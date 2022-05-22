Who's Chasing Deepika?!

Deepika Padukone is determined not to be caught!

She tries to escape through the streets of Cannes, keeping a sharp eye out for her pursuers.

Okay, yes, that's a story we made up :)

The star is just catching up with one of her many photo-sessions on the French Riviera.

This time, she's wearing a Louis Vuitton full-sleeved black turtleneck sweater paired with high-waisted shorts.

And she's armed with a black and gold Louis Vuitton sling bag, a handcuff bangle and those killer eyes.

Deepika's on the run. Please click on the images for a closer look.

