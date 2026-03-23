Gulf War: Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield

The question is no longer whether the war will expand. It has.

The next few days will tell us whether the war stabilises around Hormuz or whether the Strait itself becomes the trigger for a far larger rupture.

What to watch for over the next 48 hours is simple: Any move by the US toward direct naval control of the Strait; any credible Iranian attempt to disrupt or mine shipping lanes and, critically, whether energy infrastructure in the Gulf continues to be targeted.

If those lines are crossed in tandem, the war will no longer be containable within the region.

IMAGE: Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman's Musandam governance, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

From the start of this war, Professor Robert A Pape of Chicago University and other experts have used a word to describe the contours of the conflict: escalation.

The happenings of this weekend suggest a quantum shift to something more consequential: convergence.

Military, economic, and strategic threads are tightening around a single objective: the control of energy flows through the Gulf.

What we are seeing is an intensification of conflict coupled with a narrowing of focus as the war organises itself around Hormuz.

The most dangerous shift came in the form of an ultimatum.

The United States signaled a potential escalation to direct control of the Strait of Hormuz, with Donald Trump threatening to 'obliterate' Iran's energy infrastructure if shipping is not restored within 48 hours.

Iran's response was equally stark: any such move would trigger a complete closure of the Strait, alongside attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

This is a qualitative shift. Hormuz is becoming the central battlefield.

Nearly a fifth of global oil flows through it. A sustained disruption would raise prices, sure, but more importantly it could begin to reorder global energy logistics. [The Washington Post (external link); Al Jazeera (external link)]

IMAGE: A map showing the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Conflict shifts from escalation to convergence, focusing sharply on control of Strait of Hormuz and global energy flows.

US ultimatum and Iran's counter-threat signal dangerous escalation with potential closure of key oil transit route.

Missile strikes expand to nuclear-adjacent sites like Dimona, raising risks of wider regional and nuclear-linked confrontation.

India's muted diplomatic stance draws criticism amid rising dependence on Gulf energy, fertiliser supply, and geopolitical risks.

IMAGE: A drone view shows a damage in a residential neighbourhood, following a night of Iranian missile strikes which injured dozens of Israelis, in Dimona, southern Israel March 22, 2026. Photograph: Roei Kastro/Reuters

At the same time, the missile war intensified and spread.

Iran launched some of its most sustained strikes yet on Israeli territory, with missiles hitting southern towns including Arad and Dimona, injuring scores and damaging civilian infrastructure.

The strikes on Dimona, home to Israel's Negev nuclear research center, is particularly noteworthy.

Dimona sites at the centre of Israel's nuclear ambiguity -- on paper, Israel is not a nuclear nation; in practice, it has anything from 100-400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.

Interestingly the IAEA, which thus far has been pretending that Dimona does not exist, has just announced that it will inspect the area to ensure there is no nuclear leak from the strikes. [Britannica overview of Dimona (external link); NTI (external link) on Israel's nuclear initiative].

On this note, the Simplicus blog argues that the war has climbed to its most dangerous rung, with both sides now signaling willingness to target nuclear-adjacent and critical civilian infrastructure, from Bushehr to Dimona, while rhetoric veers toward outright economic and societal devastation.

It frames the current moment as one of strategic incoherence and accelerating escalation, where threats to energy systems, desalination, and regional infrastructure risk tipping the conflict into a broader, potentially uncontrollable Middle Eastern war [Simplicus (external link)]

The pattern is now unmistakable: nuclear-linked sites are being targeted, civilian-adjacent zones are increasingly affected, and retaliation cycles are tightening.

This is no longer episodic exchange. It is a sustained strike cycle, with shorter intervals and an expanding geography. [Reuters (external link); ALMA (external link)]

IMAGE: An Israeli policeman inspects part of an Iranian missile in a living room, after Iran launched barrages of missiles towards Israel, in Rehovot, Israel, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

Information Warfare Expands Conflict

Alongside kinetic escalation, the war is widening into less visible domains.

Iran has sharply intensified its information warfare, flooding social media with coordinated narratives and AI-generated content.

At the same time, the humanitarian and infrastructural toll inside Iran is becoming clearer: widespread damage to civilian sites, displacement, and environmental fallout from strikes on energy facilities.

That Israel is hurting became obvious when over the weekend it asked for an emergency meeting of the UN security council to discuss Iran's targeting of civilian infrastructure -- ironic, because that is exactly what Israel has been doing in the Gaza, in Lebanon, and even in Iran. [The Guardian (external link), and one more (external link) from the same site]

Taken together, the weekend's developments suggest that the war has crossed another threshold.

It is converging geographically around Hormuz, operationally into sustained strike cycles, and structurally into a systems conflict that links energy, information, and civilian infrastructure.

The distinction between the battlefield and the economy is collapsing. The conflict is no longer something that happens 'over there'.

It is something that moves through oil prices, shipping routes, supply chains, currencies. [The rupee was 90.97 to the USD; at the time of writing it is 93.80].

IMAGE: The LPG carrier vessel Shivalik, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz, arrives at the Mundra port in Kutch, March 16, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Energy War Threatens Global Supply

The question is no longer whether the war will expand. It has.

The next few days will tell us whether the war stabilises around Hormuz or whether the Strait itself becomes the trigger for a far larger rupture.

What to watch for over the next 48 hours is simple: Any move by the United States toward direct naval control of the Strait; any credible Iranian attempt to disrupt or mine shipping lanes and, critically, whether energy infrastructure in the Gulf continues to be targeted.

If those lines are crossed in tandem, the war will no longer be containable within the region.

India Faces Strategic Silence Questions

ESSENTIAL READING:

The weekend produced much in the way of essential reads. Below, a list organiz=sed by theme:

The War's Logic and Limits

Tom Nichols in The Atlantic homes in on the immediate failure: Trump had a Plan A -- strike hard, watch the theocracy collapse, hand power to a government of his choosing -- and no Plan B.

The concept Nichols reaches for is 'scriptwriting': Deciding what you want to happen, then writing your adversary's lines for them.

Trump assumed the Iranian regime would play its assigned role and crumble. It didn't.

The parallel with Putin's Ukraine miscalculation is exact and damning -- both leaders, isolated with a handful of advisers, convinced themselves that the enemy was waiting to be liberated. [The Atlantic (external link)]

The Economist traces the political consequences for Trump himself.

The war diminishes his three political superpowers: His ability to impose his own reality, his leverage over other actors, and his dominion over the Republican Party.

NATO allies declined his call for help reopening the Strait. Iran is using access to the waterway as a bargaining chip. Republican support is softening.

A president weakened by events, the piece warns, is a president who becomes more dangerous. [The Economist (external link)]

The Eustochos strategic analysis cuts deeper. Its central insight is that ambiguity was not a failure of the pre-war regional order but its load-bearing mechanism.

The shadow war between Iran and Israel persisted for decades precisely because both sides understood that clarity produces obligation: a strike becomes a commitment, a response becomes required.

Once that ambiguity was destroyed, the underlying tensions emerged in their full form.

The most dangerous outcome now is not total war but normalisation -- a region that learns to operate within continuous confrontation, where the distinction between crisis and order disappears. [Eustochos (external link)]

Kenneth Pollack argues that the US-Israel air campaign against Iran, while militarily effective, is ultimately a gamble on triggering regime change.

And it is a gamble with low odds of success unless actively supported.

Airpower alone rarely topples regimes, and Iran's security apparatus remains capable of crushing uprisings, meaning the most likely outcomes are either regime survival (in a more aggressive, nuclear-driven form) or chaotic collapse into civil war.

To improve the chances of a favourable outcome, Pollack proposes two escalatory steps: direct US air support for any Iranian popular revolt, and the dismantling of Hezbollah to weaken Tehran's regional position and morale.

Even then, regime change remains risky and unpredictable, but without such intervention, the current strategy relies too heavily on hope rather than design. [Foreign Affairs (external link)]

IMAGE: A satellite image shows a closer view of the Natanz nuclear facility with new building damage, near Natanz, Iran, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Vantor/Handout via Reuters

Iran's Strategy: Not Flailing, Calculating

Two pieces this week push back hard against the official American framing of Iran as a desperate, reckless actor.

Kelly Grieco at the Stimson Center applies Thomas Schelling's framework of coercive risk strategy -- the deliberate manipulation of shared danger -- to Iran's campaign.

The target progression is not random: Military installations first, to raise risks to US personnel; civilian infrastructure next, to signal to Gulf governments that hosting American forces carries direct economic costs; energy facilities last, to send a warning far beyond the region.

The Gulf States are Iran's best-chosen pressure point precisely because they are not combatants, and hence they have powerful incentives to push for de-escalation, which is exactly what Tehran is counting on. [Stimson Center (external link)]

Sina Toossi in Al Jazeera provides the longer arc: Iran's 'strategic patience' since the JCPOA collapse was built on a foundational assumption that the US would ultimately act rationally.

That assumption is now shattered. The more consequential question Toossi raises is what Iran concludes from this.

With Khamenei dead and his son installed in a move that breaks the Islamic Republic's own foundational taboo against hereditary rule, the ideological brake on pursuing nuclear weapons may have been removed.

The very success of Operation Epic Fury may have made a nuclear Iran more likely. [Al Jazeera (external link)]

Sanam Vakil at Chatham House provides the historical grounding.

Iran's forward defence doctrine of cultivating armed partners across Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen to push threats away from Iranian soil was born from the trauma of the 1980 Iraqi invasion, when Tehran found itself isolated as Arab states funded Baghdad and both superpowers tilted toward Saddam.

The strategy worked, until it didn't. The network designed to keep war away from Iranian territory instead created multiple arenas of escalation.

It has produced a strategic boomerang, drawing the Islamic Republic into the very confrontation it spent four decades trying to avoid. [Chatham House (external link)]

Mohammad Ayatollahi Tabaar argues that while the US-Israel campaign has severely degraded Iran's military capabilities, it has not weakened--and may in fact be strengthening--the regime internally.

Tehran entered the war prepared for large-scale attack and is deliberately escalating outward, targeting regional energy flows and global economic stability to restore deterrence.

At the same time, the regime is using the conflict to consolidate power at home: invoking nationalism, martyrdom, and wartime unity to suppress dissent, rebuild legitimacy, and elevate new leadership under Mojtaba Khamenei.

Drawing on the precedent of the Iran-Iraq War, Tabaar suggests that external pressure can reinforce, rather than fracture, the Islamic Republic -- highlighting that while the US and Israel are fighting to weaken Iran from above, the regime is simultaneously fighting a second war from below to solidify its domestic control. [Foreign Affairs (external link)]

IMAGE: QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas production facilities, in Ras Laffan industrial city, Qatar, March 2, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

The Human Costs

Two pieces bring the war to ground level in Tehran.

Najmeh Bozorgmehr in the Financial Times writes from inside the bombardment: the body's insistence on sweetness after each blast, the bakeries keeping their ovens running, the phone calls confirming that another loved one has made it through another night.

Planning a meal becomes an act of defiance. A friend sold more raspberry jam in the first two weeks of war than in the entire previous year. [Financial Times (external link)]

Cora Engelbrecht's extraordinary New Yorker dispatch works through the messages and voice notes of Hadi, an Iranian dissident who chose to stay in Tehran.

His is a double jeopardy: Threatened simultaneously by American bombs and by the regime's security forces, who are raiding homes, confiscating phones, and arresting anyone suspected of sharing information with the enemy.

The mourning-and-wedding-chicken proverb he reaches for is worth the price of entry: the chicken gets cooked for either occasion, and the people of Iran are that chicken.

The piece ends on Chaharshanbe Suri, the festival of fire on the eve of Nowruz, celebrated on a rooftop with sake, wine, Shirazi salad, and fireworks against a sky still lit by bombardment. [The New Yorker (external link)]

Taking a wide-angle view, a look at an issue that will affect us all: the climate cost of the Iran war is now coming into focus, and it is staggering.

An early analysis estimates that just the first 14 days of US-Israel operations generated over 5 million tonnes of CO2, driven by refinery fires, bombed infrastructure, and fuel-intensive air campaigns.

This is equivalent to the annual emissions of dozens of countries combined.

The piece by Damien Gayle argues that beyond its human and geopolitical toll, the war is rapidly burning through the global carbon budget, reinforcing a deeper pattern: modern conflicts, especially those centred on fossil-fuel geographies, are themselves accelerants of the climate crisis. [The Guardian (external link)]

The Economic Reckoning

The FT's energy desk reports that the world is approaching a cliff edge: The last LNG tankers that loaded in Qatar and the UAE before the war began are arriving at their destinations over the next ten days. After that, the supply simply stops.

Qatar produces a fifth of the world's liquefied natural gas; its Ras Laffan plant has been damaged by Iranian missiles and will be out of service for between three and five years.

Pakistan is perhaps the most acutely vulnerable: Almost all of its LNG came from Qatar, it had actually asked QatarEnergy to redirect cargoes away just before the war began, and it now cannot afford spot market prices that have doubled since hostilities started.

Bangladesh has closed its universities. Taiwan moved quickly to secure alternative cargoes through April, but summer electricity demand could still produce severe shortages.

The distinction the Economist draws between rich and poor countries in this energy auction is unsentimental: South Korea and Japan will outbid India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

[Financial Times (external link)]

IMAGE: People at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad in southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

The Military Endgame

The New York Times's military correspondents map the options for reopening Hormuz, none of them clean.

Destroying land-based missile and drone capacity is the precondition for everything else, but Iran still has firepower.

Minesweeping would take weeks and put sailors directly in harm's way.

The US had four dedicated minesweepers in the Gulf; they have been replaced by three dual-purpose littoral combat ships, two of which were spotted near Singapore this week. Iran is believed to have up to 5,000 mines.

Naval escorts are possible but require a ratio of roughly twelve destroyers to protect five or six tankers through a ten-hour transit -- a massive strain on assets for which the Pentagon has already requested an additional $200 billion.

Seizing Kharg Island remains on the table, with Marines en route, but Iranian troops remain on the island and a ground operation would be the clearest step yet toward the quagmire that Abigail Hauslohner's FT piece, drawing on former US ambassador Ryan Crocker, describes as the real risk: 'If we did, it would be a godawful mess.' [New York Times (external link); Financial Times (external link)]

Truth, Media, and the Information War

David Remnick in The New Yorker locates the oldest casualty.

Trump launched the war from Mar-a-Lago in a ball cap, with a fund-raising dinner to attend, rambling through contradictory rationales: Nuclear weapons, terrorism, ballistic missiles, regime change, not regime change.

His advisers have followed his lead, blaming the media for every contradiction. The FCC is threatening to revoke broadcast licences. Hegseth has replaced Pentagon reporters with influencers.

The historian Garry Wills' line, which Remnick reaches for, cuts to the bone: Self-censorship is always more effective than bureaucratic censorship.

The cruelest irony, Remnick writes, is of a president who addresses the Iranian people in the language of liberation while threatening American journalists with treason charges. [The New Yorker (external link)]

India's Silence

Two pieces, from very different directions, arrive at the same devastating verdict on India's response.

Mukul Kesavan (external link) in The Telegraph is direct and polemical.

India will be among the countries worst hit by this war: Dependent on Gulf oil, Gulf gas, and Gulf-sourced fertiliser for the nitrogen that underlies Indian agriculture.

The spring planting clock is ticking. And yet India co-sponsored UN Security Council Resolution 2817 condemning Iran's attacks without once mentioning the US-Israeli aggression that began the war. Kesavan's contempt for Shashi Tharoor's 'realpolitik' defence (external link) is withering: there is no evidence that sucking up to Trump has done India any favours.

Operation Sindoor ended with Trump taking Pakistan's side. The tariffs came anyway.

A US nuclear submarine sank an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean after a naval exercise hosted by India in Visakhapatnam.

Modi's reward for riding in Trump's baggage train. [The Telegraph (external link)]

Pankaj Mishra in the New York Review of Books writes from a different angle: Civilisational and historical rather than polemical.

He opens with Nehru's observation that among all the peoples who have influenced India's life and culture, the oldest and most persistent have been the Iranians.

A millennium of Persian as Asia's lingua franca. Tagore at the tomb of Hafez. Hedayat publishing The Blind Owl in Bombay. Mossadegh inspired by Gandhi.

All of that inheritance, and India's Navy couldn't bring itself to mention the sinking of the IRIS Dena, the Iranian frigate whose crew had visited the Taj Mahal and taken selfies with Indian spectators days before a US missile sent them to the bottom of the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lankan civilians donated money for refrigerated storage for the bodies. India said nothing.

Mishra's word for what afflicts India's policymaking class is Al-e-Ahmad's: gharbzadegi -- West-struckness, bewitchment, the affliction of a people with no supporting traditions and no historical memory. [New York Review Of Books (external link)]

M Rajshekhar's long Polis Project investigation is a companion piece to both, though it arrives from a different angle entirely.

India's arms manufacturing push -- the private-sector military-industrial complex being built on technology transfers from Israel and others -- is producing assemblers rather than genuine OEMs, overcapacity rather than exports, and a flood of military-grade weapons into paramilitary forces and state police, with consequences already visible in Bastar.

The uncomfortable question Rajshekhar poses: As Indian conglomerates embed themselves ever more deeply in Israel's military-industrial supply chain, India risks becoming a channel through which Israeli arms reach countries reluctant to buy from Israel directly.

The Adani-Elbit Hermes 900 drone, the first manufactured outside Israel, has reportedly been deployed in both Gaza and Iran. [The Polis Project (external link)]

In passing...

War, Clausewitz wrote, has a grammar of its own, but not its own logic -- it borrows that from politics.

What the past week has made plain is that the politics driving this war has no logic that anyone has yet been able to identify.

Trump's 48-hour ultimatum expires at some point today, depending on what time zone you are in. The Strait is still closed. The Marines are still en route.

And somewhere under the waters of the Gulf, Iran's mines and low-cost submarines are waiting. Keep an eye on the Strait.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff