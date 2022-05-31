Cannes: Deepika's BEST Look? VOTE!

For Deepika Padukone, Cannes was special this year; while she has walked the red carpet in the French city before, this time she attended the film festival as a jury member.

Ms Padukone may have had a hectic schedule but she did not forget to add FUN to her fashion!

From slaying couture gowns to going bohemian and even desi on a few occasions, the 36-year-old stole the spotlight.

Which look grabbed your attention?

Namrata Thakker lists them and asks YOU to vote!

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On Day 1, Deepika was in a bohemian mood.

She wore green pleated trousers with a floral-printed Mysore silk shirt.

A chunky necklace showcasing multi-coloured gemstones and uncut diamonds, along with a retro hairdo, completed her look.

Photograph: ANI Photos

On Day 2, Deepika spent time at the India Pavilion.

Her red lips countered her all-black ensemble.

This unusual necklace was her only jewellery.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Next, we saw Dips make a bold style statement in a stunning black-and-gold sequinned Sabyasachi sari.

An embellished headband and long earrings rounded off her regal look.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

At the screening of Armageddon Time, Deepika looked WOW in a scarlet Louis Vuitton gown that she paired with a stunning Cartier diamond neckpiece.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

At the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner, she teamed a beige mini jacket dress with a floral top.

A maroon sling bag and a chunky gold chain added to the fun look.





Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

On Day 5, Deepika upped the glam quotient and looked effortlessly beautiful in a black off-shoulder bodycon gown with delicate diamond jewellery, red lips and a messy bun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

For a photo session in the evening, Ms Padukone went high-street casual in a Louis Vuitton black turtleneck sweater and high-waisted shorts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika showed off her quirky side by choosing a pink leather skirt and teaming it with a face-printed shirt and thigh-high boots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Here’s Deepika channelling her playful, vibrant side in a green Louis Vuitton polka dotted jumpsuit.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Another Louis Vuitton look done right!

At the screening of the Korean film Heojil Kyolshim (Decision To Leave), Deepika arrived looking like a goddess in a feathery, sequinned gown with a plunging neckline.

Her heavily kohled eyes complimented her attire perfectly.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous once again when she wore an orange custom-made gown designed by Mohammad Ashi at the premiere of the French film, L'Innocent (The Innocent).

She paired her outfit with green designer earrings.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For Cannes Film Festival's 75th anniversary dinner party, Deepika chose a striking white suit with dramatic balloon sleeves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika looked delightful as she twirled on the streets of Cannes wearing a summery, floral gown with matching heels.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Deepika turned heads at the screening of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis in a custom black-and-gold textured Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a dramatic shoulder cape.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Deepika wrapped up her Cannes journey in style in this ruffled sari designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.