campaign will outlast the Iran war.

Can Washington seriously be counted on to back out of that? [Alexander Langolis, Real Clear World (external link)]

With the perspective of a long career covering the region, Thomas Friedman comes up with three rules.

The strongest: Israel has now killed three complete generations of Hamas leadership and Hamas still governs Gaza.

Apply that logic to Iran, from a thousand miles away, from the air.

The closing line lands well: 'If you are in a hurry, you started the wrong war.' [Thomas L Friedman, The New York Times (external link)]

And while we are drawing parallels, here is Kenneth Roth with a Nixon parallel made sharp: Trump, like Nixon, needs a face-saving interval between withdrawal and the collapse of whatever he was supposed to have achieved.

The legal point, that attacking Iran's electrical infrastructure would be a war crime (the ICC has already charged Russian commanders for doing exactly this in Ukraine), is not rhetoric.

It is a factual and legal observation that stands regardless of where it comes from. [Kenneth Roth, Guardian (external link)]

As military options narrow, Tehran's calculus on terrorism is shifting, says Matthew Levitt.

He traces Iran's history of using terrorism as statecraft and argues that a regime convinced it faces existential threat has abandoned the strategic patience that once governed such decisions.

Plots have already been disrupted in the UAE, Qatar, the UK, and Azerbaijan.

The danger is not capability (Iran's track record of successful attacks is poor) but desperation. [Matthew Levitt, Foreign Affairs (external link)]

A Patrick Wintour profile of Washington's putative Iranian interlocutor, who rose to the front because the field around him was assassinated.

An IRGC hardliner with no clerical credentials and a career defined by violent suppression of dissent, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded to Washington's identification of him as a negotiating partner by immediately tweeting that there were no negotiations and demanding the complete and humiliating punishment of the aggressors.

The Grand National opening metaphor is apt. [Patrick Wintour, The Guardian (external link)]

While Washington talks of diplomacy and Tehran denies any talks exist, the NYT reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been privately urging Trump to press on with the war, arguing that the campaign presents a 'historic opportunity' to remake the region.

MbS has reportedly advocated ground operations to seize Iranian energy infrastructure, and assured Trump that the oil price spike is temporary.

That last assurance is harder to sustain given that Saudi Arabia's own overland pipelines are under attack and can carry only a fraction of normal Hormuz volumes.

A vital piece on the war's least visible but most consequential backstage actor. [Julian Barnes et al, The New York Times (external link)]

In all the theorizing, it is easy to forget that war is best understood through the human register.

Journalist Jason Rezaian, who spent 544 days in Evin Prison, watches the war through WhatsApp messages and Instagram stories from family still in Tehran, including a young relative whose post, 'Why won't it end?', was followed by silence.

The analytical argument is as sharp as anything in this batch of links: America's greatest leverage has always been with the Iranian people, not against their government, and that leverage has been systematically squandered.

The closing line is the one that will stay with you. [Jason Rezalan, The New Yorker (external link)]

The war's most underreported front is not military.

This exhaustive analysis by Shanaka Anslem Perera maps 14 simultaneous transmission channels from the Hormuz closure, from urea prices to Bangladesh's shuttered fertilizer factories to the quadratic yield curves that guarantee the Global South suffers disproportionately.

The spring planting window is closing, one irreversible day at a time, on farms whose operators cannot wait for diplomacy to catch up with biology. [Shanaka Anslem Perera (external link)]

Victor Davis Hanson from the Hoover Institution, in conversational mode: Iran is tactically defeated but the US has no strategic resolution plan.

Hanson frames this as the Napoleon/Moscow problem (Those who do not learn the lessons of history..., remember?).

Iran's surviving strategy is to outlast Trump, rebuild with Chinese and North Korean help, and bank on a return to pre-Trump American passivity.

Useful as a marker of where hawkish establishment thinking currently sits. [Victor Davis Hanson, The Daily Signal (external link)]

Not directly related to the Iran war, but I read with fascination this long, ruminative piece on intellectual history, Hannah Arendt, the failure of liberal consensus-thought, and the search for illumination in dark times.

Beautifully written, and deeply relevant to the broader civilizational argument underlying all wars.

Mishra walks his Himalayan library looking for illumination.

Arendt is the lodestone. [Pankaj Mishra, Harper's (external link)]

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the site following Iranian missile strikes in central Israel, March 24, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

In closing...

To go back to where we began: If one party is proposing terms the other cannot accept even as it praises 'productive conversations' while deploying paratroopers, and a second party is prosecuting the war while disclaiming any obligation to the talks, then what remains is not "negotiation", at least not in any meaningful sense.

It is hard to see recent developments, particularly from the US side, as anything more than the management of appearances, aimed at markets, midterm voters, and for the historical record that will eventually hold current events to account.

While this Kabuki theatre plays out in the foreground to keep us all distracted (Plato's cave (external link) is a good allegory to understand the gulf between perception and reality), the spring planting window is closing across four continents.

The stories in today's reading list are dispatches from a system under extreme stress, written by people trying to see clearly even in conditions designed to prevent clarity.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff