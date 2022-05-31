Cannes: Deepika's BEST Look? VOTE!

For Deepika Padukone, Cannes was special this year; while she has walked the red carpet in the French city before, this time she attended the film festival as a jury member.
Ms Padukone may have had a hectic schedule but she did not forget to add FUN to her fashion!
From slaying couture gowns to going bohemian and even desi on a few occasions, the 36-year-old stole the spotlight.
Which look grabbed your attention?
Namrata Thakker lists them and asks YOU to vote!
On Day 1, Deepika was in a bohemian mood.
She wore green pleated trousers with a floral-printed Mysore silk shirt.
A chunky necklace showcasing multi-coloured gemstones and uncut diamonds, along with a retro hairdo, completed her look.
On Day 2, Deepika spent time at the India Pavilion.
Her red lips countered her all-black ensemble.
This unusual necklace was her only jewellery.
Next, we saw Dips make a bold style statement in a stunning black-and-gold sequinned Sabyasachi sari.
An embellished headband and long earrings rounded off her regal look.
At the screening of Armageddon Time, Deepika looked WOW in a scarlet Louis Vuitton gown that she paired with a stunning Cartier diamond neckpiece.
At the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner, she teamed a beige mini jacket dress with a floral top.
A maroon sling bag and a chunky gold chain added to the fun look.
On Day 5, Deepika upped the glam quotient and looked effortlessly beautiful in a black off-shoulder bodycon gown with delicate diamond jewellery, red lips and a messy bun.
For a photo session in the evening, Ms Padukone went high-street casual in a Louis Vuitton black turtleneck sweater and high-waisted shorts.
Deepika showed off her quirky side by choosing a pink leather skirt and teaming it with a face-printed shirt and thigh-high boots.
Here’s Deepika channelling her playful, vibrant side in a green Louis Vuitton polka dotted jumpsuit.
Another Louis Vuitton look done right!
At the screening of the Korean film Heojil Kyolshim (Decision To Leave), Deepika arrived looking like a goddess in a feathery, sequinned gown with a plunging neckline.
Her heavily kohled eyes complimented her attire perfectly.
Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous once again when she wore an orange custom-made gown designed by Mohammad Ashi at the premiere of the French film, L'Innocent (The Innocent).
She paired her outfit with green designer earrings.
For Cannes Film Festival's 75th anniversary dinner party, Deepika chose a striking white suit with dramatic balloon sleeves.
Deepika looked delightful as she twirled on the streets of Cannes wearing a summery, floral gown with matching heels.
Deepika turned heads at the screening of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis in a custom black-and-gold textured Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a dramatic shoulder cape.
Deepika wrapped up her Cannes journey in style in this ruffled sari designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.