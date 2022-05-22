News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who's Chasing Deepika?!

Who's Chasing Deepika?!

By Rediff Movies
May 22, 2022 16:45 IST
Deepika Padukone is determined not to be caught!

She tries to escape through the streets of Cannes, keeping a sharp eye out for her pursuers.

Okay, yes, that's a story we made up :)

The star is just catching up with one of her many photo-sessions on the French Riviera.

This time, she's wearing a Louis Vuitton full-sleeved black turtleneck sweater paired with high-waisted shorts.

And she's armed with a black and gold Louis Vuitton sling bag, a handcuff bangle and those killer eyes. 

Deepika's on the run. Please click on the images for a closer look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
