Iran Ceasefire: Pakistan Was Reading From Washington's Script

By all available indications, the White House drafted a face-saving note and handed it, ready-made, to Islamabad.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was supposed to then post it in the guise of a plea urging Trump to extend the deadline by two weeks 'to allow diplomacy to run its course'.

Trump would then graciously accept Pakistan's 'request' and declare a ceasefire.

Sharif dutifully posted the message on X. Except that he, or whoever was handling the account, forgot to delete the tell-tale first line visible in the edit history: 'Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X'.

Prem Panicker continues his must read blog on the Iran War.

IMAGE: Residents of Tabriz form a human chain around power plants after the city endured heavy bombing during the conflict. Photograph: Kind courtesy @iribnews_irib/X

A ceasefire that smells like victory for Tehran

Tuesday, 7 April, began with vintage Trump bombast.

On Truth Social, the President warned that if Iran didn't cave by 8 pm ET, 'a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.'

Power plants, bridges, energy infrastructure, they were all on the target list, Trump specifically said.

IMAGE: President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the White House, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Tehran's response was pure theatre.

Iranian officials called on 'all young people, athletes, artists, students and university students and their professors' to form human chains around power plants, bridges and other sensitive installations. Thousands answered the call.

The images of ordinary citizens putting their bodies on the line between American bombs and their country's critical infrastructure went viral.

IMAGE: People gather in Tehran after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Iran's 10-Point Peace Plan Explained

Then came Iran's counter-offer: A ten-point 'peace plan' delivered through Pakistani intermediaries and put in the public domain by Nour News, an outlet close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council. It is worth listing the Iran offer in full:

A fundamental, binding American commitment never to attack Iran again, with ironclad security guarantees against future military action.

Iran maintains de facto sovereignty and authority over the critical waterway through which over 20 per cent of global oil and gas flows. This includes the right to regulate passage, with reports suggesting Iran could impose transit fees of $2 million per vessel, which it will share with Oman.

Explicit US and international recognition of Iran's sovereign right to continue its nuclear enrichment program for 'peaceful' purposes, without caps or dismantling.

Lifting the direct sanctions imposed by the United States on Iranian entities, oil, banking, etc.

Removal of all secondary sanctions on third countries, companies, or entities that do business with Iran (the 'snapback' and extraterritorial measures that isolate Iran economically).

Scrapping all UNSC resolutions related to sanctions, nuclear issues, and previous violations.

Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions on Iran's nuclear program, and any and all oversight criticisms, resolutions, and any remaining restrictions or monitoring tied to non-compliance.

Payment by the US and/or Israel for reconstruction and losses suffered during the conflict (damages to infrastructure, economy, etc.).

Removal of American military presence (troops, bases, assets) from the Gulf and broader Middle East.

Immediate and comprehensive end to hostilities everywhere, specifically including a halt to Israeli strikes/operations against Hezbollah and other Iranian-aligned groups in Lebanon and the region.

Trump described it as 'not good enough' but still a 'workable basis on which to negotiate'.

Analysts called it 'maximalist', and said it gave Iran nearly everything it wanted, with minimal reciprocal concessions on core issues.

IMAGE: A man holds a photograph of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as US and Israeli flags are burned during a gathering in Tehran following the ceasefire announcement. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

The hours ticked by. The deadline inched closer. And the strongman who had promised to obliterate a civilization found himself squeezed: He had to deliver on the threat -- a proceeding further complicated by the thousands of Iranian citizens putting their bodies in the line of fire -- or find an off ramp, fast.

Enter Pakistan. By all available indications, the White House drafted a face-saving note and handed it, ready-made, to Islamabad.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was supposed to then post it (external link), in the guise of a plea urging Trump to extend the deadline by two weeks 'to allow diplomacy to run its course', and asking Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz for the same period as a 'goodwill gesture'.

Trump would then graciously accept (external link) Pakistan's 'request' and declare a ceasefire.

It was neat. It was clever. And it was risibly sloppy.

Sharif dutifully posted the message on X.

Except that he, or whoever was handling the account, forgot to delete the tell-tale first line visible in the edit history: 'Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X'.

Key Points Trump threatened massive strikes on Iran but shifted to a ceasefire under pressure and complex geopolitical constraints.

Iran's public mobilisation and strategic positioning strengthened its leverage while avoiding direct large-scale military escalation.

The 10-point peace proposal reflected maximalist demands, including sanctions relief, nuclear rights, and regional influence retention.

Pakistan's role as mediator was undermined by a leaked draft message, raising questions about diplomatic credibility.

Despite ceasefire optics, Iran retains control over the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining critical leverage over global energy flows.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Pakistan Draft Message Controversy

The Internet being what it is, screenshots (external link) highlighting the tell-tale goof went viral within minutes.

The US appeared to have saved face by shooting itself in the foot.

Pakistan, which has positioned itself as the voice of reason acceptable to both sides, turned out to be reading from a script written in Washington.

The exercise had the feel of an amateur theatrical production where the actors had forgotten to rehearse the props.

IMAGE: Donald Trump listens as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a summit on the Gaza ceasefire in Sharm El-Sheikh. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

But the show had to go on.

Trump announced (external link) he was suspending strikes for two weeks, subject to Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz for safe passage during that period.

Sharif followed up with a victory-lap post (external link) declaring an 'immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon'.

And inviting both sides to Islamabad on Friday, 10 April, for talks. And Trump closed out the day with his own victory lap (external link) -- Iran, he said, has 'had enough'.

IMAGE: An illustration shows the Strait of Hormuz alongside symbolic oil barrels, highlighting its strategic importance. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Strait of Hormuz Power Play

If you strip away the theatrics, the core reality is this: Iran retains effective control over the Strait of Hormuz. It will decide who sails through, when, and at what toll.

The US, despite frantic attempts to spin this as a win ('We forced them to the table!'), gained precisely zip.

No regime change, no permanent reopening of the waterway on American terms, no dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme, no end to the Axis of Resistance.

Just a two-week breather that lets Tehran regroup, keep its hand on the global oil spigot, and sit down in Islamabad on its own terms.

For what it is worth, Trump got his off-ramp.

Iran got breathing space, continued leverage over Hormuz, and the optics of having stared down the superpower.

Pakistan got to play mediator, even if the script had 'Draft' written all over it.

In sum, a Strait that was open before the war is now open again during the ceasefire.

For this illusory win, thousands of innocents including hundreds of children have been killed in Lebanon and Iran.

US troops have been killed and wounded -- there are persistent reports that the Pentagon is hiding the actual numbers.

US embassies and bases in the Middle East have been badly damaged, and US troops stationed on those bases have pulled out. US and Israeli munitions have been badly depleted.

Hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent. Prices of everything have gone up, everywhere; shortages have begun to bite countries far removed from the theatre of conflict.

There is more global economic fallout to come -- downstream impacts of such disasters take months to fully ramify.

Putin has been strengthened and enriched.

Israel's equity in the world has taken a beating from which it is unlikely to recover.

It is worth pointing out that the war is not over -- it has merely been paused. The forces remain in deployment.

Israel hasn't been heard from. But there is a pause. And on balance, the side that has emerged with credibility intact is not the one that spent the morning threatening to wipe out an entire civilisation.

IMAGE: Demonstrators protest outside the White House against military action in Iran following the ceasefire announcement, April 7, 2026. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

How Trump Took the US to War With Iran: New York Times (external link)

The two New York Times reporters, who have an upcoming book titled Regime Change, produce a deeply reported inside account of the February deliberations that produced 'Operation Epic Fury', and it is way more damning than the headline suggests.

It details how Netanyahu in a meeting in the White House Situation Room promised regime change through street protests, Kurdish ground fighters crossing from Iraq, and a population ready to rise.

The CIA called it 'farcical'. Rubio said: 'Bullshit'.

General Caine warned about munitions depletion, Hormuz risks, and no clear path to replenishment.

J D Vance said it would break Trump's coalition and possibly his presidency. But Trump heard only what he wanted to hear -- a quick, decisive war, another bigly win.

These sceptics differed to Trump. And 22 minutes before the deadline, Trump sent the order from Air Force One.

The gap between what the advisers knew and what the president decided is the story of this war in miniature.

IMAGE: A man walks with his mother near their home damaged in a strike in Tehran, April 7, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Trump Finds His Off-Ramp: New York Times (external link)

Sanger has covered five presidents and two decades of Iran negotiations, and it shows.

He cuts through the ceasefire noise with one number: 970 pounds of near-bomb-grade uranium, still in Iran, still unaccounted for. That was the casus belli, and it remains in situ.

Iran's new supreme leader is in charge of a government that has just demonstrated it can absorb 13,000 strikes and still choke the world's oil supply.

The two-week clock is running. The fundamental math has not changed.

Trump's 'TACO Tuesday' Leaves the US and Iran Still Mired in Quandary: Bloomberg (external link)

Here is the granular political and economic accounting of where things actually stand after the ceasefire announcement: Oil prices, GOP fractures, the unresolved Hormuz question, the gap between what Trump claimed and what Iran agreed to.

Essential context for anyone trying to read past the victory-lap posts.

Trump Looks Frantic: The Atlantic (external link)

Written before the ceasefire, but more useful after it.

Frum catalogues the full sequence of deadlines set and abandoned, threats issued and swallowed, unconditional surrenders demanded and quietly forgotten.

The Eddie Izzard/Darth Vader riff that opens the piece is on the nose.

The pattern Frum describes -- escalatory rhetoric as substitute for strategy -- is precisely what the ceasefire has temporarily papered over.

With Threat to Wipe Out Iran's Civilization, Trump's Rhetoric Goes Beyond Bluster: New York Times (external link)

Katie Rogers chronicles the domestic political fallout from a morning's Truth Social post: Tucker Carlson calling it vile, Marjorie Taylor Greene invoking the 25th Amendment, Ron Johnson hoping it was bluster, Democrats promising impeachment votes.

A ceasefire doesn't close these fissures. The next two weeks will widen them further.

Did Israel Overestimate the Damage to Iran's Missile Programme?: The Economist (external link)

The answer, in short, is yes, by a wide margin.

Iran's missile forces have proven more resilient than Israeli and American intelligence assessed, its launchers more dispersed, its underground 'missile cities' more quickly cleared than expected.

The piece also carries a pointed observation: Iran's missile programme was built to deter attack. In that sense it failed. In every other sense, it has succeeded.

US Counts the Cost of Equipment Destroyed in the Iran War: Financial Times (external link)

Half a billion dollars a day. Thirteen dead, over 300 wounded.

AN/TPY-2 radars destroyed, each costing $485 million to replace, with a three-year production lead time and no units in reserve. An E-3 Sentry airborne warning system badly damaged.

The Financial Times piece makes the China dimension explicit: Analysts now worry openly that the attrition of scarce, sophisticated systems has left the US more vulnerable in the Taiwan Strait.

The war's balance sheet extends well beyond the Middle East.

Why Trump's Power-Grid Bombing Plan Risks Catastrophe: Robert Pape (external link)

Written as a warning before the ceasefire made it moot, at least for now.

Pape, who taught targeting strategy for the US air force, walks through the operational distinction between disrupting a grid and destroying it permanently.

Trump's language -- 'never to be used again' -- pointed toward the latter.

The historical record on bombing civilian infrastructure is unambiguous: It hardens populations, consolidates regimes, and has never once produced the uprising its advocates promise.

Worth reading as a guide to what a breakdown of the ceasefire could look like.

IMAGE: People walk along a street in Tehran near an anti-US billboard amid ongoing tensions, April 5, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

The War to Break Iran's Economy: Financial Times (external link)

Ground-level reporting from Tehran, combined with the macro picture: Petrochemical plants in Mahshahr and Assaluyeh destroyed, Sharif University hit, the Pasteur Institute bombed, 30 universities damaged, 700 schools. Over 3,500 Iranians killed, at least 1,665 of them civilians.

The piece carries a warning: A weakened, sanctions-bound Iran will struggle to rebuild, and the working class will bear the cost. But a population being bombed back a century does not overthrow its government. It coalesces around survival.

How the Iran War Has Sowed Panic Among Farmers (external link)

The fertiliser story is the war's most underreported dimension.

A third of seaborne fertiliser exports move through the Gulf; most have been stopped.

Urea is 70 per cent dearer than before the war; ammonia up 39 per cent.

Nearly 1.9 million tonnes of nutrients sit on 41 ships unable to leave.

The planting season in parts of the northern hemisphere has already begun. In India, it is less than two months away.

The Kiel Institute's modelling suggests food prices could rise more than 10 per cent across India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Taiwan. In Zambia, 30 per cent.

The World Food Programme puts the potential increase in acute hunger at 45 million people.

A two-week ceasefire does not undo any of this.

A 12-Hour Drive Through Wartime Iran: AP/Haaretz (external link)

The view from the road: Zanjan to Tehran, checkpoints and rubble and restaurants serving grilled lamb with R.E.M. playing on loudspeakers.

The AP reporters saw destroyed government buildings and police stations, women moving through the city without headscarves, petrol at 15 cents a gallon but rationed to five gallons at a time.

The regime is damaged and present. The population is not rising up. A retired soldier near the border put it plainly: 'The enemy sees that we are not ever succumbing.'

The Last Temptation of Trump at the End of a Failed War: Haaretz (external link)

The most unsettling piece in today's list, and the one worth sitting with longest.

Hussein Banai, a political scientist at Indiana University, works through the Schelling framework -- coercive bargaining as the manipulation of shared risk -- to explain why Trump has backed himself into a trap of his own making.

A president whose entire political identity is organised around the performance of dominance cannot accept the only deal currently available, because every available exit looks, to him and to his opponents, like a face-saving retreat.

Iran understands this perfectly, which is why it has calibrated its pressure to produce exactly this dilemma.

The piece ends where it has to: With the nuclear dimension as a structural possibility -- the incremental normalisation of the unacceptable, each escalation framed as strength, each threshold crossed making the next one easier to contemplate.

A ceasefire does not dissolve this logic. It merely pauses it.

LPG Crisis Fuels Labour Crunch, Industry's Hiring Costs Up 15 per cent: Mint (external link)

The ripple, close to home. Cooking gas shortages are driving blue-collar migrant workers out of Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR and back to their home states.

Hiring costs in manufacturing and supply chains are up 10-15 per cent in a month.

Food delivery workers are seeing a 10-20 per cent drop in order volumes and a corresponding cut in take-home earnings. Restaurants are shrinking menus.

The informal economy, which absorbs the largest share of India's working poor, is absorbing a shock it did not cause and cannot easily pass on.

In passing...

For the next two weeks, if the ceasefire holds, the guns will go quiet, and the missiles will stop falling on Tehran's universities and petrochemical plants.

The tankers will begin, slowly and by negotiated permission, to move again through the Strait under Iranian supervision, one ship at a time.

Oil will flow. Markets will breathe. And the world will briefly persuade itself that the worst has been avoided.

No, it has not -- the worst has merely been postponed.

When the respective delegations assemble in Islamabad on Friday, they will confront the same arithmetic that has defined this war from the beginning.

It is tempting to read Iran's ten-point plan in card-playing terms: An opening bid, always meant to be bargained down to what is minimally acceptable.

But judging by how Iran has behaved thus far, it reads at least to me like a statement of what the Islamic Republic believes it has earned: Sovereignty over the Strait, the right to enrich, sanctions lifted, reparations paid, American forces withdrawn from the region.

The US fifteen-point counter, which Iran rejected without ceremony, asked for the dismantling of everything Tehran has spent four decades building, including its defensive armaments.

The gap between these two positions is a chasm that seems, on the surface, unbridgeable.

Trump, in the person of his representatives, will arrive at the talks having spent five weeks promising unconditional surrender and settling for a two-week pause.

He will need to show his base something, anything, that can be dressed as victory.

And Iran's new leadership will need to show its own people that they did not bleed and die for nothing.

The overlap between what each side can claim as a win without being humiliated at home feels vanishingly small.

The ceasefire is real, as is the general feeling of relief around the world -- after all, the alternative on the table was the annihilation of a civilisation.

But to turn this ceasefire into a full-fledged cessation of hostilities is going to take tremendously skilled diplomacy -- and over any such efforts hangs the shadow of the loose cannon that is Trump.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff