News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cannes: Deepika's BEST Look? VOTE!

Cannes: Deepika's BEST Look? VOTE!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
Last updated on: May 31, 2022 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For Deepika Padukone, Cannes was special this year; while she has walked the red carpet in the French city before, this time she attended the film festival as a jury member.

Ms Padukone may have had a hectic schedule but she did not forget to add FUN to her fashion!

From slaying couture gowns to going bohemian and even desi on a few occasions, the 36-year-old stole the spotlight.

Which look grabbed your attention?

Namrata Thakker lists them and asks YOU to vote!

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On Day 1, Deepika was in a bohemian mood.

She wore green pleated trousers with a floral-printed Mysore silk shirt. 

A chunky necklace showcasing multi-coloured gemstones and uncut diamonds, along with a retro hairdo, completed her look.

 

Photograph: ANI Photos

On Day 2, Deepika spent time at the India Pavilion.

Her red lips countered her all-black ensemble.

This unusual necklace was her only jewellery.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Next, we saw Dips make a bold style statement in a stunning black-and-gold sequinned Sabyasachi sari.

An embellished headband and long earrings rounded off her regal look.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

At the screening of Armageddon Time, Deepika looked WOW in a scarlet Louis Vuitton gown that she paired with a stunning Cartier diamond neckpiece. 

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

At the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner, she teamed a beige mini jacket dress with a floral top.

A maroon sling bag and a chunky gold chain added to the fun look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

On Day 5, Deepika upped the glam quotient and looked effortlessly beautiful in a black off-shoulder bodycon gown with delicate diamond jewellery, red lips and a messy bun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

For a photo session in the evening, Ms Padukone went high-street casual in a Louis Vuitton black turtleneck sweater and high-waisted shorts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika showed off her quirky side by choosing a pink leather skirt and teaming it with a face-printed shirt and thigh-high boots.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Here’s Deepika channelling her playful, vibrant side in a green Louis Vuitton polka dotted jumpsuit.

 

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Another Louis Vuitton look done right!

At the screening of the Korean film Heojil Kyolshim (Decision To Leave), Deepika arrived looking like a goddess in a feathery, sequinned gown with a plunging neckline.

Her heavily kohled eyes complimented her attire perfectly.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous once again when she wore an orange custom-made gown designed by Mohammad Ashi at the premiere of the French film, L'Innocent (The Innocent).

She paired her outfit with green designer earrings.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For Cannes Film Festival's 75th anniversary dinner party, Deepika chose a striking white suit with dramatic balloon sleeves. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika looked delightful as she twirled on the streets of Cannes wearing a summery, floral gown with matching heels.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Deepika turned heads at the screening of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis in a custom black-and-gold textured Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a dramatic shoulder cape.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Deepika wrapped up her Cannes journey in style in this ruffled sari designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Who looked BEST at Cannes? Aishwarya, Deepika, Hina...
Who looked BEST at Cannes? Aishwarya, Deepika, Hina...
How Akshay Kumar Deals With Flops!
How Akshay Kumar Deals With Flops!
'Covid bred contempt in people'
'Covid bred contempt in people'
He Married South Cinema With Bollywood
He Married South Cinema With Bollywood
Bhim Singh, founder of JK's Panthers Party, is dead
Bhim Singh, founder of JK's Panthers Party, is dead
Court summons DK Shivakumar in money laundering case
Court summons DK Shivakumar in money laundering case
Terrorists gun down Hindu teacher in J-K's Kulgam
Terrorists gun down Hindu teacher in J-K's Kulgam

More like this

Cannes: Aishwarya's BEST Look? VOTE!

Cannes: Aishwarya's BEST Look? VOTE!

He Married South Cinema With Bollywood

He Married South Cinema With Bollywood

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances