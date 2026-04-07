What Happens When Trump's Deadline Expires?

Trump may strike. He may announce productive talks and extend again. He may do both at the same time.

Iran will not open the Strait on someone else's terms, so no matter what happens, that problem will remain unsolved.

And the IRGC will still be collecting its $2 million toll from every ship bold enough to ask permission to pass.

Prem Panicker continues his must read blog on the Iran War.

IMAGE: An E-2D Hawkeye surveillance aircraft launches from the USS Abraham Lincoln during Operation Epic Fury targeting Iran, March 31, 2026. Photograph: US Navy/Handout/Reuters

The Post It on my desk reads 'Tuesday, 8 PM Eastern'.

It is the latest in a growing stack with changing datelines, but the same threat.

At the bottom of the stack is one that is dated March 21, when Donald Trump first threatened to strike Iranian power plants within 48 hours if the Strait of Hormuz wasn't opened.

The Strait wasn't opened. The 48 hours came and went, as did every deadline that followed.

IMAGE: Reporters raise their hands as US President Donald John Trump addresses a press conference at the White House, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump Deadlines Fail to Move Iran

On Easter Sunday morning, Trump marked the holiday with a profanity-riddled Truth Social post threatening 'Power Plant Day and Bridge Day'.

Iran's military command called it "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action."

Tehran has said some version of this after every ultimatum. The cycle is now so well-established that it barely registers as news.

What looks like a failure of presidential nerve is, as Bobby Ghosh has argued, something more structural and more dangerous.

Trump's ultimatum framework always assumed a counterparty that would fold under sufficient pressure.

Iran has not folded. It has instead reached for the one lever that imposes costs not just on itself, but on the entire world.

And it shows no sign of releasing that lever on someone else's timeline.

IMAGE: Foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey meet in Islamabad to discuss de-escalation efforts, March 29, 2026. Photograph: Muammer Tan/Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout/Reuters

Islamabad Accord Fails to Break Deadlock

The diplomacy, such as it is, reflects the same impasse.

Pakistan has put forward a two-tier ceasefire framework, referred to as the 'Islamabad Accord', which was shared overnight with both the US and Iran.

The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to restore global oil shipping, followed by a 15-20 day period to negotiate a broader, permanent settlement.

This would include in-person talks hosted in Islamabad and a regional framework for managing the strait.

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has been actively coordinating the backchannel efforts. [Reuters (external link)]

Key Points Trump's repeated ultimatums on Iran have failed, exposing limits of coercive diplomacy and weakening US strategic credibility.

Iran has leveraged the Strait of Hormuz as a global pressure point, disrupting oil flows and raising economic costs worldwide.

Pakistan's proposed 'Islamabad Accord' ceasefire framework failed, with Tehran demanding permanent guarantees and rejecting temporary pauses.

Israeli strikes have severely damaged Iran's civilian infrastructure, but analysts say they have not weakened the country's war capabilities.

The conflict's ripple effects are hitting global inflation, supply chains, and India's energy security, reflecting widening economic fallout.

Iran appears to have internalised a saying that has been dated back to the late 19th century: Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

Teheran flat out rejected the Pakistan proposal. It would be wrong to read Iran's refusal as obstinacy.

A reading of recent history suggests that every pause in Gaza ended with Israel coming back harder.

Every 'quiet period' in Lebanon preceded the next escalation.

Tehran has decided, with some logic, that a ceasefire without ironclad guarantees is simply an intermission before the next act.

The regime's internal calculus, as analyst Hamidreza Azizi has mapped it, is that Trump's threats are increasingly read as strategic frustration rather than strategic intent, and that resistance, not capitulation, is the preferred response to an unpredictable adversary whose assurances cannot be trusted.

Instead, Tehran has conveyed its own detailed counter proposal, described in reports as a 10-point response, via Pakistan.

It insists on a permanent end to the war with strong guarantees.

Key elements of the proposal reportedly include lifting all sanctions, payment of reparations, an end to aggression and regional hostilities, and safeguards against future attacks.

Iran has emphasised that negotiations cannot proceed under ultimatums or threats. [ABC (external link); Al Jazeera (external link); Reuters (external link)].

The US has described Iran's counter as a step forward but insufficient -- which is not surprising, since there is nothing in the Iran proposal that the US can spin as a win.

UN Paralysis Weakens Global Response

The UN Security Council, meanwhile, has been trying to pass a resolution on Hormuz since the war began; the latest draft has been watered down from Chapter VII force-authorisation language to something that 'strongly encourages' countries to coordinate 'defensive' efforts.

Russia, China and France have all made it clear that they will not permit anything with real teeth.

The international community is watching a negotiation that isn't happening, in a multilateral forum that has been rendered decorative.

IMAGE: A man gestures towards a damaged building following Iranian missile strikes in central Israel, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters

Meanwhile, while the world watches the clock, the real war has already moved past it.

Israel has struck 85 per cent of Iran's petrochemical export capacity, taken down the two largest steel mills; hit the famed Sharif University of Technology and, in the past 24 hours, struck SABIC, the Middle East's largest petrochemical company and the world's fourth largest.

IMAGE: Smoke rises in Fujairah's oil zone after drone interception debris falls, UAE, March 14, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

The targeting logic, as the Economist lays out with uncomfortable precision, contains a structural flaw: the civilian economy being destroyed has little bearing on the IRGC's ability to fight.

The Revolutionary Guards fund themselves through oil exports processed via Chinese banking networks, domestic conglomerates that now face zero foreign competition, and a smuggling and toll operation on Hormuz that is, by some estimates, earning them $50 billion a year at current traffic rates.

Bombing Iran's bridges and power plants will devastate ordinary Iranians. It will not defund the war machine.

Trump said Monday that 'to the winner belong the spoils', indicating that the US expects to control Iran's oil sector after the war.

He also said the entire country could be 'taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night'.

Iran's top military command called the remarks delusional. That adjective is not inaccurate.

The regime that emerges from this war, as analysts at the International Crisis Group and CSIS have documented, is more hardline, more nakedly IRGC-bound and, with Khamenei senior's nuclear fatwa dying with him, more likely to pursue the ultimate deterrent than any Iranian government since 1979.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sold Trump a quick war and easy regime change.

J D Vance, reportedly, noticed the gap between the pitch and the reality. The gap has only widened.

At 8 PM Eastern tonight, something will happen. Or maybe, given it is Trump, it won't.

The ultimatum framework was always going to produce a null result, Bobby Ghosh argues: It assumed a counterparty that would fold, and Iran hasn't.

There are three paths now available -- strike the infrastructure, declare victory and stand down, or keep extending -- but none of them leads anywhere good.

This is a clear-eyed anatomy of the trap Trump built for himself. [Bobby Ghosh (external link)]

Trump threatening to finish off Iran 'in one night' is, the Financial Times suggests, the transactional president at his most unhinged.

Every bridge decimated, every power plant burning, "to the winner belong the spoils."

The Financial Times captures Monday's White House press conference as the deadline eve set-piece it was: bluster, threat, and the unmistakable sound of a man with no clean exit. [Financial Times (external link)]

In The Atlantic, David Graham traces the pattern: when Trump is frustrated, the communication becomes unhinged.

The Easter Truth Social post, the Mall of America video, the Nixon-talking-to-portraits quality of Trump's claim that a former president privately urged him to bomb Iran, they are all of a piece with a leader who finds himself out of his depth and is desperately flailing for a way out.

The war is going badly, says Graham, and it shows. [The Atlantic (external link)]

Hamidreza Azizi provides the clearest window available into Iranian strategic thinking: Why Tehran reads ceasefire proposals as deceptive tactics, why Trump's 'madman' unpredictability paradoxically reinforces resistance rather than inducing concession, and why the coming hours are considered highly sensitive by hardline circles arguing that the window for escalation is narrowing. [Hamidreza Azizi on X (external link)]

The regime change Trump and Netanyahu promised, argues CNN, has occurred in the narrowest possible sense: Different people at the top of the same authoritarian theocracy, more beholden to the IRGC than before, with Khamenei senior's nuclear fatwa dead alongside him.

Mona Yacoubian and Ali Vaez tell you why Iran's new regime looks the same as the old one, only harsher. [CNN (external link)]

In a Guardian piece by Peter Beaumont titled 'Was Trump oblivious to the realities of Netanyahu's promised 'easy' war?', the writer points out how Netanyahu arrived at Mar-a-Lago in December with an appeal, an inducement, and a Mossad assessment that regime change was ripe for the taking.

Israeli planners stockpiled interceptors for a three-week war.

The gap between that pitch and the current reality is the story of how this war began, and why it has no end in sight. [Guardian (external link)]

The Wall Street Journal points out that the the next target for the US and Israel is Iran's economy.

Israel has knocked out 85 per cent of Iran's petrochemical export capacity and is awaiting Washington's authorization to hit energy facilities. Trump has threatened every bridge and power plant.

The shift to economic warfare is meant to force Tehran's hand on Hormuz but, as the piece makes clear, the clock is already running out on that strategy too. [Wall Street Journal (external link)]

The Economist lays out, with precision, the structural flaw in the infrastructure-targeting logic: The IRGC funds itself through oil exports, domestic conglomerates, and Hormuz tolls, none of which depend on the civilian economy being destroyed.

Destroying 85 per cent of petrochemical capacity, steel mills, universities, even a music school for kids -- all of it looks impressive on a target list, and devastating on the nightly news, but it doesn't touch the IRGC's actual revenue streams, nor impact the IRGC's ability to prosecute the war.

The headline of the piece underlines the irony: 'As Iran's civilian economy crumbles, its military economy grows stronger'. [The Economist (external link)]

Bloomberg reports that the UN resolution on Hormuz has been watered down from Chapter VII force-authorisation to language that 'strongly encourages' defensive coordination. And Russia, China and France are applying the brakes.

The international community is not rallying behind Washington. It is quietly, collectively, declining to. [Bloomberg (external link)]

The New York Times has a visual, ground-level look at why seizing the Strait by force is far more complicated than Trump's rhetoric suggests: a string of heavily militarised islands, tunnel networks impervious to bunker busters, and the near-certainty that any amphibious operation would hand Iran the American casualties it needs to shift US public opinion. [The New York Times (external link)]

A Chinese company, MizarVision, has been publishing AI-enhanced satellite imagery that can identify military assets to within a third of a square metre -- information that is helping Iran target US forces with precision.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency has assessed it as a direct threat to American forces. China calls it routine market practice.

The gap between those two descriptions is where the next escalation lives. [ABC (external link)]

The killing of 175 schoolgirls in Minab was blamed on AI error.

The reality is a targeting system -- Palantir's Maven -- running at 1,000 decisions an hour, processing a database that hadn't been updated since 2016.

Nobody asked whether a school had replaced an IRGC compound. At that speed, nobody was going to.

The Minab bombing dates back to February 28, but this story sheds new light on how the US has selected its targets. [Guardian (external link)]

Following on from the above story: Hamidreza Afarideh and his wife poured fifteen years of savings into a music academy for 250 students in Tehran.

An Israeli strike destroyed it in minutes. The IDF confirmed a nearby Quds Force headquarters was the target and that collateral damage was assessed as acceptable.

Afarideh is looking for somewhere to start again. [CNN (external link)]

The most ambitious piece this week comes from Equator, and it portrays the Hormuz closure as a Suez moment, the petroyuan as a nascent alternative to dollar hegemony, and the Global South's clean energy buildout as the structural exit from the hydrocarbon-dollar trap.

Whether or not you accept every step of the argument advanced by Mona Ali, the frame is worth thinking about. [Equator (external link)]

Rosemary Kelanic, writing in The New York Times, says Trump is making the same mistake as Jimmy Carter on Iran's oil.

The Carter Doctrine created the strategic dependence on Hormuz that now holds the world hostage.

The answer, Kelanic argues, is not more naval power in the Gulf but less oil intensity in the American economy, which the Trump administration is actively making worse by dismantling its EV policy. China understood this years ago. [The New York Times (external link)]

Timothy Snyder, American historian and author of the seminal On Tyranny among other books, sees the war as raw material for domestic autocracy.

He maps five historical scenarios -- Steady Hand, Bonapartism, Bismarckian Unification, Fascist Sacrifice, Exploitation of Terror -- through which a wartime president might attempt to nullify elections.

His argument is not that a coup is inevitable, but that naming the scenarios in advance is the first line of defense.

And it is worth reading against the frame of elections that are due in November. [Timothy Snyder (external link)]

If recent events teach us anything, it is how quickly myth can overtake fact, and how willing the media is to amplify myth.

Early reporting on the rescue of a downed American pilot from Iranian soil bears those familiar hallmarks: The lone survivor, the improbable escape, the precision extraction, all rendered in the breathless tones of a Hollywood blockbuster.

The problem with such narratives is that they crowd out the messier, less flattering truths: the intelligence failures, the operational missteps, the human costs that precede any 'heroic' ending.

In doing so, they obscure what happened or, worse, actively prevent it from being known.

And that is the real disservice: not that the public is misled in the moment, but that it is denied the chance to understand the event at all.

This 2007 piece by Glenn Greenwald is worth reading, if only to understand that such myth-making is nothing new.

In this connection, note that Trump has threatened to use national security provisions to learn the name of the Iranian source that leaked information about the lost airman.

Beneath the 'national security' fig leaf lies something more familiar: a White House angered not just by the leak itself, but by the loss of narrative control and the emergence of alternate versions of events that it does not get to script. [Salon (external link); Washington Post (external link)]

IMAGE: A man carries belongings from a damaged building after an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

War Impact Spreads to India Economy

IMAGE: People queue for petrol amid supply concerns in Ahmedabad, March 24, 2026, though authorities report no shortages. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The war's economic shockwaves are reaching India through an unexpected channel.

Buried in The Wall Street Journal's infrastructure-targeting piece is a detail worth pausing on: US sanctions waivers have, for the first time in years, allowed India to purchase Iranian oil directly.

The immediate logic is crisis management: Global supply is short, prices are brutal, exemptions are necessary.

The longer-term implication is more uncomfortable: Washington is effectively funding the IRGC's war chest with one hand while bombing Iran's bridges with the other.

India's position more broadly reflects the impossible geometry the war has created for New Delhi.

Dependent on Gulf energy, exposed to remittance flows from the Indian diaspora across the region, and constitutionally committed to strategic autonomy, India has no good options, only less bad ones.

The sanctions waiver is one. Watching the rupee plummet alongside every other Asian currency as capital flees the region is another.

IMAGE: A relative mourns at a temporary burial site in Tyre, Lebanon, after casualties from Israeli strikes, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The IMF has now confirmed what markets have been pricing in for weeks: The war is contributing to higher global inflation and slower growth, and the transmission is no longer confined to energy markets.

It is moving into supply chains, food prices, and sovereign borrowing costs.

The Economist's note that fertiliser supplies are running short just as northern hemisphere farmers prepare to sow the spring crop is the kind of detail that sounds technical, until it shows up in food prices six months from now in countries that have nothing to do with the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan, meanwhile, occupies a strange dual role: active ceasefire mediator on one hand, and, per the Equator piece, an accidental model of energy resilience on the other.

Its consumer-led solar revolution, born of desperation during the 2022 dollar crisis, has given Islamabad more geopolitical room than anyone expected.

It secured safe passage for its oil shipments through Hormuz. It is now carrying American and Iranian messages simultaneously.

It is, in its own chaotic way, a preview of what the Mona Ali thesis looks like in practice: a Global South nation using clean energy and strategic ambiguity to navigate a world the old hegemonic order can no longer stabilise. [WSJ (external link); Azizi (external link); Economist (external link); Equator (external link)]

IMAGE: Emergency responders work at a missile impact site in central Israel, April 7, 2026. Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters

In passing...

At 8 PM Eastern tonight, the deadline expires.

For the fifth time, or maybe the sixth, or seventh time -- who can keep accurate track?

Trump may strike. He may announce productive talks and extend again. He may do both at the same time.

Iran will not open the Strait on someone else's terms, so no matter what happens, that problem will remain unsolved.

And the IRGC will still be collecting its $2 million toll from every ship bold enough to ask permission to pass.

The Post It note on my desk means nothing, and everything.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff