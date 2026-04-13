US-Iran: The Weekend Has Left The World In A More Dangerous Place

The ceasefire is still technically holding, to the extent that no overt hostilities have been reported yet, but the rhetoric has hardened dangerously.

The week ahead will also clarify whether the Islamabad failure was a negotiating tactic or whether Washington has genuinely locked itself into a position from which the only exits are climb-down, escalation, or the slow bleed of a new status quo that nobody chose and nobody controls.

Prem Panicker continues his must read blog on the Iran War.

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

Serious negotiations require serious men, with serious intent.

What the world witnessed over the weekend in Islamabad was the exact opposite: A high-stakes diplomatic theatre that collapsed under the weight of maximalism, shifting goalposts, and a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum.

In my previous post dated April 10 (external link), I'd written this: 'The core issues to be settled -- access to Hormuz, Israel's aggression in Lebanon, the question of Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and compensation -- are thorny enough to require weeks of patient negotiation.'

What we got, instead, was 21 hours.

The best-case outcome coming into these talks -- the first direct, highest-level engagement between the US and Iran in 47 years -- was simple and obvious: agree to keep talking and lock in the next date.

That would have given the fragile two-week ceasefire breathing room, and both sides a face-saving path forward.

Instead, the J D Vance-led American delegation walked away after 21 hours of talks with no resumption date, no memorandum of understanding, and no agreement even on when they would sit down again.

In retrospect, this should have been expected: As he left for Islamabad for the talks, Vance said (external link) 'The United States has certain demands, and certain things we want... the more they are willing to give us, the more they are going to get... frankly, POTUS has all the cards here.'

That, put mildly, is not the attitude of a good faith negotiator.

Key Points High-level US-Iran talks in Islamabad collapsed after 21 hours, ending without agreement, roadmap, or future negotiation schedule.

The US delegation, led by J D Vance, introduced non-negotiable red lines demanding Iran halt uranium enrichment and reopen Hormuz.

Iran rejected the ultimatum, asserting enrichment as a sovereign right and accusing Washington of maximalism and shifting goalposts.

Trump escalated tensions by announcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, risking confrontation in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

Global divisions widened as China, Turkey, and others signaled opposition, while markets reacted sharply with rising oil and energy prices.

IMAGE: J D Vance addresses a news conference in Islamabad, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

Vance Ultimatum Sparks Breakdown

Here's the thing: Vance never had the authority to ratify anything substantive.

By multiple accounts, he was on the phone repeatedly with US President Donald Trump; at one point, he fielded a call from Benjamin Netanyahu.

Progress -- real, incremental progress -- was reportedly being made until the US side executed an abrupt U-turn and tabled four non-negotiable red lines that amounted to total capitulation by Tehran.

What those red lines were is somewhat in dispute, with the US and the Iranian sides producing slightly different versions.

However, a couple of points are common to both versions: 1. Permanent, complete end to all uranium enrichment by Iran and 2. The unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyid Abbas Araghchi. Photograph: Kind courtesy @iribnews_irib/X

Iran Rejects Red Lines

Vance's four red lines were an ultimatum, not a negotiation: Do this, or else.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyid Abbas Araghchi posted (external link): 'But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.

'Zero lessons learned. Goodwill begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity.'

Abbas Araghchi had already laid out (external link) Iran's position on enrichment with dignity days earlier: Enrichment is not a favour the West grants Iran; it is a sovereign right under international law.

No one has the authority to dictate to Iran what it may or may not possess.

'The narrative... 'You have no right to enrich; enrichment must be zero'... Why? 'Because we're concerned,' they say.

"If you're concerned, we're ready to address those concerns... But no one has the right to say to us, 'You can't have this because I don't want you to'.'

Araghchi's is the language of a State that has decided that the era of dictated outcomes is over.

The weekend has left the world in a visibly more dangerous place.

The ceasefire is still technically holding, to the extent that no overt hostilities have been reported yet, but the rhetoric has hardened dangerously.

Turkey's Erdogan has reportedly drawn his own red line: Any attack on Iran or Lebanon will be treated as an attack on Turkey.

China has made its position equally blunt (external link): It will honour its trade and energy agreements with Iran and expects no one to meddle in the Strait of Hormuz, through which the bulk of its oil flows.

Algeria's parliament has authorised its president to enter the conflict if Israel escalates further.

IMAGE: A vessel sails through the Strait of Hormuz off Oman's Musandam province, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Hormuz Blockade Escalates Crisis

Trump, in typical fashion, then threw a lit match onto this already incendiary situation, announcing that starting April 13, at 10 AM ET, the US will blockade all maritime traffic entering or exiting Iranian ports.

The absurdity is almost poetic -- the United States threatening to blockade the very chokepoint it claims it wants to keep open for 'freedom of navigation'.

The fine print, however, is worth paying attention to: CENTCOM clarified (external link) that the blockade applies specifically to Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Vessels transiting the strait to non-Iranian destinations will, in theory, pass freely.

Whether that distinction survives first contact with a Chinese tanker captain, escorted by Chinese warships, who has already paid Tehran's toll is another matter entirely.

Notably, the UK has already weighed in: London will not participate in Trump's blockade, and a NATO official has confirmed that Britain is leading a coalition of more than 40 nations pursuing the opposite objective: Reopening the strait and protecting freedom of navigation.

Pedro Sanchez of Spain, threatened by Trump with the cutting off of all trade, promptly flew to China (external link) for trade talks. Washington's closest allies are, in other words, actively working at cross-purposes with it.

Global Powers Take Sides

The danger does not end there.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump's advisers are also weighing the resumption of limited military strikes against Iran, to apply additional pressure should the blockade fail to move Tehran.

No matter how you look at the granular details of the weekend gone by, the net assessment has to be that diplomacy has been set back, not advanced.

Iran has made it clear it will not swallow the four red lines.

If Washington now softens them to get back to the table, it loses credibility with its own hardliners and with Israel.

If it sticks to them, it has painted itself into a corner from which the only exits are either humiliating climb-down or escalation.

Drawing hard lines in the sand is the antithesis of good-faith negotiation.

Serious negotiations require serious men with serious intent -- men who are willing to listen as well as to dictate, to build trust instead of documenting failure for the cameras.

This weekend, what began as a seemingly serious negotiation ended with the US throwing the toys out of the pram and walking off.

And the world is now watching to see whether the old order of bullying and diktat still has any purchase or whether, as Araghchi put it, 'the era of your bullying and dictating values has come to a close.'

Inside Vance's Iran Negotiations: No Deal, But 'Friendly' Talks [Natalie Allison, Washington Post (external link)]

The indispensable inside account of what happened in Islamabad.

The detail that matters most: The US team left believing Iran 'thought it had more leverage than the realities on the ground justify', and that the administration now intends to test that assumption. The blockade, in other words, is not a tantrum.

It is a calculated stress test. Whether the calculation is correct is another question entirely, but understanding the logic is the starting point.

In Pakistan Talks, Iran Saw a US Trying to Dictate, Not Negotiate [Erika Solomon, New York Times (external link)]

The essential Iranian-side companion to the WaPo piece, and the more analytically important of the two.

Ramzy Mardini of Geopol Labs provides the sharpest framing of the fundamental disconnect: Washington sees itself as enforcing an existing hegemonic order; Tehran sees this war as an opportunity to revise that order entirely.

Those are not negotiating positions. They are incompatible world views. Until one side shifts its frame, no amount of proximity talks will close the gap.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Islamabad, April 11, 2026. Photograph: WANA/Handout/Reuters

Iran's Top Negotiator Says Talks Failed Because US Failed to Win Trust [Anushka Patil, New York Times (external link)]

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad BagherGhalibaf's post-Islamabad statement deserves to be read in full, not summarised.

His central point, that the US has attacked Iran twice in the middle of negotiations, is the trust deficit explained in one sentence.

And former Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, watching from the sidelines, compressed the whole failure into five words: 'You can't dictate terms to Iran.'

He then added one more word: 'Yet'. That 'Yet' is doing more diplomatic work than anything said in 21 hours of talks.

There Is Still Time to Resurrect Talks Between America and Iran [The Economist (external link)]

The most sober structural analysis of why the talks failed and what still might be salvaged.

The Economist's key insight is that the impasse is as much about sequencing as substance: Iran sees its enriched uranium stockpile as leverage worth trading for a comprehensive deal, not a temporary one; Washington wants to neutralise it quickly, before a long negotiation leaves it in Iranian hands.

Both positions are rational, but neither is compatible with the other.

The Economist gives the ceasefire window a fighting chance, but only if someone blinks on sequencing first.

IMAGE: A Chinese-flagged oil tanker is moored at Tsing Yi port in Hong Kon, March 19, 2026. Photograph: Joyce Zhou/Reuters

Trump's Blockade: What the Markets Are Already Saying [Bloomberg (external link) / Financial Times (external link)]

Read these two together as a single data layer.

Brent crude jumped past $102 on Monday's open; European natural gas futures spiked 18%.

The Financial Times's Helima Croft identifies the precise mechanism: Trump had been keeping oil prices relatively flat through 'consistent signaling' that he was calling time on the conflict.

The blockade breaks that signal. Rystad Energy is already projecting $110-plus.

And if the Houthis respond by closing Bab al-Mandeb, which Trita Parsi considers likely, the arithmetic gets significantly worse.

IMAGE: Demonstrators gather at Trocadero square in Paris calling for peace and freedom, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Trita Parsi on the Blockade [X / Responsible Statecraft (external link)]

A note on why Parsi's views warrant particular attention: As founder of the National Iranian American Council and one of the few Western analysts with genuine back-channel access to Iranian decision-makers, he has been among the most consistently accurate predictors of Iranian behavioUr over two decades.

His blockade sCepticism rests on four interlocking structural arguments: the oil price spiral, the escalation against buyer nations including China and India, the Houthi/Red Sea/$200 scenario, and the Pakistan complication.

But his most important contribution is his closing scenario: A non-negotiated status quo in which Tehran retains control of the Strait but gets no sanctions relief, the US quietly exits the war, and the real question becomes whether Israel chooses to fight on alone.

If that is where this ends, no one will be declaring victory.

The Mearsheimer-Landis Interview [YouTube (external link)]

John Mearsheimer, the architect of offensive realism, says the blockade will not work.

His argument is structural: Iranian nationalist resolve does not respond to economic coercion the way the Trump administration assumes, and the collateral damage to the global economy will rebound on the US before Tehran yields.

Joshua Landis adds the regional dimension: The US, he argues, has become 'addicted to destabilising the Middle East'.

Together they make the case that this is not a tactical miscalculation but a strategic category error: the right instrument applied to the wrong theory of change.

IMAGE: Crowds in Israel participate in anti-government protests urging a halt to the conflict, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Tom Bateman/Reuters

Trump's Strategic and Moral Failure in Iran [David Remnick, The New Yorker (external link)]

Remnick opens with Saparmurat Niyazov, Turkmenistan's gold-statue dictator, and it takes a moment to see where he is going with this. But when it lands, it lands hard.

The analytical core: The original sin of this entire crisis was Trump's 2018 abandonment of the JCPOA, which had stalled Iran's nuclear programme, for no reason beyond Netanyahu's flattery of his vanity and his contempt for Obama. Everything since has been consequence. Karim Sadjadpour calls it 'strategic malpractice'.

Danny Citrinowicz, former Israeli intelligence officer, calls it 'a colossal disaster that should never have happened.'

The piece closes where it opened, with a gold statue.

IMAGE: Demonstrators in Israel call for government accountability and an end to hostilities, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Tom Bateman/Reuters

Ceasefire Means Netanyahu Can't Keep Promises [Sammy Westfall and Lior Soroka, Washington Post (external link)]

The Israeli domestic reckoning that the international coverage tends to skip.

The opposition's charge is not that the war was wrong but that it was incomplete, and that a second ceasefire without decisive outcome is simply an interval before the next round.

The detail that lingers: A rabbi in Beersheva says Israelis have already named the next conflict. Operation Roaring Lion is the current war.

'So the next one would be The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.' She said it as a joke. No one laughed.

And finally -- the weekend's other result [Bloomberg (external link)]

Viktor Orban, the man who wrote the playbook authoritarians everywhere use to subvert democracy, lost Hungary's election on Sunday in a landslide, conceding to Peter Magyar's opposition (external link) in the highest turnout since the end of Communism in 1989.

It marks a double blow for J D Vance: Shortly before flying off to Islamabad for what proved an abortive mission, Vance had gone to Budapest to stump for Orban, even dialing Donald Trump live, mid-speech, so Trump could endorse Orban.

The implications extend well beyond Hungary: Orban had been the EU's most reliable firewall against anything that complicated Israel's position in Europe.

That firewall is now gone. Keep an eye on Brussels in the coming weeks.

IMAGE: The USS Frank E Petersen Jr missile destroyer operates in the Arabian Sea during the Iran conflict, March 18, 2026. Photograph: US Navy/Handout/Reuters

In passing...

As of this writing, the ceasefire is technically still alive. No shots have been fired. No overt hostilities have been reported.

But the architecture of the pause is visibly cracking, and the week ahead may determine whether what we have been calling a ceasefire is a genuine breathing space or merely the interval between rounds.

The first test arrives at 10 am ET Monday, US Central Command begins enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The practical question is not whether the US navy can enforce it. It can.

The question is what happens when the first Chinese-flagged tanker, carrying oil it has already paid for, with a crew that answers to Beijing, meets an American destroyer in the Gulf of Oman.

IMAGE: Protesters gather in Israel demanding an end to the ongoing conflict, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Tomer Neuberg/Reuters

Iran has said it 'will not allow' the blockade to proceed. That is not, yet, a declaration of resumed hostilities, but it is a commitment that will be difficult to walk back without cost.

And it is worth keeping in mind that for the blockade to work, US warships will have to come within missile range of the Iranian coast.

In this connection, worth recalling that the US attempted to test Iran this weekend, by sending a warship that attempted to sneak into Hormuz.

Iran issued an official warning, that if the ship did not turn back in 30 minutes it would be attacked. The US ship turned back.

IMAGE: Israelis protest against the Netanyahu government, calling for an end to the conflict with Lebanon amid a temporary ceasefire, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Tomer Neuberg/Reuters

Tehran's other front is the Houthis: If Iran signals its proxies in Yemen to close Bab al-Mandeb in retaliation, the energy arithmetic tips into territory that no one -- not Washington, not Beijing, not New Delhi -- can absorb without serious domestic political consequence.

The ceasefire expires in nine days. Neither side has formally declared it dead. Neither side has confirmed when, or whether, they will talk again.

That ambiguity is, for the moment, the only thing keeping the space open, and both sides know it.

IMAGE: An anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

The week ahead will also clarify whether the Islamabad failure was, as the Economist suggests, a negotiating tactic -- a 'final offer' designed to be revisited -- or whether Washington has genuinely locked itself into a position from which the only exits are climb-down, escalation, or the slow bleed of a new status quo that nobody chose and nobody controls.

Watch three things this week: The first blockade encounter, any signal from Tehran on the Houthis, and whether a back-channel -- Omani, Qatari, Pakistani -- quietly opens to schedule a next round of talks.

If all three go badly, the ceasefire will not survive the week. If even one goes well, there is still hope.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff