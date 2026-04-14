Hormuz Crisis Hits India Hard

The cost of the war is being counted not in the corridors of power in Washington or Tehran, but in Firozabad's darkened furnace rooms, Howrah's idle casting sheds, and a barbershop in Kochi where the wait is suddenly, inexplicably, an hour long, notes Prem Panicker in his must read blog on the Iran War.

IMAGE: A billboard depicting the Strait of Hormuz on a building in Tehran, April 13, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

The fragile two-week truce between the US and Iran staggers into its second week.

The point of a ceasefire is to facilitate talks aimed at a resolution, but after the US delegation abruptly aborted the Islamabad talks and walked out, leaving four 'red lines' in place, there has been no movement on that front.

IMAGE: A sign reading 'China's plastic trade town welcomes you' in Zhangmutou Town, Dongguan, Guangdong province, as rising oil prices impact manufacturing costs, April 2, 2026. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

China Defies US Sanctions Move

On the ground, the US navy's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is now in force, choking tanker traffic and sending ripples through global energy lanes.

China has issued a sharp warning: 'Don't meddle in our affairs'.

Beijing says it intends to keep honouring its trade and energy deals with Tehran and has demanded unimpeded passage for its ships. (In news that is breaking as I write this, Al Jazeera reports (external link) that a US-sanctioned Chinese tanker, the Rich Starry, has passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite the US blockade.)

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continue hammering targets in Lebanon, keeping the region on a hair-trigger.

IMAGE: A roadside barber attends to a customer on a pavement in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

War Impact Hits Indian Workers

Back home, the conflict isn't some abstract headline from the Gulf. I went for a beard trim last evening and ended up waiting for over an hour.

It turns out that several workers in the salon have gone back to their respective home states, because with cooking gas in short supply and no provision for wood fires in the apartment they share, their daily meal has become a problem.

A direct connection between a war in the Gulf and my sadly overgrown beard? Who knew?

At a larger level, what Business Standard's reporting (more on this later) from Punjab to Howrah shows is that the war has already arrived on Indian shop floors and in Indian fields, not as headlines but as empty fertiliser bags, idle furnaces, and migrant workers quietly going home.

Key Points US naval blockade of Hormuz disrupts tanker movement, escalating global energy uncertainty and impacting supply chains worldwide.

China challenges US sanctions, continuing oil trade with Iran and raising geopolitical tensions in already volatile region.

Indian industries face gas shortages, labour migration, rising input costs, and production slowdowns across multiple manufacturing clusters.

Fertiliser scarcity and fuel disruptions threaten agricultural output, potentially affecting upcoming sowing cycles and rural incomes.

Inflation pressures are rising in India, with broader economic risks including supply chain disruptions, reduced industrial output, and demand slowdown.

IMAGE: An Indian Oil petrol station during fuel and LPG shortages in Churachandpur, Manipur, April 10. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Inflation Risks Rise in India

All of this has consequences for the Indian economy, which fetishizes GDP as the ultimate scorecard.

What looks like a distant war in the Gulf is already eroding the foundations: Fertiliser shortages that will hit next season's output, factory slowdowns that shrink industrial production, labor flight that disrupts supply chains, and rising input costs that feed into broader inflation. (Note that inflation has already begun edging upwards (external link) in March, and the full impact is yet to be felt.)

These aren't headline-grabbing shocks, but they are the kind that quietly dent growth, widen the current account gap, and leave rural and small-town India paying the bill long after the blockade lifts.

IMAGE: People queue with empty LPG cylinders in Ranchi, April 8. Photograph: ANI Photo

Wars in the Gulf have always touched India through oil prices and remittances.

This one is reaching deeper, into fertiliser bags in Karnal, LPG cylinders in Pune worker colonies, glass furnaces in Firozabad, and casting sheds in Howrah.

In times of all-encompassing crisis, we look to our government to calm our nerves, to keep us informed, to reassure us that our leaders are seized of the magnitude of issues we are facing and are taking concrete steps towards alleviation.

But our government has not been heard from much on these mounting ground-level disruptions, busy as it is with electioneering in multiple states.

IMAGE: Migrant labourers rush to board trains to return home amid LPG shortages in Ahmedabad, April 3, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Meanwhile, the human costs mount. And that, ultimately, is the tragedy of such conflicts: Waged for reasons that remain opaque even to those prosecuting them, they bring measurable hardship to nations and people thousands of kilometres away.

IMAGE: Migrant families crowd a railway platform while boarding trains due to supply disruptions in Ahmedabad, April 3, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Here in India, the war's reach is already visible not in headlines, but in fertiliser shortages, factory slowdowns and the quiet dread settling over fields and industrial clusters.

And as if all this weren't enough, India now faces a risk to its monsoon (external link), which will further exacerbate the threat to crops.

On The Ground in India

The national picture is being assembled, piece by piece, by reporters on the ground across India.

Business Standard's coverage -- from Punjab's fertiliser mandis to Howrah's foundry belts -- is among the most systematic so far, and what it shows is a country absorbing the war's aftershocks in ways that no single headline can capture. (And for the big picture, check out the India Energy Crisis dashboard (external link) by Core.)

IMAGE: Farmers queue to purchase fertiliser at a Krishak Seva Kendra in Mathura. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Haryana and Punjab, fear arrived early (external link) in the rabi season's tail-end and is now shadowing the next sowing cycle.

Villages report no DAP or urea deliveries for three months in some pockets; wholesalers say 80% of farmers are panic-buying for eight to nine months ahead, hoarding far beyond the usual two-three bags per acre.

IMAGE: A labourer unloads fertiliser material at a factory in Kolkata producing nitrogen-rich inputs, February 14, 2014. Photograph: Ahmad Masood/Reuters

Smallholders like Baljeet Singh in Ludhiana are driving 50-60 km hunting supplies, while others like Mandeep Singh in Gohana stare at an immediate Rs 25,000+ hit for the next wheat crop on just five acres.

Pesticide prices have jumped over 20 per cent in weeks, with whispers of profiteering.

Diesel hoarding is damaging tractors and pumps.

One fertiliser seller in Khanna mandi put it bluntly: Even if things calm, normalisation could take a year.

IMAGE: People queue for LPG cylinders under police presence after protests linked to rising costs in Noida, April 14, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Head south to Pune's industrial belts -- Chakan, Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad -- and the shadow falls on shop floors (external link). The government has doubled supplies (external link) of 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders specifically for migrant laborers across states, in a bid to stem the exodus triggered by the deepening shortages.

And yet LPG shortages have hit canteens hard; workers are hoarding small cylinders, with supervisors already cutting portions in March.

IMAGE: Workers raise slogans during protests demanding wage hikes amid rising living costs in Noida, April 13, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

25-40 per cent of the labour force has left or is threatening to head back to UP, Bihar, or Assam, echoing pandemic-era migrations.

IMAGE: Workers handle molten aluminium in an extrusion factory in Dahegam, March 19, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

MSMEs in auto components, farm equipment, fabrication and powder coating are seeing dispatches drop 20 per cent, raw material costs (steel, polymers) rise 10 to 15 per cent, and margins compress because OEMs won't let prices pass through.

One director noted that core steps -- metal cutting, hardening, coating -- have slowed because gas is scarce. Firms are scrambling to add 10 per cent extra capacity just to cover attrition, while voltage fluctuations from electricity backups bring units to a standstill.

IMAGE: A worker sits near LPG cylinders inside a glass factory in Firozabad amid fuel disruptions, March 26, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Further east, Firozabad -- the 'City of Glass' -- is cracking under the distant heat (external link).

IMAGE: Workers pack glass bangles inside a factory in Firozabad amid fuel supply disruptions, March 26, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

This Uttar Pradesh cluster, famous for bangles, beads and glassware, runs on energy-intensive furnaces fed by natural gas and LNG.

IMAGE: A worker carries molten glass on a metal rod inside a factory in Firozabad, March 26, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Supplies have been rationed (cuts of hundreds of thousands of cubic metres), forcing factories to run at 30 to 70 per cent capacity, shut machines to avoid costly restarts, and lay off or call daily-wage workers only on alternate days.

IMAGE: A worker checks bottle quality inside a glass factory in Firozabad amid fuel disruptions, March 26, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Streets are quieter, roadside eateries serve a fraction of the usual rotis, and one owner captured the mood: 'There is darkness here now, with no light visible ahead.'

IMAGE: People attempt to push an overturned vehicle damaged during worker protests in Noida, April 13, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

In Balasore, Odisha, plastic factories are watching machines fall silent (external link).

Units making pipes, fittings and household goods have cut production 50-70 per cent; some lines are cold, a few factories have shuttered entirely.

Polymers (tied directly to naphtha and crude derivatives) have spiked dramatically -- HDPE and LLDPE up 75-77 per cent in a month.

Government schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission have seen allocations slashed, drying up demand.

Contract workers sit idle at tea stalls, wondering how long they can manage before 'children will starve.'

One production in-charge said uncertainty is more frightening than the immediate income loss.

And in West Bengal's Howrah belt -- the 'Sheffield of the East' (external link) home to nearly all the state's foundries and forging units -- the industry is simply waiting and watching.

Exports to West Asia have collapsed, containers are stranded or returned, shipping costs to other markets have soared, and gas shortages are forcing 10 to 20 per cent (sometimes far steeper) production cuts.

Heat treatment and fabrication lines are throttled; owners track every Trump statement or diplomatic hint, hoping for resolution before Poila Baisakh brings fresh pressures.

Up to 90,000 jobs (direct and ancillary) hang in the balance.

Taken together, these are not isolated disruptions.

They are the first instalments of a bill that India did not run up and has no power to dispute, and whose full cost will not be known until long after the guns fall silent -- if they ever do.

IMAGE: A satellite image of the USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship at sea amid the conflict, March 12, 2026. Photograph: European Union/COPERNICUS Sentinel-2/Handout/Reuters

The Blockade: What It Means and What It Risks

The Bloomberg explainer (external link) is the cleanest starting point for understanding the mechanics of the US naval blockade now in force: What exactly the navy is doing, how Iran has responded, and what it means for the Asian nations that bear the heaviest burden of the energy disruption.

A companion piece in the same outlet tracks the first test (external link) of the blockade's resolve: A Chinese-linked sanctioned tanker, the Rich Starry, transiting the Strait while broadcasting its Chinese ownership -- a provocation calibrated to force Washington's hand without triggering a direct confrontation.

The Economist takes the harder analytical line.

The blockade is a dangerous gamble (external link), it argues, that compounds the global energy crisis without a clear theory of victory.

Iran survived near-total export collapse in 2020 and has reason to believe it can outlast this pressure too.

The piece raises the question that every blockade eventually confronts: You don't blockade for a week.

If the objective is to bring Iran to the table on better terms, the timeline required may outlast American political patience, and the collateral damage to friendly nations, including India, may prove deeply corrosive to the alliances Washington needs.

Robert Pape, one of the most rigorous analysts of coercive military strategy, makes the case (external link) in a video interview that the entire approach is backfiring.

Military pressure is not breaking Iran's will; rather, it is consolidating it, bonding population and government through nationalism in ways that make the regime harder to dislodge.

His warning about the escalation trap, where neither side can back down without appearing to lose, is the frame through which everything else in this conflict should be read.

The Weekend's Other War: Trump, Leo, and the Question of Divine Sanction

Robin Wright's New Yorker dispatch (external link) captures the sheer accumulation of the weekend -- failed talks, a blockade announcement, a UFC ringside, a papal broadside, an AI Christ image -- and renders it as something close to a portrait of a presidency in free fall.

While Vance was in Islamabad for twenty-one hours trying to salvage a deal, Trump was watching heavyweights batter each other in Miami with Marco Rubio at his side.

The juxtaposition is not incidental.

The Financial Times's account of Vance (external link) returning empty-handed, from Islamabad and from Budapest, where Orbán was swept from power days after Vance appeared at a stadium rally on his behalf, raises the question of what exactly the vice president's foreign policy role amounts to.

He is dispatched on missions where the odds are structurally against him, and returns to find his boss deepening a war with the Pope.

The phrase one analyst uses -- 'poisoned chalice' -- may be the most on-point summary of Vance's current position.

The Washington Post covers both fronts of the Trump-Leo confrontation: the Christ image (Philip Kennicott's sharp reading (external link) of its visual semiotics and what its uncontrolled excess reveals about the coalition it was meant to serve) and the broader collision (external link) between two of the most influential Americans on the world stage.

The Post's reporting makes clear that Leo is not the opponent Trump expected -- not Francis's instinctive Global South scepticism of American power, but a South Side Chicago boy delivering his rebukes with the quiet authority of a parish priest.

Conservative Catholic leaders, including members of Trump's own Religious Liberty Commission, called on the president to apologise.

David Graham in the Atlantic (external link) cuts to the theological core: Trump's attack on Leo reveals that for him, religion is entirely instrumental.

It is a source of iconographic power and voter loyalty, not a set of obligations.

His vision of Christianity, descended from Norman Vincent Peale's prosperity gospel, asks nothing of its followers and certainly nothing of its presidents.

The moment Leo suggested otherwise, he became an adversary.

The NYT closes this thread (external link) with the detail that gives it its sharpest edge.

JD Vance -- Catholic convert, a man about to publish a book on his faith -- went on Fox News to tell the Pope to stay in his lane.

"Stick to matters of morality," he said, "and let the president of the United States stick to dictating American public policy."

For a faith whose entire moral tradition insists that war, poverty and human dignity are precisely matters of morality, it was a distinction without a difference.

Politics trumps religion. Except, as this weekend showed, when Trump needs religion to trump everything else.

In passing...

IMAGE: A child sits at the yard of an all-girls high school, turned into a shelter for displaced people, in Tyre, Lebanon, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

The ceasefire staggers on, but the blockade has changed its character.

Hormuz is now a pressure cooker, with the US squeezing Iran's economic lifeline while Iran has every incentive to restart attacks on neutral shipping and none to reopen the Strait.

The talking has not stopped entirely; Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt are scrambling to arrange another round before the clock runs out.

But the distance between the two sides' positions, and the mistrust that now encases them, makes a second round feel more like a formality than a genuine opening.

Meanwhile, the weekend produced a peculiar subplot that may yet have consequences.

A president who wrapped himself in divine sanction picked a fight with the one American whose moral authority he cannot out-post or outlast.

Pope Leo said he had no fear of the Trump administration.

What he has, and what Trump conspicuously lacks, is a coherent account of what this war is for, and who it is costing.

That cost, as this blog has tried to show, is being counted not in the corridors of power in Washington or Tehran, but in Firozabad's darkened furnace rooms, Howrah's idle casting sheds, and a barbershop in Kochi where the wait is suddenly, inexplicably, an hour long.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff