The US Rescue That Raises More Questions Than It Answers

The 'rescue' operation occurred within kilometres of Iran's underground tunnel complex at Isfahan, assessed by the IAEA and US intelligence as holding a substantial portion of the country's 60 per cent enriched uranium stockpile.

Retired senior US military officers have highlighted that the mission's footprint -- hundreds of special operators, multiple heavy-lift aircraft deep inside Iran -- appears outsized for recovering a single airman.

Prem Panicker continues his must read blog on the Iran War.

IMAGE: Wreckage of an American aircraft and helicopter rotor seen in Isfahan, Iran, consistent with a US MC-130J or HC-130J, April 5, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/Reuters

It is a sign of the times that when CNN anchor Jake Tapper read out a Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump on Easter Sunday, he had to preface it with a parental advisory. The post (external link) is worth quoting in full:

'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP'

Like most news sites Rediff, where I have worked since its inception in December 1995 until December 2009, avoids profanity on the site. In this case, an exception needs to be made, if only because obfuscating the language waters down the scale of Trump's language.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation on the Iran war at the White House, April 1, 2026. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool/Reuters

The post landed barely 24 hours after the White House hailed (external link) -- 'WE GOT HIM!' -- the successful extraction of a wounded US Air Force colonel -- the weapons-systems officer (WSO) of an F-15E Strike Eagle shot down over southern Iran.Trump described it as 'one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US history'. The official narrative was of a textbook 'no man left behind mission executed by America's elite special operators. And on the surface, that is what happened.

But the operation's scale, location, material cost, and the precise geography -- deep in Isfahan province, adjacent to Iran's primary underground tunnels holding roughly 440 kg of 60 per cent enriched uranium (HEU) -- have prompted questions from retired flag officers and proliferation experts.

Key Points A high-risk US rescue mission deep inside Iran involved elite forces, heavy assets, and significant financial losses.

Two MC-130J aircraft and multiple helicopters were destroyed to prevent sensitive technology falling into Iranian hands.

The operation's proximity to nuclear sites has raised speculation about a possible secondary objective beyond rescue.

Trump's aggressive rhetoric followed the mission, escalating tensions amid ongoing conflict and global strategic uncertainty.

The conflict is reshaping global energy flows, weakening US maritime dominance, and accelerating geopolitical realignment across Asia.

US CSAR Mission Inside Iran

The military sequence spoke of a high-risk Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) with heavy special-operations footprint.

On Friday, April 3, an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 494th Fighter Squadron (48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath) was operating over southern Isfahan province when Iranian air defenses brought it down.

Tehran claimed that the strike was via a shoulder-fired or vehicle-launched system (possibly Bavar-373 derivative or upgraded MANPADS).

The two crew members ejected separately.

The pilot was recovered within hours by an MH-6 Little Bird from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR, 'Night Stalkers').

The WSO evaded capture for nearly 48 hours in the rugged Zagros foothills, using standard SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape) protocols and hiding in a narrow rock crevice while receiving intermittent close-air support. [The Guardian (external link)]

By Saturday night, a full CSAR package was committed.

Shahreza Operation And Aircraft Losses

IMAGE: A US sailor signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard USS Milius during operations supporting Operation Epic Fury, March 25, 2026. Photograph: US Navy/Handout/Reuters

It included Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 assaulters for the ground recovery; MH-6 Little Birds and MH-60 Black Hawks from the 160th SOAR for insertion and extraction; and two MC-130J Commando II special-operations transports (from the 67th Special Operations Squadron or similar AFSOC units) tasked with landing on an abandoned Rs 2,000-3,900 feet agricultural dirt airstrip near Shahreza (about 14 miles north of the city in southern Isfahan) to establish a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) and serve as the primary exfiltration platform.

For overhead support, the US committed A-10 Warthogs for daylight/close-air support (CAS), MQ-9 Reapers for persistent intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance (ISR) and strikes on IRGC quick-reaction forces, F-35s for stealth, and EA-18G Growlers for electronic warfare jamming. [Reuters (external link)]

A parallel CIA deception operation fed false coordinates and radio traffic into Iranian command nets, while US forces jammed Iranian electronics and struck approach roads to slow search parties.

The ground team located and secured the colonel early Sunday morning. He was moved to the Shahreza strip.

However, the two MC-130Js became deeply bogged down in softer-than-expected fine sand shortly after landing.

Efforts to free them failed. Rather than risk capture of the high-value aircraft (each worth well over $100 million, laden with classified special-operations avionics and equipment), the on-scene commander ordered their destruction.

US forces also destroyed four additional MH-6 Little Bird helicopters on the ground to prevent sensitive technology from falling into Iranian hands.

Replacement aircraft later extracted the personnel. No US personnel were killed in the rescue phase; the colonel, who was seriously wounded but expected to recover, was flown out safely. [Reuters (external link)]

That is the official US story.

Iran Claims vs US Narrative

Iranian state media (Fars, Tasnim, PressTV) released geolocated video and images of charred wreckage, claiming Iranian forces (IRGC, regular army, Basij, and police in a joint operation) destroyed two C-130 transports and two Black Hawk helicopters during what they described as a 'completely foiled' deception-and-escape mission staged from the abandoned airport.

Spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari called it a failed operation 'under the pretext of recovering the pilot'.

The US acknowledges the self-destruction of its own assets but disputes broader Iranian claims of inflicting the losses. [Reuters]

IMAGE: Emergency personnel at a projectile impact site in Haifa, Israel, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

Nuclear Site Proximity Raises Concerns

Expert analysis: Disproportionate scale, or cover for a second objective? The operation occurred within kilometres of Iran's underground tunnel complex at Isfahan, assessed by the IAEA and US intelligence as holding a substantial portion of the country's 60 per cent enriched uranium stockpile (IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted in March 2026 that Isfahan likely contained 'a bit more than 200 kg, maybe a little bit more' of the material, with the broader stockpile around 440 kg).

The HEU had survived earlier strikes that cratered entrances but did not eliminate the buried caches. [Reuters (external link)]

Retired senior officers and analysts have highlighted that the mission's footprint -- hundreds of special operators, multiple heavy-lift aircraft deep inside Iran, a full FARP, sustained CAS/ISR, and acceptance of multimillion-dollar losses -- appears outsized for recovering a single airman.

Classic single-crewman CSAR packages are typically lighter and steer clear of such sensitive nuclear-adjacent zones.

Retired General Joseph Votel, former commander of the US Central Command and US Special Operations Command, has spoken to the broader risks of any ground operation targeting unsecured Iranian nuclear material: 'If you have to fight your way in, it could be feasible. There's a lot of risks associated with it. This is a very high order of complexity. There likely will be casualties. But this is the problem set for US Special Operations forces. It's what we do.'

He noted that IAEA personnel under a ceasefire would be the preferred route for removal. [AOL (external link)]

Retired Brigadier General Steve Anderson was more direct about the dangers of inserting troops near sites like Isfahan or Fordow to retrieve nuclear material: 'God help us, if they try to go into Isfahan or Fordow to try to retrieve nuclear material -- I mean, it would be an absolute disaster... What it means is Americans are going to die.'

He warned that even discussing such operations places forces in a highly contested, unknown environment. [MS Now (external link)]

The Shahreza strip lies near road networks used by Iranian nuclear security.

The units involved (Delta, SEAL Team 6) are precisely those trained for sensitive-site exploitation, rapid extraction of nuclear material, and underground demolition, tasks airstrikes alone cannot accomplish against deeply buried assets in narrow tunnels.

The administration maintains the mission was solely a rescue.

Iran calls the entire account a cover story for a failed raid.

What is beyond dispute is the steep material price paid and the public signal that even America's most elite forces can be contested and forced into costly improvisations deep inside Iranian territory.

IMAGE: Heavy machinery clears rubble after an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Trump's profane Sunday morning ultimatum did not emerge in a vacuum. It was issued against the backdrop of still-smoking wreckage near Shahreza.

A reading of the tea leaves suggests that Trump was -- as he has been many times during this conflict -- sold the idea of a spectacular operation that would give him a win that allows him to end the war on a high.

The profanity-laced post, more than one observer has speculated, is likely a reaction to the fiasco that resulted.

The strategic question lingers: Ehen the most dangerous material in Iran's nuclear programme sits buried in tunnels that only boots on the ground can reliably neutralise, how far is Washington prepared to go, and at what cost?

IMAGE: Temporary graves are marked with numbers at a mass grave site, in Tyre, Lebanon, April 2, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

The Rescue That Raised More Questions Than It Answered: The details of the CSAR operation -- the CIA deception campaign, the scale of the special-operations package, the MC-130Js bogged in sand near Shahreza, the $100 million-plus in destroyed assets -- are worth reading in full, in a report by Julian Barnes. [New York Times (external link)]

'Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day': The Truth Social post is worth holding alongside what followed it.

Later on Sunday, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening, 'they're going to lose every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country'.

Legal experts have been unambiguous.

A threat to attack all bridges or power plants without distinguishing between lawful and unlawful targets, in the words of Brian Finucane, a former State Department legal adviser, now senior adviser at the International Crisis Group, 'would be a threat to commit war crimes'.

Power grids, water facilities, and bridges are dual-use infrastructure; their targeting is governed case by case under international law.

A blanket threat is categorically different.

The administration has already moved in this direction.

US Central Command has struck more than 12,300 sites in Iran since February 28.

A bridge strike near Tehran on Thursday killed at least 13 civilians and injured 95.

Trump's response: 'Much more to follow!' The administration's 100 legal experts -- signatories to an open letter (external link) published by Just Security -- have said the conduct of the war and the rhetoric of officials 'raise serious concerns about violations of international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes'.

Among the most devastating civilian casualty figures in the stack: Nearly 200 schoolchildren killed in a single missile strike.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired and reassigned uniformed lawyers and dismantled offices set up to prevent civilian targeting, replacing that architecture with relentless talk of 'lethality'.

Some active-duty Marines are already calling it the Department of War Crimes.

The contrast with Trump's first term is instructive: When he threatened Iran's cultural sites in 2019, then defense secretary Mark Esper said publicly that hitting them would be a war crime and the Pentagon would not do it. That check no longer exists. [NYT (external link)]

IMAGE: The damaged B1 bridge following a strike in Karaj, Iran, April 3, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Strait Of Hormuz Global Impact

The Strait and the Order Behind It: Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen from roughly 135 ships daily before the war to a handful.

Iran is allowing passage mainly for its own exports, earning approximately $139 million per day in oil revenues -- more than before the war, thanks to higher prices.

A parliamentary committee has approved legislation to formalise fee collection on strait transit, though it has yet to go to a full vote.

The economic toll is already visible: Iraq's exports down roughly 80 per cent in March; Saudi Arabia rerouting crude through its east-west pipeline, now running near capacity, still facing a drop of more than 25 per cent in exports.

War-risk insurance premiums have jumped from 0.15 per cent to as high as 10 per cent of a ship's value in and around the strait, a deterrent that will outlast any ceasefire announcement.

But the deeper stakes, as Bloomberg's reporting makes clear, go beyond energy prices.

Since World War II, the US navy has been the enforcer of freedom of navigation -- the principle that underpins four-fifths of the $35 trillion global goods trade.

The conflict has eroded faith in that role among European and Asian officials who have spoken anonymously about shifting security calculations.

If the US ends this campaign without reopening the Strait, it risks setting a precedent with direct implications for Chinese behaviour in the South China Sea.

'If the US doesn't have the ability to enforce freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, what then stops the People's Liberation Army Navy from pushing things a bit farther in the South China Sea?', asks Emma Salisbury of the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Angelica Kemene, head of market strategy at Optima Shipping Services, put it plainly: 'This will not be a crisis that ends with a ceasefire announcement. It's a structural shift in how the Gulf operates as an energy export corridor.' [Bloomberg (external link)]

IMAGE: Emergency teams respond after a reported Iranian missile strike in Haifa, Israel, April 5, 2026. Photograph: MDA Handout/Reuters

The Endgame That Isn't' Into this landscape, Trump has been floating the possibility of a deal, suggesting that Iran has until 8 pm Eastern Tuesday to make concessions or face escalating strikes.

Axios reports (external link) that Iran's mediators are making a last ditch effort to push for a 45-day ceasefire, which will give all parties breathing space to work towards a longer-term solution.

Against that, a senior Israeli political source told Haaretz (external link) over the weekend that US-Iran talks are likely to fail, and that Israel is preparing an extensive attack.

Given Israel's consistent track record of moving to foreclose diplomatic off-ramps whenever they show signs of life, this is signal rather than noise.

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's Jnah area, Lebanon, April 5, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

The Israeli military's own disclosure this weekend adds a harder arithmetic.

As per a Bloomberg report (external link), an Israeli air force intelligence lieutenant colonel, in what appears to be a deliberate official break from earlier silence, told Channel 12 that Iran still possesses more than 1,000 missiles capable of reaching Israel.

Hezbollah's arsenal in Lebanon runs to 8,000 to 10,000 shorter-range rockets.

Iran started the war with roughly 2,000 intermediate-range ballistic missiles; more than 500 have been launched, others destroyed on the ground.

Tehran is firing from dozens of tunnel silos in remote mountain regions that are proving resistant to pre-emptive strike.

'I'm not sure we're capable of doing much more' to stem the salvoes, the officer said.

At current rates of fire, the implication is months more of conflict.

The disclosure reads as calculated messaging to Washington: Don't settle for a ceasefire that leaves this arsenal intact. [Bloomberg (external link)]

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV delivers the Urbi et Orbi Easter message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. Photograph: Vatican Media/Reuters

A sanity check from Rome: Against the din of escalation, Pope Leo XIV used his first Easter speech to say what no government in the conflict has been willing to say plainly.

'Let those who have weapons lay them down!' the Chicago-born leader of 1.4 billion Catholics declared from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica.

'Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue!'

The timing was pointed. Leo's Urbi et Orbi address landed a few hours after Trump's Truth Social post. He did not name the president or the war. He did not need to.

'The power with which Christ rose is entirely nonviolent,' the Pope said.

On Palm Sunday, he had quoted Isaiah: 'Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen -- your hands are full of blood.'

The Vatican has watched with alarm as the Trump administration and its allies have invoked God and divine providence in framing the war -- Hegseth asking God to give troops 'overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy,' Trump closing his Easter ultimatum with 'Praise be to Allah'.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, head of the Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Services, told CBS that the war would not be justified under the Church's just war theory.

'I don't believe,' he added, 'that it's hard to cast this war as something that would be sponsored by the Lord.'

Pope Leo's approach -- moral clarity without naming antagonists, allowing listeners to parse his meaning -- has drawn criticism from those who wanted the bluntness of his predecessor Pope Francis.

But as one Rome parishioner put it: 'He speaks straighter than Francis, saying you can't call yourself a Catholic if your hands are stained with blood.' [Washington Post (external link)]

IMAGE: Damage at oil storage facilities after a suspected drone strike west of Basra, Iraq, April 4, 2026. Photograph: Essam al-Sudani/Reuters

Asia's New Energy Map: The war's unintended geopolitical consequence is being written in real time across Asia, and it is not favourable to Washington.

China entered this crisis better prepared than almost any other major economy.

A decade of aggressive investment in electric vehicles, renewables, and coal-to-chemicals technology has reduced its dependence on refined oil. Gasoline and diesel demand has fallen two years running.

The coal-to-chemicals substitution, a technology developed by Germany and used to sustain its economy in the Second World War, means Chinese factories can source petrochemicals domestically rather than from seaborne oil.

The result: While global urea prices have surged more than 40 per cent since the war began, China's domestically produced equivalent holds at less than half the international rate.

Vietnam and the Philippines have already appealed to Beijing for energy help. China has signaled its willingness to release stockpiles if the crisis deepens.

Russia is also moving. The Philippines bought Russian crude for the first time since the Ukraine invasion. Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are lining up for Russian oil.

Moscow's deputy prime minister has said Russia will redirect natural gas exports toward countries 'planning to build long-term, constructive relationships.'

Russian diplomats are planning an ASEAN summit, possibly in Kazan in June.

The geopolitical realignment is accelerating.

Philippine President Marcos, typically a US ally who has contested with China over South China Sea disputes, is now resetting relations with Beijing to what he called a 'new normal', reopening joint oil-and-gas exploration talks.

The Philippines and China held foreign ministry consultations for the first time in three years on March 27.

China even offered Taiwan energy in exchange for unification; Taiwan refused, but the audacity of the offer signals Beijing's read of the moment.

For India, the picture is uncomfortable.

India imports roughly 85 per cent of its oil and has neither China's coal-to-chemicals buffer, nor its peaked oil demand, nor a strategic stockpile of comparable scale.

It has been buying Russian crude since Ukraine, so it is already in that ecosystem.

But the scale of the current scramble and the speed of regional realignment puts New Delhi in an increasingly difficult position.

India is one among the governments deploying fuel subsidies and price controls that they can ill-afford, given fiscal positions that leave little room for stimulus.

The oil shock is not just an energy problem for India; it is a fiscal stress test arriving at the worst possible moment.

The broader maritime precedent compounds this.

India's trade routes run through both Hormuz and Malacca.

If the established principle is that a sufficiently armed power can close a chokepoint without consequence, India's strategic planners are recalculating their own vulnerabilities. [The Economist (external link); New York Times (external link)]

Stepping Back

Three analytical frames from this weekend's longer reads deserve to sit alongside the breaking news.

Shane Harris, writing in The Atlantic, makes the argument that will likely define how historians assess this war's origins.

The Iraq War was an intelligence failure: analysts got it wrong, and disaster followed.

The Iran war is the inversion: analysts got it right, the president was told, and he went ahead anyway.

The Defense Intelligence Agency assessed Iran would not have ICBM capability until 2035 at the earliest.

The Strait closure was explicitly in Pentagon war gaming.

Two Arab countries warned Trump directly. A European intelligence partner reached the same conclusions and shared them with Washington.

Trump later claimed to be surprised by all of it.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, could not confirm that the intelligence community had assessed the Iranian threat as imminent -- because it had not.

'When the president disregards what he's told, or distorts it,' Harris writes, 'that failure is his alone.' [The Atlantic (external link)]

Ruchir Sharma, in the Financial Times, locates the war's economic danger in a structural vulnerability that has no historical precedent.

Previous oil shocks hit when G7 government debt averaged 20 per cent of GDP. It now exceeds 100 per cent.

The governments reaching for subsidies and price controls to cushion their populations are doing so without the fiscal headroom that made those tools effective in the 1970s.

Global debt hit a record $348 trillion last year, more than three times global GDP.

Bond markets are signaling not inflation fear but deficit fear: the worry that governments will spend to cushion the shock on top of already unsustainable borrowing.

One data point captures the American position: Interest payments on US government debt now exceed the defence budget, at the precise moment Trump is proposing to raise Pentagon spending to $1.5 trillion. [Financial Times (external link)]

The Financial Times's reporting from Baldwin County, Georgia -- a genuine bellwether that has voted Obama, Trump, Biden, Trump -- shows the domestic political cost accumulating in the places that matter most.

The MAGA base is holding: 90 per cent of self-identified MAGA-aligned Republicans back the strikes, per NBC polling.

But the erosion is happening among Hispanics, young voters, military families, suburban independents, and government workers -- namely, the coalition of unconventional voters that made Trump president.

A Gulf War veteran and lifelong Republican, watching his 19-year-old son approach draft age, has turned away.

A Latino builder in south Texas who voted Trump on immigration is questioning the war.

The Marjorie Taylor Greene seat run-off in Georgia, which is due today (April 6) will be an early read on whether that erosion is showing up in votes.

If it does, and the Republicans suffer a major setback, the pressure on Republicans in Congress to apply correctives before the November elections will mount.

Curt Mills of The American Conservative puts the coalition risk plainly: the ex-Democrats, low-turnout Republicans, and independents who delivered 2024 -- 'they're puking at this.' [Financial Times (external link)]

In passing...

What began as a profane outburst now reads as signal rather than noise.

The operation, the rhetoric, the legal stretch, the economic shock, all point in the same direction: Scale outrunning purpose, and language outrunning restraint.

That is the real risk. Not just what is being done, but how easily it is being justified. Once that gap opens, it rarely closes -- and the costs, when they come due, are no longer containable.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff