Cannes: Deepika Makes Orange Look SPICY!

Just when you think she's got it right, she gets it right again.

Deepika Padukone has knocked it out of the park with every appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Here she is, attending the screening of Louis Garrel's French film L'Innocent (The Innocent), in a gorgeous orange gown custom-made by Syrian designer Mohammad Ashi.

The unusual green earrings were designed by Farah Khan Ali.

The stilettoes, too, have their own little twist.

Please click on the images for a better look at the lovely Deepika.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika mingles with the rest of the jury members, Ladj Ly, Rebecca Hall, Jeff Nichols, Jury President Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca and Joachim Trier.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images