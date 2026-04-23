Even If US, Iran Signed Deal Today, Hormuz Strait Won't...

... won't reopen for up to six months.

Until then, the Strait stays nearly closed. The world pays. And no one, including the man who started this, can say when it ends, notes Prem Panicker in his must read blog on the Iran War.

IMAGE: A video grab shows Iranian forces seizing container ships MSC Francesca and Epaminondas in the Strait of Hormuz during an operation aired on state television, April 22, 2026. Photograph: IRIB/Handout/Reuters

Over the past 24 hours, Iran seized (external link) two commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz -- the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas -- after firing on them.

The White House downplayed the incident: Not a ceasefire violation, they say, because the vessels were neither American nor Israeli.

Meanwhile, US forces continue their naval blockade (external link), turning back Iranian tankers not just in the Gulf but as far away as Asian waters.

Key Points Iran seized commercial ships in Hormuz, while the US maintains blockade operations across Gulf and extended Asian waters.

Ceasefire remains technically intact but lacks deadlines, turning conflict into prolonged strategic endurance between Washington and Tehran.

Islamabad faces severe lockdown, economic disruption, and social strain amid uncertain prospects of hosting US-Iran negotiations.

Oil prices above $100, disrupted shipping, and rising insurance costs are triggering global supply chain stress and inflationary pressures.

Conflicting data on tanker movements highlights information fog, complicating assessment of blockade effectiveness and escalation trajectory.

IMAGE: Security personnel block a road leading to the Serena Hotel as Pakistan prepares to host US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, April 23, 2026. Photograph: Asim Hafeez/Reuters

Islamabad Lockdown Fallout

The ceasefire that President Trump extended indefinitely still holds, at least on paper.

Iran is supposed to come back with a 'unified proposal'. There is 'no time frame', no firm deadline (external link).

Both sides are engaged in calibrated pressure: Performative moves designed to show leverage without, as yet, triggering a full resumption of war.

But the consequences are already being felt far from the Strait.

IMAGE: Police divert traffic near the Serena Hotel ahead of the second phase of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, April 23, 2026. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Look at Islamabad. The Guardian reports (external link) that the Pakistani capital has been under a stringent lockdown for days -- empty streets, shuttered shops, public transport halted. Workers have been told to stay home; daily wage laborers have lost their income.

Hostels have been cleared out. People are scrambling for shelter and food. Power cuts stretch up to seven hours because of fuel shortages linked to disruptions in the Strait.

Exams have been shifted hundreds of miles away. Residents describe it as 'like living in a cage'.

All of this so that Pakistan can potentially host US-Iran talks -- which may, or may not, happen.

And beyond Pakistan, the wider economic tremors are already visible: Oil prices holding above $100-$102, shipping disrupted, insurance costs rising, supply chains beginning to strain.

The effects are uneven, but they are spreading, touching countries and populations that have no direct stake in the confrontation itself.

It brings to mind Robert Southey's poem After Blenheim (external link) -- and that famous exchange:

And everybody praised the Duke

Who this great fight did win.

But what good came of it at last?"

Quoth little Peterkin.

"Why, that I cannot tell," said he,

"But 'twas a famous victory."

Right now, the situation in the Gulf feels uncomfortably close to that.

IMAGE: A drone view shows the tanker Agios Fanourios I arriving in Iraqi waters off Basra after sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, April 17, 2026. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters

Iran has signaled it has 'no plans to participate' in talks while the US blockade remains in place.

The first round earlier this month produced no breakthrough.

A senior Pakistani official says each side is waiting for the other to blink first.

J D Vance may or may not lead a US delegation. Islamabad stays frozen in anticipation of something that keeps being postponed. And all for what, exactly?

Pakistan wants the prestige of brokering peace. The US projects strength through patience and sustained pressure.

Iran demonstrates it can impose costs in the Strait. Trump can claim a kind of victory -- ceasefire extended on his terms, blockade maintained, Iran responding reactively.

Hormuz Crisis Escalation Ladder

But ask Peterkin's question: What good has come of it at last?

What clear path has opened toward resolving the zero-sum issues of the Strait and Iran's nuclear programME?

The honest answer, like old Kaspar's, seems to be: That I cannot tell.

What we do have instead is what University of Chicago professor Robert Pape calls a structured escalation ladder (external link) already in motion -- from demonstrative pressure, in the form of targeted seizures and interceptions, toward the risk of sustained economic warfare that will hurt neutral parties and global markets as much as the direct combatants.

The trajectory is no longer theoretical. It has begun.

The question is not whether this is escalation but whether, when it runs its course, anyone will be able to answer Peterkin's question.

Today's opening riff borrowed Poet Laureate Robert Southey's famous question -- what good came of it at last? -- because no one in this crisis can answer it.

The reading list today tries to explain why.

It begins with the structural reason the crisis cannot be resolved quickly even if a deal is signed tomorrow, moves through the domestic political constraints squeezing Trump from both sides, tracks the erosion of American credibility through five broken deadlines, then confronts the information fog that makes it impossible to know what is even happening in the strait, before ending with the human cost already landing in European airports.

The floor beneath the floor

Even if Trump and Iran signed a deal tomorrow, the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen for up to six months.

That is the Pentagon's classified assessment, shared with the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday and reported by the Washington Post.

It was met, the piece notes, with frustration by members of both parties.

Iran has laid twenty or more mines in and around the Strait, some floated remotely using GPS, making detection difficult. Any clearing operation cannot begin until the war formally ends.

The political consequences are already visible: Gas at $4.02 a gallon, a treasury secretary privately predicting $3 gas won't return until late September, and a midterm election drawing closer.

Trump's 'indefinite extension' looks very different once you know the Strait's timeline is independent of whatever diplomats agree. [Washington Post (external link)]

War Powers Deadline Pressure

The clock Congress is watching

While Trump plays for time diplomatically, a statutory deadline is closing in domestically.

The 1973 War Powers Resolution gives a US president 60 days to wage war without congressional authorisation and that clock, which started when Trump formally notified Congress on March 2, runs out on May 1. Democrats have failed five times to invoke it.

But Republicans are now signaling that May 1 is their inflection point: Senator John Curtis has said he will not support military action beyond 60 days without congressional approval, and Representative Brian Mast warned of 'a different vote count after 60 days'.

Trump can claim the law is unconstitutional -- as presidents of both parties already have in the past -- but the political cost of doing so, with his own base already restive, is not trivial.

The constitutional clock and the diplomatic calendar are now running in parallel, and neither is under Trump's control. [New York Times (external link)]

Five deadlines, five retreats

CNN's Aaron Blake has done the work that the crisis demands -- a careful reconstruction of every deadline Trump set for Iran, and every time he walked it back without Iran visibly meeting his terms.

The count is now five, stretching from the 48-hour Hormuz ultimatum of March 21 to Tuesday's indefinite extension.

The pattern is consistent: Maximalist demand, hard deadline, quiet retreat with a new rationale.

The piece earns its sharpest moment at the end, where it quotes Trump in 2017 calling Obama's Syria red line 'a blank threat' and 'one of our not better days as a country'.

Iran has been watching all five retreats. It does not need American analysts to tell it what they mean. [CNN (external link)]

What is actually happening in the Strait -- and why no one agrees

Here the reading list pauses on a problem that is itself part of the story.

The New York Times reports that on Tuesday, one ship passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command says its blockade has turned back 29 vessels and has not been breached. But Vortexa, the cargo tracking group, tells The Financial Times that at least 34 Iran-linked tankers have bypassed the blockade since April 13, including six confirmed as carrying Iranian crude, representing roughly $910 million in oil revenue.

Lloyd's List puts the breach figure at seven. Central Command calls the The Financial Times and The New York Times figures inaccurate.

All of these sources are credible. Only one set of numbers can be right.

What this tells us is not just that the Strait is dangerous and contested, but that every actor in this crisis -- Washington, Tehran, the mediators, the markets -- is operating from a different map. [The New York Times (external link), Financial Times (external link)]

The man in the middle, and what he cannot deliver

The Financial Times' profile of Pakistani army chief Asim Munir is the most revealing portrait yet of what Pakistan's mediation actually looks like from the inside.

Munir spent days in Tehran wearing military fatigues, meeting Revolutionary Guards commanders, and simultaneously staying in phone contact with the White House -- what one analyst calls 'a whole-of-the-system approach'.

He proposed acting as go-between last summer, has met Trump's inner circle, and helped broker the ceasefire extension that Trump cited as a Pakistani request.

But Vali Nasr identifies the structural limit that no amount of personal access can overcome: 'What they can't deliver is any guarantees on Trump's behaviour'.

Islamabad had prepared signs celebrating an 'Islamabad Peace Deal'. The signs were never put up. [Financial Times (external link)]

IMAGE: A Lufthansa aircraft takes off from Berlin's Brandenburg airport amid ongoing global disruptions, April 21, 2026. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

The cost, spreading now

The abstractions of the reading list above become concrete in two dispatches from opposite ends of the global economy.

In Europe, Lufthansa has cancelled 20,000 flights over the next six months to conserve jet fuel.

The numbers behind that decision are stark: Europe imports 41 percent of its jet fuel through the Strait of Hormuz; global jet fuel prices have risen more than 70 percent since the war began; the buffer from ships already at sea before the Strait closed is now, analysts say, largely exhausted.

Ryanair's suppliers can guarantee fuel only through most of May.

EasyJet spent an extra £25 million on spot-market fuel in March alone.

Norse Atlantic has cancelled its Los Angeles routes.

IMAGE: An employee checks raw cotton quality at the Fiotex Cotspin factory in Rajkot, April 14, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Global Supply Chain Disruptions

These are not projections -- they are decisions already made, routes already gone, tickets already more expensive. But the damage does not stop at European airports.

IMAGE: Women work inside a glass factory in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, amid fuel supply disruptions linked to the conflict, March 26, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

In India, brewers are warning of price increases for glass bottles, aluminum cans, and paper cartons.

IMAGE: Workers pack cotton yarn inside the Fiotex Cotspin factory in Rajkot, April 14, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Glass bottle prices have surged around 20 percent because gas, which is central to keeping furnaces running, is increasingly scarce; India imports roughly 40 percent of its fuel from Qatar, and attacks on Middle Eastern energy infrastructure are disrupting that flow.

IMAGE: Workers clean solar panels outside the Fiotex Cotspin factory in Rajkot, April 14, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

One glass factory has cut production by 40 percent. Paper carton rates have doubled.

In South Korea, naphtha shortages are hitting the plastics industry.

The Strait of Hormuz is a chokepoint for energy, yes. But energy runs through everything -- aviation fuel, furnace gas, petrochemical feedstocks, the cost of a beer bottle on a production line in India. [The New York Times (external link), Packaging Insights (external link)]

IMAGE: A worker unloads LPG cylinders at an Indian Oil Corporation distributor facility in Belgharia, Kolkata, April 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

In closing...

IMAGE: Israa mourns near the grave of her father, a civil defence member killed in conflict, in Aitit village, southern Lebanon, April 22, 2026. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

For weeks, this war ran on deadlines.

There was always a date on the calendar: March 23, then March 28, then April 6, then April 7, then April 21.

A deadline, even a movable one, implies that something is expected to happen.

It organizes the anxiety around an end point. It tells markets, diplomats, and daily wage workers what to brace for and when.

That structure is now gone.

What replaces it is something harder to navigate: An open-ended wait with no date.

Iran is expected to produce a 'unified proposal'. There is 'no time frame'. No firm deadline. Trump told Fox News there was 'no rush'.

The ceasefire that was supposed to last two weeks has become, in the president's own word, indefinite -- a word that in diplomatic usage sounds like patience, but in practice means that no one, on either side, is organising their position around a fixed pressure point anymore.

This matters more than it might appear.

Deadlines, for all their theatre, perform a function: They force decisions.

They create the conditions under which both sides must calculate the cost of not moving.

Remove the deadline, and you remove that forcing mechanism. What you are left with is a contest of endurance -- and in a contest of endurance between a democracy facing midterm elections in November and a theocracy that has spent four decades learning to outlast exactly this kind of pressure, the asymmetry is not comfortable for Washington.

The mines in the Strait will take up to six months to clear regardless of what any negotiating room produces.

The jet fuel buffer in Europe is gone. The War Powers clock runs out on May 1. Oil is above $100. And somewhere in the Gulf, Iranian tankers are slipping past a blockade that the US insists has not been breached.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Into all of this, Trump has introduced not a path to resolution, but a suspension of all attempts to find an ending.

Not an answer to Peterkin's question, but a deferral of it.

The calendar that once organiSed this crisis has been mothballed.

What we are waiting for now is a signal -- from Tehran, from the markets, from a Republican senator who decides May 1 actually means something -- that the waiting is over.

Until then, the strait stays nearly closed. The world pays. And no one, including the man who started this, can say when it ends.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff